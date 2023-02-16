BENTON — For a second-straight season, Fairfield has reached the semi-state round of the girls basketball tournament.
A key reason for that is the play of Morgan Gawthrop. The senior has nearly doubled her offensive production from last year to this year while maintaining her rebound, assist and steal production. She’s started every game this season for a Fairfield team that brings a 25-2 record into the Class 3A LaPorte semi-state semifinals against Tippecanoe Valley Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT.
Gawthrop was a starter for Fairfield last year as well, but wasn’t asked to do as much, offensively, because of the play of senior Brooke Sanchez and juniors Brea Garber and Bailey Willard. Unfortunately for Sanchez, her senior season was cut short due to a knee injury, giving Gawthrop an opportunity to step up in the final six weeks of the campaign.
The now-senior then used that momentum into a summer dedicated to becoming a better basketball player.
“After last year, when Brooke went out, that was a moment where I knew I had to step up,” Gawthrop said. “And I knew without her coming into this season, I would have to step up immensely. In the offseason, I just focused on shooting, getting shooting reps in and doing things to help me become more effective and make teams have to guard me.”
After scoring just 6.7 points a game as a junior, that number has increased to 11.1 a contest this season, which is second best on the team. She also averages 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.6 steals a game.
She’s also had some of her best offensive performances when it’s mattered most. In the NECC Tournament championship game against Central Noble, Gawthrop scored a career-high 23 points, helping the Falcons win the conference tournament title. She’s reached double-digit points in all three postseason games as well, scoring 17 in both sectional games against West Noble and Lakeland, respectively, and 10 in the regional championship win over Highland last week.
“I think it’s just all about confidence for her,” said Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber of Gawthrop. “She had several games there where she was in the teens, and I think her coming out party was probably the NECC Tournament where she had 23 points on the night of the championship. She’s the type of kid that’s just grown every single year and kind of saved her best basketball for her last year.”
Gawthrop was quick to give credit to those around her for the increase in production she’s had this season.
“I have to give credit to my teammates — they help me out a lot,” Gawthrop said. “When I’m ‘on,’ they help me get the ball. Just having the team bonding of knowing we all trust each other and know that each of us can get the job done, that really helps.”
PREPARING FOR SATURDAY
Gawthrop is going to have to keep up her strong postseason if the Falcons want to win its first-ever semi-state championship Saturday.
The four-team, three-game setup starts at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT when No. 1 (3A) Twin Lakes (27-0) takes on No. 11 Hamilton Heights (20-5). No. 7 Fairfield (25-2) then takes on Tippecanoe Valley (22-3) in the second semifinal game at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT. The championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT, all at LaPorte High School.
“The majority of prep, obviously, is going to Tippecanoe Valley — one, it’s your first game and you have to win that, and two, they’re just a very quality opponent,” said Brodie Garber on how his team is preparing for Saturday. “And then what we try to do is just dabble in each one so we kind of have an idea of what’s going to happen. … It’s worked for us at the regional the last several times being there, so I think we’re just going to stick to that.”
The offense for the Vikings starts with senior Kaydence Mellott. The IU-Kokomo commit has averaged more than 10 points a game in all four of her varsity seasons, including 19.5 a game this year. She’s a prolific 3-point shooter, hitting 68 of 136 attempts from beyond the arc (50%).
Slowing down Mellott will be another stiff test for the Falcons, who has the state’s top defense with an average of just 27.93 points allowed per game.
“Tippecanoe, they can throw about every defense in the book there,” Brodie Garber said. “Coach (Chris Kindig) is kind of known for that. So, it’s about sticking to what we do. We’re going to have to defend people because we’re not the team that’s going to throw up a whole bunch of points, night-in and night-out. We have to be able to hold people down.”
Fairfield will also be playing in the same gym their season ended in last year, dropping a one-point contest to Frankton in a Class 2A semi-state game. The Falcons moved up to Class 3A this season due to its enrollment increasing.
“Hearing that we were going back to LaPorte, there’s always that thought of last year, being in semi-state and losing by one,” Gawthrop said. “It’s a time for revenge, to get back at it and try to get that championship this time.”