GOSHEN — The Goshen RedHawks’ historic girls basketball season came to a sudden end in Tuesday’s Class 4A, Sectional 4 opening round game against Warsaw on their home court.
The visiting Tigers won a defensive battle, 33-29, to end Goshen’s season. The RedHawks finish with an 18-4 record and won the Northern Lakes Conference championship for the first time in program history. After defeating Warsaw 49-38 back on Jan. 16, though, the Tigers (17-5) exacted some revenge on the RedHawks.
In the first game Tuesday, No. 3 Penn (18-3) cruised by Concord (6-16), 82-27. Penn will play Elkhart (9-13) in the first sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with Warsaw battling Northridge (16-7) in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Goshen High School, along with Saturday night’s sectional final.
WARSAW 33, GOSHEN 29
Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs makes his team do a drill he calls ’65 and 5’ in practice. It forces his team to shoot high-pressure free throws to help them when they reach that situation in a game.
It came into play Tuesday, as the Tigers were a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to keep a late Goshen rally at bay.
“We go back to there was some games where we haven’t shot free throws really well in key moments,” Krebs said. “Kacilyn (Krebs) stepped up and hit two, Kensington (Ryman) hit two and Abby (Sanner) hit four; big free throws down the stretch.”
In the teams’ first matchup Jan. 16, Goshen senior Brynn Shoup-Hill and sophomore Tyra Marcum had big games, combining for 38 points and 25 rebounds. Warsaw made some adjustments, defensively, this time around, including using a ‘triangle-and-two’ defense to slow the RedHawks down.
“We thought a lot about it, and you saw us play a lot of it,” Krebs said. “We know Brynn Shoup-Hill can beat us; I know that. I learned my lesson the hard way the first time. … We put in the ‘triangle-and-two,’ and it worked to perfection.”
Goshen coach Shaun Hill complimented Warsaw for their defensive game plan.
“They mixed it up pretty good,” Hill said. “They pressured us only a little bit in the full court, like they did last time. I thought that was smart; I thought we broke their pressure last time so they didn’t do it as much this game. They got us in the half-court and locked-in on our kids.”
The game was competitive throughout, as the final score would indicate. The RedHawks built a 6-2 lead early, but Warsaw closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run to go ahead, 7-6, after eight minutes of play.
The Tigers extended the lead to four early in the second frame, and that’s what the margin would be for them going into halftime. Goshen tied it at 15 early in the third quarter, but the defensive battle raged on, with it being only a 19-17 Tigers advantage going into the final period.
Warsaw built its biggest lead of the game midway through the fourth at 25-17. Goshen would not go away, however, and cut the deficit to as low as one with 1:31 to go in the game. The free throw shooting of the Tigers would prove to be the difference, however, as they didn’t miss a single shot from the charity stripe.
Shoup-Hill wound up leading Goshen’s offense with nine points. Sophomore Sarah Harmelink had eight points off the bench, and Marcum and Gallagher both had six points to round out the RedHawk scoring.
It was a disappointing ending for Hill and the team, but it’s a season the coach will never forget.
“Their confidence throughout the season was ‘Oh my god.’ Our senior leadership was bar-none,” said Hill of what he’ll remember this team for. “For them to come into this season and take on some different roles? Kudos to them. Their leadership … it was great from a head coach’s point of view.”
PENN 82, CONCORD 27
The Minutemen were no match for the Kingsmen, who are one of the best teams in the state of Indiana, regardless of class. Penn led 33-4 after the first quarter, 58-14 at halftime and 74-20 after three quarters.
Concord’s offense was led by sophomore Kendal Taylor’s 12 points. Sophomore Savanah Boerema had eight points, sophomores Lauren Smith and Aliyah Hershberger three points each and junior Olivia Jackson one point.
The season started with a lot of optimism for the Minutemen, as they began 3-0 overall. Injuries and roster changes led to a younger roster of players getting more playing time as the season went along, though, and coach Cassie Cepeda thought her team learned a lot throughout the year.
“We talked to the girls just about the life lessons: in life, you don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” Cepeda said. “That was a true testament to what happened this season. I’m really proud of all the girls that kept continuing to show up every day. They had the mindset they were going to get better every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.