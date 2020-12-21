GOSHEN — Monday’s girls basketball game between Goshen and Westview wasn’t about the result for either coach. Instead, both were focused on how their teams would compete.
Goshen won, 55-15, to send the RedHawks to 8-1 on the season. Westview fell to 0-13.
The final score is why both coaches cared more about how their respective teams played. With the teams on opposite ends of the spectrum right now, the result was never going to be in doubt.
“We tried to work on some things that we wanted to work on, defensively,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “Work on our discipline, work on our shot selection. We respected our opponent for sure because when I saw them on film, I saw them do some nice stuff. They did some nice things against what we were trying to do defensively, but I thought our girls played well all night.”
“I think the biggest thing is we have to learn how to compete, and we have to learn how to compete against top-level teams,” first-year Westview coach Ryan Yoder added. “All year, we’ve talked about how our girls play hard. And, while we appreciate that, that should be an expectation. We have to take it to the next step with finishing plays.”
Part of finishing plays is not turning the ball over. Westview committed 17 turnovers Monday compared to Goshen’s four. Despite the high number, Yoder said that was an improvement from where they were at in the beginning of the season.
“Our first game, we had 42 turnovers,” Yoder said. “We have gotten better. It’s just being strong with the ball; we get so engrained in ‘we’ve got to go this way’ and we miss what’s on the other side. It’s just getting them more and more game reps … I know we’re 13 games into it, but they’re still learning. We have a realistic idea of where we are and we’re just trying to get better and better each game.”
As for Goshen on Monday, the RedHawks led wire-to-wire. They led 19-2 at the end of the first quarter, 31-5 at halftime and 47-7 after three quarters. Senior Megan Gallagher jump started Goshen early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter — including three ‘3’s.’ She didn’t score the rest of the game, but helped set the tone for the contest.
“She’s done a phenomenal job of handling the ball for us this year,” said Hill of Gallagher. “When she’s hitting like that, we’re tough.”
Nine players scored on offense for Goshen. Senior Brynn Shoup-Hill led the way with 16 points, followed by Gallagher’s 11. Junior Tori Eldridge had nine points, sophomore Tyra Marcum six points, freshman Kyra Hill four points and two points each from sophomore Briana Valderrama, sophomore Breyana Cline, junior Brooklyn Collins and junior Trinity Nemeth.
Sophomore Andrea Miller led the Warriors with seven points. Senior Hallie Mast had five points and senior Katrina Schwartz had three points to round out the Westview scoring.
This is the second-straight year Goshen has started the season 8-1. Their only loss this season was on the road against Central Noble, which came after a two-plus week layoff for the RedHawks due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
“I think they’re confident,” said Hill of his team. “We’ve talked about just taking it one game at a time, so our confidence lies in what’s next and who’s next.”
Goshen now turns its focus to a huge showdown Tuesday on the road against No. 15 Fort Wayne Homestead. The Spartans feature one of the best players in the country in junior Ayanna Patterson. The RedHawks have a top-end player of their own in Shoup-Hill, who is signed to play at Dayton following high school. It will be a big game for Goshen in terms of proving their worth amongst the state’s best teams.
“We want to compete,” Hill said. “For us, where we’re at, I think they’re one of the top teams we’re going to play this year, minus our sectional and our (Mishawaka) Marian game. It’s just a good test to see where we’re really at: are we at that caliber, or do we have some work to do still? … (Shoup-Hill and Patterson) have played against each other, been at camps. I think they’re familiar with each other enough to where they’re not thinking it’s about them; it’s about how they can compete to help their team win.”
