GARRETT — Going into Tuesday’s game at Garrett High School, the Fairfield girls basketball team was 13-1 with a 5-0 record in the Northeast Corner Conference and ranked No. 3 amongst Class 2A teams in the coaches’ polls.
Their opponent, the Railroaders, were 14-1 overall, also at 5-0 in NECC games and had moved up to the No. 2 ranking in Class 3A.
Needless to say, it was expected to be a competitive contest between the Falcons and host Garrett.
The fans weren’t disappointed in that regard, as the game remained close throughout. A couple of strong finishes to the first and third quarters, though, ultimately keyed a 51-46 victory for the Railroaders Tuesday, giving them control in the race for the NECC regular season championship.
Garrett closed the first quarter on an 8-1 run, turning a tie game into a 16-9 advantage for themselves. They then went on a 6-0 run in the final minute of the third period to take a 43-30 lead into the fourth quarter, which proved to be a deficit too big for the Falcons to overcome.
“We had a couple of quarters that we didn’t finish out well,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “… We turned the ball over at inopportune times at that point to a team that you can’t do that with.”
The Railroaders found success with the 3-point shot throughout the night, making four in the first quarter alone and eight total for the game. Senior Nataley Armstrong in particular was lethal from beyond the arc, making four of those ‘3’s’ to help her finish with a game-high 19 points.
“They’ve got a couple of players there that can shoot it pretty well,” Garber said. “The Armstrong girl recently has been shooting it really well. … There were just a few times where we didn’t rebound well off of their missed ‘3’s’.”
Despite Garrett’s extended runs to end quarters, Fairfield responded in the ensuing frames. Trailing 22-12 with six minutes to go in the first half, the Falcons rallied to end the period on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to four, 24-20, at the break. Junior Morgan Gawthrop was the catalyst of the run, scoring five points in that stretch. She would finish with nine points in the game.
“Each year, Morgan has gotten a little bit better and a little bit better,” Garber said. “And now, this being her third year being on some varsity, I think we’re seeing some of the maturation of Morgan getting comfortable in her role. She doesn’t have to be that gal that pumps in 14 points a game, but man, when she can give us that 8-to-10 sneaky points here, feed off of the other kids — that’s a good job.”
Then, trailing 46-33 early in the fourth quarter, the Falcons would end up finishing the game on a 13-5 run. It was only a five-point game, 49-44, with 1:45 remaining after a ‘3’ from junior Brea Garber, but Garrett immediately responded with a layup from senior Morgan Ostrowski to push the lead back up to seven. A layup with senior Brooke Sanchez with eight seconds to go resulted in the game’s final score.
Brea Garber led her team’s scoring efforts with 16 points. Junior Bailey Willard had 10 points, Gawthrop nine, Sanchez six and sophomore Kaylee Dillon five.
It was a tough loss for the Falcons, who were playing their first game since Dec. 21. They’re still 13-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, however, putting them in position to still finish the year with a strong record. Their next game is also an NECC contest, as they’ll host Eastside Friday in a doubleheader with the boys’ team. Girls varsity tips-off at 6 p.m., with the boys game afterwards.
Fairfield could potentially play Garrett against next week, as should the Falcons and Railroaders win their respective first-round games of the NECC Tournament, they would face off in a quarterfinal matchup next Wednesday.
“They’re No. 2 in 3A for a reason,” said Brodie Garber of Garrett. “They’ve beaten a lot of bigger teams. If we compare some of these scores to the bigger teams that they’re beating, we’re right there with everybody. If we can compete like this with a top 3A team, what does that mean for us when we get to the state tournament run? … That was just two quality teams going at each other.”
