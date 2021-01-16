WARSAW — Goshen put itself on inside track for its first Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball championship since 1987 with a 49-38 victory Saturday over Warsaw at Warsaw’s Tiger Den.
With just the second-ever varsity girls basketball win for Goshen in Warsaw — the other was in 1981 — the RedHawks moved to 15-3 overall and 5-0 in the NLC, while Warsaw slipped to 14-4 and 5-1.
Goshen has two conference games remaining in 2020-21 — Jan. 23 vs. NorthWood and Jan. 28 vs. Mishawaka. Before that come non-conference games Tuesday against Jimtown and Thursday at Bethany Christian.
Warsaw’s lone remaining NLC contest is Jan. 23 at Concord.
The RedHawks took control against the Tigers by outscoring them 22-7 in the third quarter. Brynn Shoup-Hill tallied 10 of her game-best 22 points and Tyra Marcum netted seven of her 16 during the period.
Marcum pulled down 17 rebounds while Hill grabbed eight to go with three blocked shots.
A 20-3 Goshen run took the score from 18-all to 38-21.
By the time Warsaw whittled the differential down to nine points at 42-33 there was only 1:07 left in the game.
The Tigers led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 14-12 at halftime, then trailed 34-21 after three stanzas.
Abby Sanner scored eight of her team-high 12 points and Kelsie Ryman canned six of her eight in the second half for Warsaw. Sanner also collected six rebounds and blocked four shots.
In a game filled with defensively intensity, Goshen committed 21 turnovers and Warsaw 22.
“We prepared for us going at pressure and trying to be the aggressor offensively,” RedHawks coach Shaun Hill said. “We started to break the man-to-man press a little better (in the third quarter).
“Brynn was getting some looks in transition and was posting up hard all night.”
Tigers coach Lenny Krebs gave credit to Goshen for its defensive effort slowing down his team.
“We didn’t get good ball movement due to the angles of how they played us,” said Krebs, the former RedHawk head coach. “We got some good looks offensively — even in the second half. We just didn’t shoot the ball well.
“(Goshen) picked up the intensity and we didn’t match their intensity in the second half and that’s something we’re going to have to do to get to the championship level.”
Goshen 49, Warsaw 38
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 2-6 0-0 5, Brynn Shoup-Hill 7-12 6-6 22, Megan Gallagher 0-2 2-2 2, Emma Detwiler 0-1 0-0 0, Tyra Marcum 7-11 1-2 16, Sarah Harmelink 1-1 0-0 2, Breanna Cline 1-2 0-0 2. Team: 18-35 9-10 49.
Warsaw — Kacilyn Krebs 2-7 1-1 6, Abby Sanner 6-10 0-0 12, Audrey Grimm 2-2 0-0 4, Kendall Wayne 1-2 0-0 2, Kensie Ryman 3-14 0-0 8, Bailie Stephens 2-3 1-2 6, Ava Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0, Zoe Bergan 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 16-39 2-3 38.
Goshen 6 6 22 15 — 49
Warsaw 7 7 7 17 — 38
3-point goals: Goshen (4-9) — Shoup-Hill 2-4, Eldridge 1-2, Marcum 1-2, Cline 0-1; Warsaw (4-20) — Ryman 2-13, Stephens 1-2, Krebs 1-4, Wayne 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Goshen 11 (none); Warsaw 15 (Grimm, :13.5, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: Goshen 35 (Marcum 17, Shoup-Hill 8); Warsaw 19 (Sanner 6).
Turnovers: Goshen 21, Warsaw 22.
Officials: .
Records (next games): Jimtown at Goshen (15-3, 5-0), Warsaw (14-4, 4-1) at Homestead, both Tuesday, Jan. 19.
JV score: Warsaw 43, Goshen 20. Top scorers: Warsaw — Lauren Grose 11, Ava Wetzel 9, Hannah Hatfield 7, Abigail Davis 5, Viviana Zambrano 5; Goshen — Kyra Hill 8, Breanna Cline 7.
