Goshen junior Kyra Hill was named one of 18 juniors to the IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars girls basketball team Wednesday.
Hill was selected to the "Blue Group," which means she will be part of the juniors' team that scrimmages the Indiana All-Star team, comprised of only seniors, on June 7. The location for this game is still to be determined.
Six juniors from across the state were selected to play in both a game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 and the Indiana All-Stars on June 7. Six others will just be part of the team that plays against the Kentucky team, while the group Hill is part of will face just the Indiana All-Stars.
The announcement of the Indiana All-Stars team will come at a later date.
Hill had a strong junior season, averaging 15.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks a game. She was named to the all-conference team for the Northern Lakes Conference and was a first-team Goshen News All-Area selection as well.
Below is the full list of juniors joining Hill on the Indiana Junior All-Stars team.
GIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors and June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Alli Harness, 5-8, G, 23.6, Carroll (Flora), undecided
Jordyn Poole, 5-6, G, 16.7, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided
Chloe Spreen, 5-9, G, 19.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided
Reagan Wilson, 5-7, G, 16.9, Noblesville, Iowa State
Faith Wiseman, 6-4, F, 16.1, Indian Creek, Indiana
Juliann Woodard, 6-0, F, 22.8, Jennings County, undecided
GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Lauren Foster, 5-7, G, 18.6, Indian Creek, undecided
Talia Harris, 5-8, G, 9.5, Fishers, undecided
Rachel Harshman, 6-0, F, 14.4, Mooresville, undecided
Ellie Kelleher, 5-9, G, 11.5, Westfield, undecided
Avery Kelley, 5-5, G, 15.4, Evansville Memorial, undecided
Ellery Minch, 6-2, F, 16.5, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), undecided
GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Aniyah Bishop, 5-10, G/F, 9.4, Lake Central, undecided
Joh’nea Donahue, 5-8, G., 11.9, Fort Wayne Snider, Bowling Green
Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, G, 21.8, Norwell, undecided
Kyra Hill, 6-2, F, 15.8, Goshen, undecided
Camryn Runner, 5-9, G, 18.9, Hamilton Heights, undecided
Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, G/F, 16.4, West Lafayette, undecided