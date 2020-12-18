GOSHEN — It was expected to be a close battle between Goshen and Northridge in girls basketball action Friday.
The game delivered that — and then some.
It ended up coming down to the final shot of the game, as Northridge senior Makenna Knepp was open for a ‘3’ in the corner. Knepp’s shot hit off the iron and wouldn’t fall, though, giving the RedHawks a 57-54 victory over the Raiders in a game with huge Northern Lakes Conference implications. It was the first time Goshen defeated Northridge in 17 years.
“They get a good look; I thought it was going to go in,” admitted Goshen coach Shaun Hill afterward. “Only thing is, in our defense, we’re prepared for that. We just got screened on the backside, but we shouldn’t get screened there. … It happened, they got a look and it didn’t go in. I’ll take it.”
“Well-executed,” added Northridge coach Doug Springer of his team’s final play. “In a timeout, we said we were going to go with a play, and it was executed well. Makenna got a good look. … That’s all you can ask for in that situation.”
The last-second shot came after Northridge came back from an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Goshen went up 40-29 on a layup from junior Tori Eldridge with 7:36 remaining in the game. The Raiders immediately countered with a 7-0 run, though, to pull within four points.
“In an NLC game and against a team like Goshen … you got to do the little things, and that’s what we kept trying to tell our girls; that they have to do the little things that we talked about all week at practice,” Springer said. “For the first 27 minutes, we didn’t do those little things. The last five minutes, we did.”
Fouls were an issue throughout the game, and they became crucial in the final frame. Two key players — Northridge senior Jaci Walker and Goshen sophomore Tara Marcum — fouled out within five seconds of each other late in the fourth quarter.
Marcum and RedHawk senior Brynn Shoup-Hill each picked up two fouls in the first quarter. They both remained in the game and contributed throughout the contest. Marcum finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
“We tell them that, even in the first half, if they have two (fouls), they’ve got to be able to play a few minutes without fouling,” Hill said.
“You’ve got to adjust, and they, obviously, adjusted better than us,” added Springer about the fouls called in the game. “ … You’ve got their two bigs with two fouls in the first quarter, and they stay with two fouls until the fourth quarter. That’s on us not doing the little things and going, trying to attack them and get them in a little bit more foul trouble.”
Shoup-Hill led the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. It was one of the best all-around games the 6-3 senior has played this season, per Hill.
“She came out the other night (Tuesday against Elkhart) and had a nice double-double, but in a conference setting, this was one of her best games in the conference against a team that they hadn’t beat yet,” Hill said.
It was a competitive game throughout the night. The first half featured five lead changes, with Goshen going ahead 26-23 at the break. They slowly built that lead in the third, ultimately taking a 38-29 advantage into the fourth.
“We didn’t do much differently,” said Hill on the strong third quarter. “We weren’t as sped up, so we looked to get it inside. We wanted to go at their pressure instead of shying away, which we did toward the end (of the game).”
Sophomore Sarah Harmelink, Eldridge and Shoup-Hill each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to keep Goshen ahead.
Northridge falls to 7-5 overall and 1-1 in NLC action. They were led in scoring by Eva Fisher’s 17 points. Knepp finished with 12, Julia Mantyla 10, Colleen Miller eight, Walker four, Morgan Cross two and Brylee Froman one.
Goshen improves to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLC. Along with Shoup-Hill’s 22 points and Marcum’s 10, they picked up nine points from Breyana Cline, seven from Megan Gallagher, six from Eldridge and three from Harmelink. The win keeps them in control of their own destiny in the race for the NLC title.
“Right now, we’re just happy to get this one,” Hill said. “So now the girls we have to get ready for a Westview team (Monday) and a tough Homestead team (Tuesday). And when we get to that next conference game, we’ll start thinking about that next conference foe.”
