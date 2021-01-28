GOSHEN — Going into Thursday night’s game against Mishawaka, it was believed the Goshen girls basketball team was going for its first outright Northern Lakes Conference championship since 1982.
A further look at the records by Goshen Athletic Director Larry Kissinger revealed, though, that the accomplishment had actually never been achieved in program history. The RedHawks had finished second in the conference standings for five-straight seasons from 1979-83, but never won the title. It was also thought that Goshen had earned co-conference title honors in 1987, but they finished fourth behind a three-way tie of Bremen, NorthWood and Warsaw for first place that season.
That’s what made Thursday’s win even more significant.
Goshen (18-3, 7-0 NLC) easily dispatched of Mishawaka (5-13, 1-6 NLC), 51-23, to win the program’s first-ever NLC championship. The RedHawks led wire-to-wire for the convincing victory.
“It’s awesome,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “I’m so proud of these girls. We say we’re going to win the conference every year, but to actually put ourselves in position to do so — I’m just so proud of these girls. It’s so awesome.”
It was a double celebration for Goshen’s two seniors as well, as Brynn Shoup-Hill and Megan Gallagher were honored pre-game as part of Senior Night festivities.
“It means the world to me,” said Shoup-Hill of winning the conference title in her senior year. “I’ve had so many good teams here at Goshen, but this team really is something special, and I feel like our record reflects that. Our confidence right now heading into the sectionals is really good.”
“It’s honestly surreal,” Gallagher added. “Brynn and I … we’ve been 4-3 (in conference) almost every year, and we’ve beat quite a few teams this year that we haven’t beat in our conference before in our four years. That’s crazy, and it just shows how well our team works together and how great we really are.”
Gallagher came out focused in Thursday’s game, as she had six points and two assists in the first quarter to lead her team in both departments. The RedHawks were up 15-5 after the first eight minutes of play.
“I think it was just about winning the conference title,” said Gallagher of her quick start. “It’s been in the back of my mind and been there for the last few days. That’s all we were working for and I really, really wanted it.”
Shoup-Hill had a strong finish to the game, scoring her team’s first 11 points of the fourth quarter to officially put the game on ice. She would finish with a game-high 17 points.
“It was a little slow-going to start, but I let my team around me do what they needed to do,” Shoup-Hill said. “Obviously, they kind of handled the business for me, and I just came in strong at the end.”
It was yet another strong defensive effort for Goshen against Mishawaka as well. The most points the Cavemen scored in a single quarter was seven, which came in the third period. Goshen was only allowing only 33 points-per-game coming into Thursday’s contest, eighth best in the state and tops amongst Class 4A teams.
“We’ve got good length everywhere,” said Hill of what’s made his team’s defense successful. “From the guard spot to all the way inside, there’s some great length and athleticism. They’re not just big girls; it’s athletic size.”
Gallagher would finish with 11 points and five assists. Junior Tori Eldridge was second in scoring with 12 points, sophomore Tyra Marcum had nine points and seven rebounds, and junior Trinity Nemeth had two points to round out the RedHawk scoring.
Hill was proud of his entire team afterwards, but it was extra special for him to win the conference in his daughter’s senior season.
“I’m just proud of the kid,” said Hill of Shoup-Hill. “There’s a lot of work that nobody really sees that helped get her and a lot of these girls to this point. Just proud of these girls, proud of her; proud of her accomplishments and glad she got an opportunity to put her name in the record books for real.”
Goshen now sets its sights on the Class 4A Sectional 4 tournament, which they host starting on Tuesday. The RedHawks play in the second opening-round game Tuesday night against Warsaw (16-5) at 7:30 p.m. Penn (17-3) plays Elkhart (8-13) in the first opening-round game at 5:30 p.m.
Goshen beat the Tigers, 49-38, on Jan. 16 to all-but wrap up the NLC crown. It will be a tough road to the program’s first sectional title since 1996, as the RedHawks will more than likely have to beat three teams with 16-plus wins in Warsaw, Northridge (16-7) and Penn should they advance to the sectional final.
“I’m a routine guy, so we’re going to stick to our routine,” Hill said. “(Friday), we’re going to come in, get some shots up and move a little bit. On Saturday, we’re going to start talking about (Warsaw). On Monday, we’ll really show them what we’re going to do against them. And then, we’ll be ready to play on Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.