Goshen junior Kyra Hill (14) puts up a shot over Northridge junior Gaby Gates (22) during the semifinal round of Class 4A, Sectional 4 action in this Feb. 3 file photo at Concord High School.

 Branden Beachy | The Goshen News

Goshen junior Kyra Hill was named one of 18 juniors to the IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars girls basketball team Wednesday.

Hill was selected to the "Blue Group," which means she will be part of the juniors' team that scrimmages the Indiana All-Star team, comprised of only seniors, on June 7. The location for this game is still to be determined.

Six juniors from across the state were selected to play in both a game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 and the Indiana All-Stars on June 7. Six others will just be part of the team that plays against the Kentucky team, while the group Hill is part of will face just the Indiana All-Stars.

The announcement of the Indiana All-Stars team will come at a later date.

Hill had a strong junior season, averaging 15.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks a game. She was named to the all-conference team for the Northern Lakes Conference and was a first-team Goshen News All-Area selection as well.

Below is the full list of juniors joining Hill on the Indiana Junior All-Stars team.

GIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors and June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Alli Harness, 5-8, G, 23.6, Carroll (Flora), undecided

Jordyn Poole, 5-6, G, 16.7, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided

Chloe Spreen, 5-9, G, 19.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided

Reagan Wilson, 5-7, G, 16.9, Noblesville, Iowa State

Faith Wiseman, 6-4, F, 16.1, Indian Creek, Indiana

Juliann Woodard, 6-0, F, 22.8, Jennings County, undecided

GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Lauren Foster, 5-7, G, 18.6, Indian Creek, undecided

Talia Harris, 5-8, G, 9.5, Fishers, undecided

Rachel Harshman, 6-0, F, 14.4, Mooresville, undecided

Ellie Kelleher, 5-9, G, 11.5, Westfield, undecided

Avery Kelley, 5-5, G, 15.4, Evansville Memorial, undecided

Ellery Minch, 6-2, F, 16.5, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), undecided

GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Aniyah Bishop, 5-10, G/F, 9.4, Lake Central, undecided

Joh’nea Donahue, 5-8, G., 11.9, Fort Wayne Snider, Bowling Green

Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, G, 21.8, Norwell, undecided

Kyra Hill, 6-2, F, 15.8, Goshen, undecided

Camryn Runner, 5-9, G, 18.9, Hamilton Heights, undecided

Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, G/F, 16.4, West Lafayette, undecided

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

