GOSHEN — Saturday night was just the first step for Goshen.
That doesn’t mean they weren’t going to celebrate what they had accomplished.
With a 52-41 victory over NorthWood Saturday, the RedHawks girls basketball team clinched a share of the Northern Lakes Conference championship for the first time since 1987. Goshen has its eyes set on the outright title, though, which they can clinch Thursday at home against Mishawaka. It would be the first outright NLC crown for the program since 1982.
“The emotion was: we won, but we’re not done. We’ve got one more game,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill following Saturday’s victory. “We celebrated the win … but we are getting ready for Mishawaka because we don’t want to share it.”
The RedHawks (17-3, 6-0 NLC) had a near-perfect start against the Panthers (1-13, 1-6 NLC) Saturday, starting the game on a 14-0 run and eventually building the lead to 20-1. A key reason for the hot start was the play of senior Brynn Shoup-Hill, who had seven points in the period. She would have 16 points at halftime before finishing with a game-high 21 points.
“She hasn’t been happy with her shot, so she’s been spending a little extra time working on it,” said Hill of Shoup-Hill. “It’s amazing what happens when they put more time in on what’s not working for them, they fix it and then it translates over into the game. Kudos to her to putting in some extra time on her own, and it showed. She came out ready.”
For NorthWood, the inability to make shots is what dug them a big hole early. They only made one field goal in the first quarter — a jumper from senior Alea Minnich as time expired to trail 20-5 after eight minutes of play.
“We had some open looks that weren’t going in,” NorthWood coach Mark Heeter said. “Our plan was to keep (Goshen) outside of the lane, force them to hit outside shots — they did. Have to give them credit; Shoup-Hill was just electric.”
The Panthers, though, did not quit. They won the second quarter, 16-15, to trail by 14 going into halftime. And while they wound up losing the third quarter, they responded by winning the fourth, 13-4.
“Nobody can fault our effort,” Heeter said. “Right now, I know we’re not winning. But if people will say, ‘They’re not winning, but those kids play hard,’ I’m OK with that right now. We feel like we’re going to get a break sometime; something good is going to happen for us here down the road. The girls have done a good job of not getting too down on themselves.”
“That team is improved,” added Hill on NorthWood. “We’ve seen them on film, and we gave them the upmost respect; could care less about their record because they’re NorthWood. They have pride coming off that state championship. They have a coach that knows how to win. They were well-prepared, they played hard and they got after it.”
Minnich led the way on offense for NorthWood with 20 points. Senior Abby Steiner had nine points, senior Kendal Miller five, senior Bre Wise four and sophomore Aaliyah Bonner three.
It’s been a frustrating season for the defending Class 3A state champions, as multiple breaks due to COVID-19 contact tracing have hurt them from finding any rhythm to their season. They play three games next week: Tuesday at South Bend Riley, Thursday vs. Penn and Friday at Triton. Heeter is looking to keep improving in the final week of the regular season ahead of sectionals in February.
“We’re not looking past games — we’re trying to win every single game," Heeter said. "But our goal is to get better by February 2 so we can get into that sectional and surprise some people.”
Along with Shoup-Hill’s 21 points, Goshen picked up 12 points from sophomore Tyra Marcum, six from junior Tori Eldridge, four from sophomore Breanna Cline, three from senior Megan Gallagher and two each from junior Brooklynn Collins, sophomore Sarah Harmelink and freshman Kyra Hill.
Goshen’s final opponent, Mishawaka, is struggling this year, as they are 4-12 overall with a 1-5 NLC record. Despite the Cavemen’s struggles, Hill knows his team needs to be ready so they can close out the conference title outright.
“It’s an NLC game,” Hill said. “It hasn’t been a cakewalk for any of our games, so we’re not planning on one with (Mishawaka). We’re going to prepare for the best version of Mishawaka that we can and be ready for them on Thursday night.”
Thursday’s home game will also be Senior Night for Goshen, as they will honor their two seniors, Shoup-Hill and Gallagher, pre-game.
“We couldn’t ask for anything better for those seniors,” Hill said. “It’s a good way to close out their home basketball careers, even though we host the sectionals. It’s a nice way to end the regular season for them.”
