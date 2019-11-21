TOPEKA — After a come-from-behind victory over Fairfield Saturday and an upset win over No. 4 (3A) Mishawaka Marian Tuesday, the Goshen girls basketball team could’ve easily had a “letdown” game Thursday against Westview.
No such letdown occurred, though, as the RedHawks (5-0) knocked off the Warriors (0-5), 44-23, at Westview.
“Always,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said afterwards when asked if he was scared of a potential letdown game. “After a high like that — really, the Saturday and Tuesday, we were coming off of highs. Coming into this game, we just made sure we did our jobs.”
Goshen erased any doubts in the contest early, scoring the game’s first nine points. Junior Brynn Shoup-Hill scored six of those points, helping the RedHawks take a lead they would never relinquish.
“They came out and knew what we had to do,” Hill said. “We were going to pound it inside, we were going to try to turn it over on them early, get something quick and easy at the basket. They did that. We got girls involved early, defensively, and then going to the bucket.”
Westview wouldn’t go away that easily, though, as the Warriors finished the end of the first quarter on an 8-4 run to pull within five at the end of the opening stanza.
“We had a stretch about eight, nine minutes after (Goshen’s 9-0 run) where we got five or six stops in a row, but we couldn’t convert (offensively),” Westview coach Randy Yoder said.
It stayed a five-point game midway into the second quarter when momentum seemed to change in one play. Up 15-10, Shoup-Hill made a tough layup and was fouled, completing the three-point play to give Goshen an eight-point advantage. It was Shoup-Hill’s first points since the six she scored in the first four minutes of the game.
“When we were in a lull right there, she actually asked to go back inside,” Hill said. “She was like, ‘I want to go back into the post,’ because we were bringing her out sometimes just so teams can’t double (team) her and we can get our other bigs in there an opportunity.”
One of the things Hill talked about last year with Shoup-Hill’s game was to be more aggressive inside. Instead of relying on the 3-point shot, Hill wanted his daughter to try and score more in the paint.
She did that Thursday, as nine of her 10 made field goals came inside the paint. The only one that didn’t was a 15-foot jump shot from just outside the paint in the first quarter. She didn’t score on a 3-pointer all night.
“She’s starting to realizing what I’ve been telling her: she’s got some skills inside, and we have to take advantage of that,” Hill said. “When she’s ‘on’ on the outside, she can shoot the ball, and teams know that.”
Shoup-Hill added two more buckets before halftime as part of a 16-2 run to close the quarter for Goshen. The RedHawks took a 31-12 lead at halftime.
It was more dominance from Shoup-Hill in the third, as she tallied six more points in the frame. She then had two more in the fourth, giving her a game-high 21 points. Shoup-Hill also had five rebounds and two assists.
Goshen’s defense was stifling all contest, most notably in the third quarter. After Westview’s Gloria Miller made a free throw early in the period, the RedHawks did not allow the Warriors to score the rest of the quarter. The 9-1 advantage in the third gave Goshen a 40-13 lead heading into the fourth.
“I know we have girls that pride themselves on our defense,” Hill said. “Sometimes we don’t play defense that well, we give up a lot of points. So, to come out … for us to give up only one point, that’s good.”
Westview’s first made field goal of the second half came early in the fourth on a shot from freshman Kate Welsh. She led Westview in scoring with nine points.
It’s a young team for Yoder and the Warriors. They’ll get another test Saturday when they travel to Elkhart Memorial.
“We’ve started out here — haven’t won a game yet. But, every game, I can pick a positive throughout,” Yoder said. “The deal is we have to put it all together. One night, what might be a positive fades away, and something else surfaces. That’s part of the inconsistency of a young team.”
Along with 21 from Shoup-Hill, Hailey Mast had nine points and Tori Eldridge eight to lead the Goshen offense.
After playing three games in six days, Goshen gets the weekend off before hosting Columbia City Tuesday.
“I think we’re still learning,” Hill said. “We’re still working on closing some games out. Even with our second group, the expectations are still there that they need to defend … We got a nice test coming up against Columbia City. That’s a good ball club.”
