ELKHART — Brynn Shoup-Hill is on the doorstep of history.
The Goshen girls basketball senior is now only three points away from setting the program’s all-time career scoring mark. Shoup-Hill had 18 points as the RedHawks (13-3, 4-0 Northern Lakes Conference) took care of Concord (4-10, 0-4 NLC), 58-14, Saturday night at McCuen Gym.
Shoup-Hill had 18 points through three quarters. She was taken out of the game with about six minutes remaining, but was put back in the game two minutes later once it was realized how close she was to the record. Shoup-Hill attempted a ‘3,’ but it hit the side of the rim. With the game well in doubt, Goshen coach Shaun Hill decided to take Shoup-Hill out for the remainder of the contest.
“We wanted to get it over with,” said Hill as to why Shoup-Hill went back into the game in the fourth. “She was close. I don’t like doing that, but I mentioned it to (Concord coach Cassie Cepeda) that we just wanted to get it over with. We don’t want it to overshadow what our team has been doing. For us to go 4-0 in NLC, that’s a great team accomplishment.”
Shoup-Hill now sits at 1,217 career points. She is two away from tying 2013 Goshen graduate Aimee Swihart’s career mark of 1,219. The next game for Goshen is Tuesday at home against South Bend Saint Joseph.
SATURDAY NIGHT’S GAME
The game between the RedHawks and the Minutemen was hardly ever in doubt. After Concord made it a 6-5 game on a made field goal from sophomore Kendal Taylor, Goshen went on a 21-0 run to blow the game wide open.
Sophomore Tyra Marcum was a force throughout the game, finishing with a game-high 20 points. A lot of her baskets came off of offensive rebounds she had, something Hill has preached to her as the season has gone on.
“We’re telling her, ‘assume everything is a miss. You’re built for offensive rebounds,’” said Hill was his message to Marcum. “Assume it’s all a miss and go get it with two hands; go to work, and she did that. She crashed hard on the boards all night, got offensive rebounds, got second opportunities for herself and then hit a couple of shots within the offense.”
Meanwhile, Concord has struggled since their 3-0 start. Injuries have altered what the roster has looked like since opening night, but Minutemen coach Cassie Cepeda still expects her teams to give 100 percent effort.
“We’re striving to compete still; that hasn’t changed,” Cepeda said. “Our goal with this program isn’t changing just because you’re young. Bottom line is just competing every day at practice and getting better every day.”
Leading Concord on offense were sophomore Aliyah Hershberger and junior Olivia Jackson with three points each. Taylor, sophomore Savanah Boerema, junior Lynssey Delio and freshman Dominique Stilley each had two points to round out the scoring. The Minutemen host NorthWood in another NLC contest Wednesday.
“We need to work on playing together,” Cepeda said. “I think that’s the biggest thing with this group. We’ve got a lot of people in different roles; they’re stepping up, but we’ve got to start putting the pieces together.”
Along with Marcum’s 20 points and Shoup-Hill’s 18, junior Tori Eldridge scored eight points for Goshen, senior Megan Gallagher had six, sophomore Breyana Cline had four and sophomore Sarah Harmelink had two.
After Tuesday’s game against St. Joseph, the RedHawks get to travel to Warsaw on Saturday. Both Goshen and the Tigers are 4-0 in conference play, with all other teams having at least two NLC losses so far. The showdown in Warsaw will all-but determine who wins the 2021 NLC championship.
“We’re just going to keep going, keep pushing, get ready for Saint Joe and then get ready for Warsaw,” Hill said.
HONORING SWAIN
Before the game, Concord took a moment to honor the life of Becky Swain, who was the team’s scorekeeper for 10 seasons. Swain also worked at the school and all of her children attended the school growing up. Swain died in October after a battle with breast cancer.
The Swain family was in attendance and presented with a commemorative basketball, which read “In loving memory of Becky Swain, girls basketball scorekeeper, 2010 – 2020, forever a Minuteman.”
Cepeda said her and Swain bonded almost instantly when she took over as coach in the 2016-17 season.
“You don’t realize the impact a scorekeeper has,” Cepeda said. “I can recall the first game, looking over, and we just sort of had a connection. Great family; she’s an incredible person. She’s going to be greatly missed here. Did a lot for the program behind the scenes. She cared for these girls as if each was her daughter.”
Despite the somberness of the ceremony, Cepeda thought it was a beautiful tribute to Swain.
“It just shows you the impact she’s made with everybody and what she means to forever be a Minuteman,” Cepeda said. “Once you’re a part of this program, you’re family, and I thought it was really neat that we could honor her that way. It’s the least we could do.”
