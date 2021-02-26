Lakeland girls basketball coach Dale Gearheart knows what it takes to craft a winning program.
During his 24-year coaching career, he’s mentored multiple athletes across different sports at both the JV and varsity levels, been a part of numerous postseason teams and helped lead Marion to a 3A state boys basketball championship as an assistant coach in 2016.
But for him, this past season rivals them all.
“This has definitely been one of the best coaching experiences of my life,” Gearheart said. “It was a special group and a special time.”
In his first season as the Lakeland girls basketball head coach — despite all of the obstacles with COVID and the integration of brand new systems on both sides of the ball — Gearheart led the Lakers to a 21-win season (tying the program record), a sectional title for the first time since 1996 and the school’s first regional victory in program history for girls basketball.
Couple those accomplishments with the absence of the team’s second-leading scorer in Faith Riehl for the final few weeks of the season, and it’s no question that Gearheart deserves the honor of being named The Goshen News’ 2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“Twenty-one win seasons don’t happen every season,” Gearheart said. “This is something to cherish and remember, and I’m glad it happened for this senior group. They won 60 games over four years, and they knew how to compete. … (The team) always competed and never gave up regardless of what the situation was. There were games this season where they could’ve stopped playing and lost. This team never stopped competing, and if you can find a bunch of players collectively like that, it’s special.”
The challenges began during summer tryouts for Gearheart and his staff. Knowing that the program had seen recent success after back-to-back 15-win seasons, they wanted to keep the team on solid foundation, while also establishing things that could lead the team to even more success in the future.
“I threw a completely new offensive system at them in the summer, and I was impressed with how high their basketball IQ was,” Gearheart said. “I haven’t had a girls team pick up that offense consistently — at some places I haven’t been able to run it at all because they just didn’t comprehend or understand it — but this group just picked it up and ran with it. … Everything I threw at them, they handled.”
Early in the season, the Lakers went .500 through the first four games while adapting to the new style of play.
From then on though, it was clear that the players and coaches were synced within the system.
Led by senior Bailey Hartsough (17.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG) and Riehl (12.5 PPG and 4.7 RPG), Lakeland won 10 games in a row, including triumphs over strong teams in Bethany Christian (17-7) and 2A sectional champion Fairfield (14-9).
At 10-4 heading into the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, the Lakers won three straight to advance to the championship game, only to lose to a strong Angola team (19-6) 55-45.
Lakeland had to fight off even more adversity during the last four games of the regular season. The team went 2-2 and lost Riehl to a torn ACL during the first half of Lakeland’s loss to Central Noble on Jan. 21.
“I love how our team responded without (Riehl),” Gearheart said. “I’ll be honest, I was a little concerned with how we would respond, but after me and the coaching staff talked to (Madison Keil, Alivia Rasler and Payton Hartsough), they responded well to the challenges we placed in front of them. They knew what we were missing in Faith’s production, and it was a really outstanding job by them for knowing what they needed to do.”
A rejuvenated mindset on the team helped propel them through the 3A Sectional 20 field. It avenged the Jan. 21 loss to Central Noble first, took down West Noble on a three-point buzzer beater from Keil next and then beat defending state champion NorthWood in the sectional championship.
The next weekend, Gearheart and the Lakers earned the program’s first regional win after defeating Griffith (13-4) 44-26. In the regional championship, Lakeland matched up with South Bend Washington (22-5) — a team playing for the state title on Saturday — and gave the Panthers all they could handle before falling 64-50.
“My team played some of their best basketball all year in the sectional,” Gearheart said. “Central Noble, West Noble and NorthWood, the three teams we beat, could’ve won the sectional just as easily as we did. … And then beating Griffith was amazing with it being the first regional win in school history. That gave us a great opportunity against Washington, but they just had so many athletes, and they kind of outshot us at the end. We gave them everything we had.”
Losing the school’s leading scorer in Bailey Hartsough won’t be an easy feat, but Gearheart is excited about the returning core of Peyton Hartsough, Riehl and Rasler, among others who can help the program continue to ascend in the future.
“There’s always potential for more, but for the community, the school, and this team, they accomplished a lot,” Gearheart said. “The team should be proud of that, and we’ll try to continue the success in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.