MISHAWAKA — Elkhart and Penn put an end to Goshen and Northridge’s seasons, respectively, Tuesday night in Class 4A, Sectional 4 girls basketball quarterfinal action at Penn High School. Elkhart was able to capitalize on a slew of RedHawk turnovers to win 64-49, while Penn turned an early 18-6 deficit into a 61-48 win over the Raiders.
Elkhart (12-12) will now play Concord (8-14) in the first sectional semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m. The nightcap features the host Kingsmen (17-6) playing Warsaw (16-6).
ELKHART 64, GOSHEN 49
The first 5:14 of the second quarter would ultimately cost Goshen against the Lions.
Trailing by two entering the frame, the RedHawks committed five turnovers and scored zero points during those first five-plus minutes of the frame. This allowed Elkhart to go on a 9-0 run build the lead to 11 points, 31-20. It would prove to be a margin too insurmountable for Goshen.
“Turnovers that led to points killed us,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “That’s tough for us to bounce back from. We struggle sometimes to score, and when we give it away and give up points like that, it’s a hard hole for us to climb out of, just because of the way we do have to score points.”
After the first quarter of play between the Lions and RedHawks, the teams were on pace for 168 combined points and 36 made three-point shots. The frame featured 10 lead changes, including on seven-straight scoring plays. When the dust settled, Elkhart held a 22-20 lead after making five ‘3’s.’ Goshen had four made shots from beyond the arc as well.
“Kids were looking for shots — I like it,” Hill said. “When they’re aggressive like that, we’re tough. It’s just staying that aggressive when the pressure turns up. We didn’t handle that well enough.”
Goshen finished with 21 turnovers in the game to Elkhart’s 12.
The closest the RedHawks would make the game in the second half was seven points after a made free throw from junior Sarah Harmelink made it a 54-47 Lion lead with 3:00 to go in the contest. Elkhart immediately responded with an 8-0 run in the next 61 seconds, however, to shut down any potential Goshen comeback attempt.
The Lions had three players score in double figures, led by junior Samiyah Stout’s 21 points. Sophomore Jaya Johnson added 15 — all in the first half, and all on shots from behind the three-point line. Senior Mady Axsom also had 12 points.
Goshen’s offense was led by 12 points from junior Breyana Clune. Sophomore Kyra Hill had 11 points and Harmelink 10 to round out the double-digit scorers for the RedHawks.
It was a tough season for Goshen, who finishes with an 8-15 record. An injury to junior Tyra Marcum left the RedHawks not at 100% for virtually the entire season, as Marcum only returned for the final two games. With only three seniors graduating in Tori Eldridge, Brooklynn Collins and Maddie Garber, though, Shaun Hill is hopeful this season will fuel the returning players to be better next year.
“We watched some good teams and played against some really good teams, and hopefully they see what it takes and fuels their summer commitment of getting better,” said Shaun Hill of his returning players.
PENN 61, NORTHRIDGE 48
It was going almost too perfectly for Northridge.
The Raiders built up a 13-6 lead after one quarter. Senior Julia Mantyla then scored the first five points of the second quarter to build the Northridge lead to 18-6, forcing a Penn timeout. Mantyla had 15 points at the time, and it seemed as if Northridge was about to blow out the Kingsmen on their home court.
Penn then ended the game on a 56-30 run to advance to the sectional semifinals. That run started with a 17-4 stretch to close out the first half, turning that 12-point deficit into a 23-22 halftime lead.
Northridge coach Doug Springer said one major reason caused the Kingsmen comeback.
“Foul trouble,” Springer said. “Eva (Fisher) is on the bench. … I mean, we had major foul trouble in that second quarter. When your point guard is sitting with a torn ACL (Colleen Miller) and your two-guard, who we made as the point guard, is not in there — now we’re trying to go against Penn with our third point guard.”
The Kingsmen would continue to increase its lead in the second half, outscoring Northridge 16-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-30 lead into the fourth. Penn would expand its lead to as many as 14 points on two occasions in the fourth quarter, with the last one coming at 51-37 with 3:52 to go in the contest.
Northridge would put up one last comeback attempt from there, going on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit in half. The Raiders ran out of time, however, as Penn iced the game away with timely baskets and free throws.
“We got down, and we didn’t give up,” Springer said. “That’s who we are. That’s Northridge, and that’s who Northridge are, and I told them that I’m unbelievably proud of them. Coaching is tough; it’s a grind, but I had an absolute blast coaching these guys.”
Penn senior Jada Patton had one of the best games of her career, tallying 30 points — 26 of which came over the final three quarters. Senior Aniya Taylor was second in scoring for the Kingsmen with nine points.
Mantyla was sensational in her final game as a Raider, finishing with 29 points of her team’s 48 points.
“You want big-time players to step up in big-time games, and Julia did that,” Springer said. “She absolutely stepped up and carried us. I couldn’t be prouder of her. … She’s the best player in the area.”
Northridge’s season comes to an end with a 19-6 record.
