GOSHEN — It seemed like Goshen couldn’t buy a basket in the first half.
But the RedHawks were “money” in the second half of a 45-27 Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball victory Saturday against Plymouth.
Playing in its first home game of the season, Goshen (3-1, 1-0) made just 3-of-14 shots from the floor and 2-of-5 from the foul stripe in the first two periods and trailed the Pilgrims 14-8 at the break.
During the same span, Plymouth (3-4, 0-1) connected on 6-of-18 floor shots with no free throw attempts.
The RedHawks were 7-of-10 from the floor — including 5-of-6 behind the 3-point arc — and outscored Plymouth 20-6 in the third quarter.
Senior Brynn Shoup-Hill went 3-of-3 from 3-point range and tallied nine of her game-high 16 points and Megan Gallagher went 2-of-3 from distance and netted six of her 14 in the third.
Shoup-Hill entered the game averaging 15.7 points per game and Gallagher 4.7. They canned 15 and 11 points, respectively, in the second half of Saturday’s contest.
Ten of Plymouth’s 16 turnovers came before halftime, while 13 of Goshen’s 17 were bunched in the first two periods.
What caused the RedHawks to flip the offensive switch in the second half?
“We relaxed a little bit,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We got in a hurry in the first half. We wanted to make it happen and, sometimes, you just have to be patient.
“When we’re not in a frantic state, we’re looking for girls in the spot they need to be.”
The RedHawks had a size edge with 6-foot-3 Shoup-Hill and 6-foot Tyra Marcum in the starting lineup.
Hill looked for them to use their length to their advantage, and that happened more as the game progressed.
“Sometimes our girls need a little motivation to get physical inside,” Hill said. “I thought we were getting pushed around a little bit. I had to get on my bigs a little bit and say, ‘come on. Get to a spot like you want it and hold that position instead of giving it up.’”
Plymouth coach Dave Duncan noticed how the tables began to turn in Goshen’s favor.
“The first half, physically, we controlled the game,” Duncan said. “The second half, physically, they controlled the game. They won the physicality battle and their offense was a little more fluid in the second half than ours was.”
The RedHawks took their first lead since 2-0 when a Shoup-Hill trey at 3:21 of the third quarter put them ahead 19-18. Goshen never trailed the rest of the way.
The differential reached double digits at 30-20 on a rebound basket by Marcum at 5:27 of the fourth quarter.
In the final period, the RedHawks were hot from the floor and Plymouth was not. Goshen made 6-of-8 attempts with 3-pointers from Shoup-Hill and Gallagher while the Pilgrims were 3-of-16.
The victory snapped Plymouth’s two-game 2020-21 win streak and stopped the Pilgrims’ four-game run against Goshen. The last time the RedHawks beat Plymouth was in 2015-16.
The Pilgrims were led offensively Saturday by Lindsay Janus (7 points) and Tallulah Gault (6).
Goshen 45, Plymouth 27
Plymouth — Tallulah Gault 3-10 0-2 6, Kaylee Dragani 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor Delp 2-9 0-0 4, Lindsay Janus 3-10 0-0 7, Emma Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Clare Sheedy 0-3 0-0 0, Kenzie Dejarnatt 1-3 1-2 3, Madie Mann 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 12-42 1-4 27.
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 3-6 0-1 6, Brynn Shoup-Hill 4-11 4-5 16, Megan Gallagher 5-7 1-2 14, Tyra Marcum 3-5 0-0 6, Sarah Harmelink 1-1 0-0 3, Emma Detwiler 0-0 0-0 0, Kyra Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Breanna Cline 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Garber 0-0 0-0 0, Trinity Nemeth 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 16-31 5-8 45.
Plymouth 8 6 6 7 — 27
Goshen 2 6 20 17 — 45
3-point goals: Plymouth (2-13) — Dragani 1-2, Janus 1-5, Dejarnatt 0-2, Gault 0-4; Goshen (8-14) — Shoup-Hill 4-6, Gallagher 3-4, Harmelink 1-1, Cline 0-1, Eldridge 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Plymouth 15 (Delp, :44.2, fourth quarter); Goshen 13 (none).
Rebounds: Plymouth 22 (Gault 7, Dragani 4); Goshen 24 (Shoup-Hill 9, Marcum 5).
Turnovers: Plymouth 16, Goshen 17.
Officials: Marc Kenyon, Jon Hampton, Jimmy Arnett.
Records (next games): Goshen (3-1, 1-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at West Noble Tuesday, Dec. 8; Plymouth (3-4, 0-1 NLC) at Chesterton Wednesday, Dec. 9.
JV score: No game.
