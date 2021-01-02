GOSHEN — Shaun Hill wants his team ready for many game scenarios.
The Goshen High School head girls basketball coach got a chance to experience a team that took the ball to the basket as the RedHawks topped Oregon-Davis 50-38 Saturday in the championship game of the Goshen Holiday Tournament.
“We prepare for whatever comes our way,” Hill said. “We had to adjust to the foul calls for sure.”
With the Bobcats penetrating against the Goshen defense, the foul numbers mounted against the home team. Hill had his girls make a few extra passes when the RedHawks had the ball in the second half.
“We want to try to keep our five best on the court,” said Hill, who saw his team find its offensive rhythm in the second half.
Senior Brynn Shoup-Hill produced 11 of her team’s 19 points in the first quarter and all 12 in the third on the way to 31 points in the game. She canned 5-of-8 shots behind the 3-point arc, with two each in the second and third periods. The 6-foot-3 University of Dayton commit also pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds and blocked or affected a number of Oregon-Davis shots.
Sophomore Tyra Marcum tallied six of her 12 points for Goshen in the first quarter.
Junior Madelynn Hudspeth netted 24 points (15 in the first half) and senior Mercedes Rhodes 14 (seven in each half) for the Bobcats (6-7), which were a late replacement in the tournament for Mishawaka.
“We try to speed the game up a little bit,” said Bobcats coach Terry Minix, who has a 422-213 career record in his 28th season (O-D won IHSAA Class 1A state titles in 2007 and 2014). “The kids did a decent job of that. The other thing was we were trying to pound ball inside.
“(Goshen) had a height advantage on us, but Hudspeth with her body should be able to get to the basket and she did for the most part. We wanted to attack with (Rhodes) and (Hudspeth).”
The two teams combined for 10 turnovers.
“There wasn’t a lot of full-court pressure,” Minix said. “Goshen is aggressive and they’re very good. They’re probably one of the best teams we’ll play all year.”
In the first half, the RedHawks led by as many as 11 points (the last time at 26-15) and as few as three (the last time at 7-4).
Goshen’s biggest advantage in the second half was 14 (at 50-36). The Bobcats pulled to within five on a Rhodes 3-pointer at 7:22 of the third quarter, but got no closer.
The RedHawks have now won three straight and are 6-0 at home. Next week, Goshen hosts 13-2 Marian Tuesday in a non-conference game, then has a pair of Northern Lakes Conference road games — at Wawasee Thursday and at Concord Saturday.
Shoup-Hill netted 27 points, while Marcum and sophomore Briana Valderrama canned six each as Goshen bested DeKalb 54-26 in first-round play.
“I love it just in case you would make it to regional,” said Hill of his team’s getting the chance to play twice in the same day. “It’s great for us to see what that feels like.”
Oregon-Davis made it to the championship by topping Gary Lighthouse Charter 93-54 (the Bobcats beat the Lions 74-44 Wednesday, Dec. 30 in Hamlet). DeKalb beat Gary Lighthouse Charter 68-32 in Saturday’s consolation game.
Goshen Holiday Invitational
Championship
Goshen 50, Oregon-Davis 38
Oregon-Davis — Kylee Saylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mercedes Rhodes 5-13 1-3 14, MacKenna Chessor 0-3 0-0 0, Madelynn Hudspeth 8-18 8-14 24, Elizabeth Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hemi Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 13-34 9-17 38.
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 2-4 0-0 4, Brynn Shoup-Hill 12-19 2-3 31, Megan Gallagher 1-11 0-0 3, Emma Detwiler 0-5 0-0 0, Tyra Marcum 6-12 0-0 12, Sarah Harmelink 0-1 0-0 0, Briana Valderrama 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 21-52 2-3 50.
Oregon-Davis 13 9 9 7 — 38
Goshen 19 11 12 8 — 50
3-point goals: Oregon-Davis (3-4) — Rhodes 3-4; Goshen (6-21) — Shoup-Hill 5-8, Gallagher 1-6, Harmelink 0-1, Marcum 0-2, Detwiler 0-4.
Fouls (fouled out): Oregon-Davis 4 (none); Goshen 19 (none).
Rebounds: Oregon-Davis 28 (Rhodes 6, Hudspeth 4, Saylor 4); Goshen 32 (Shoup-Hill 16, Marcum 9).
Turnovers: Oregon-Davis 7, Goshen 3.
Records (next games): LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis (6-7) Monday, Jan. 4; Marian at Goshen (11-2) Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Consolation: DeKalb 68, Gary Lighthouse Charter 32.
First round: Goshen 54, DeKalb 26; Oregon-Davis 93, Gary Lighthouse Charter 54.
JV championship: Columbia City 35, Goshen 31. Top scorers: Columbia City — Eden Freeman 11, Niya Bell 10, Molly Baker 6, Faith Frey; Goshen — Trinity Nemeth 8, Breanna Cline 6, Maddie Garber 5, Morgan Priebe 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.