GOSHEN — The Goshen girls basketball team never trailed against Bethany Christian Thursday, but the Bruins made sure the RedHawks earned the victory.
Only leading by four points going into the fourth quarter, No. 15 (Class 4A) Goshen used an 11-2 final frame to outlast No. 13 (1A) Bethany Christian, 49-36, in a non-conference tilt that was added a month ago when openings on the schedule lined up for the two programs to play. It was the first time the programs had faced off in an official game in more than two decades.
“This was a big game for (Bethany),” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “Both are two good teams right now, and if they beat us, that would’ve meant a lot. Same here, too: it would’ve hurt us if we had lost. They’re a well-coached team. … I knew they’d come ready to fight.”
Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson expected the effort her players gave Thursday night. The Bruin deficit didn’t reach double digits until 4:28 remaining in the game.
“Nothing less, and they expect the same thing out of themselves,” said Parson of her team’s effort. “The effort every night is always there.”
Goshen utilized its size advantage throughout the game, relying on 6-3 senior Brynn Shoup-Hill, 5-9 senior Megan Gallagher, 5-9 junior Tori Eldridge and 6-0 sophomore Tyra Marcum to do the majority of the scoring. Those four combined for 44 of the RedHawks’ 49 points, with most of those coming in the paint area.
“We definitely wanted to get it inside and not settle for jump shots,” Hill said. “We shoot it alright from the 3-point line, but when you’ve got all of that height, you’ve got to work it inside. We’re not forcing it to them; that’s not the goal. We’re trying to get looks for them.”
The Goshen size also affected Bethany Christian’s offense, as the RedHawks’ zone forced 19 Bruin turnovers.
“Ultimately, when it comes down to it, we just ran out of gas,” Parson said. “It’s hard to defend 6-0, 6-3; eventually, you’re going to get exhausted and worn down. They’re a great defensive team as well — their zone is huge. It was really hard for us to get into a rhythm.”
Goshen started the game on a 6-0 run, but Bethany quickly rallied to tie the contest at 10. The RedHawks led 15-12 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime.
It seemed like Goshen was going to pull away in the third quarter, going up 31-22 on a ‘3’ from junior Emma Detwiler. The Bruins wouldn’t go away again, though, and battled back to as close as three points before ultimately trailing 38-34 going into the final quarter.
“Basketball is a game of runs, but this team, they’re so resilient,” Parson said. “They don’t waver much; they stay the course, they trust themselves, we trust them and I think that’s what gotten us this far into the season.”
Offensively, Bethany (15-6) was led by senior Maddie Chupp’s nine points. Freshman Mariah Stoltzfus had seven points, freshman Zoe Willems six, senior Mia Reinhardt and sophomore Kiersten Todd five each and seniors Rilynn Kaufmann and Sadie Brenneman two each.
The Bruins schedule in the final two weeks is loaded with big schools. They knocked off Class 4A Concord, 48-29, on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s game with Goshen. They play Class 3A Central Noble on Tuesday and Class 4A Mishawaka next Saturday to close out the season.
Even though the game against the RedHawks ended with a loss, Parson knows these last two weeks are preparing her team for the Class 1A state tournament, which begins Feb. 2.
“For us, that couldn’t be better because we have sectionals, and these teams are going to get us ready for that,” Parson said. “These are big schools, NLC schools that we want to compete against. … I think, for us, we stress, ‘Let’s just get a little bit better every day.’ Goshen made us better. You don’t want to lose, but they’re going to make us a better team, even in the midst of a loss.”
Shoup-Hill led the way for Goshen (16-3) with 17 points. Eldridge had 11, Marcum nine, Gallagher seven and Detwiler five.
The RedHawks’ focus now shifts to its final two Northern Lakes Conference games. Goshen is 5-0 in NLC play, with NorthWood on Saturday and Mishawaka next Thursday to finish out the season. Should the RedHawks win both games, it will be the first time they’ve won at least a share of the NLC since 1987 and the first outright conference title since 1982.
“They’re very confident in what we’re going to do,” said Hill of his team. “We’re going to come ready for NorthWood; quick turnaround with one practice and then the game. We’re going to give them everything we’ve got. … It’s NLC, that’s all that needs to be said. That’s my speech to the girls. They’ll be ready.”
