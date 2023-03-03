BENTON — An 11-year odyssey for Brodie and Brea Garber culminated last week with a Class 3A state championship.
Fairfield won its first state title in any sport when the girls basketball team defeated Corydon Central, 49-42, this past Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Brodie Garber has the distinction of being the head coach for the team, while Brea Garber, a senior, ended up with a team-high 19 points in the contest.
Because of their state-level success — along with their performances all season — Brodie and Brea have been named the 2022-23 Goshen News Girls Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively. Both are repeat winners of the award from last season.
“You’ve got to surround yourself with good people, which I feel like we’ve done here between players, coaches and even our administrators,” Brodie Garber said. “I think the girls coaches in our area are really good coaches and really good people that I’ve enjoyed getting to know. So, that makes (being selected as Coach of the Year) special, too.”
“It’s crazy; it’s such a big honor because of the talent that’s in this area,” said Brea Garber of the POY selection. “It’s really huge. I need to give a big thanks to everyone that’s helped me get to this point.”
Brodie’s state win in his 11th year at the helm of the program (180-89 overall record) helped him stand out in what was a crowded scene for coaching success in the area this season. Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson led the Bruins to its first-ever regional and semi-state championships before finishing as state runner-up in Class 1A. Doug Springer also found postseason success at Northridge, leading the Raiders to its first sectional title since 2017.
Among other notable coaching performances, NorthWood improved its win total from three in 2022 to 14 this year in the first season under Taylor Burkhart, Wawasee had its best NLC finish (5-2, third place) in 12 years under first-year head coach Derek Gilreath, and Jimtown’s nine wins under coach Shaunte Williams was the most they’ve had in a season since 2011.
Brea finished the season averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.1 steals a contest. Her 6’0” frame helped the Falcons’ 1-3-1 press defense be tops in the state, allowing just 28.7 points per contest. For her career, she finishes second in program history with 1,399 points scored while also adding 529 rebounds, 283 assists and 291 steals.
“I wanted to be able to do more things and really help out with whatever the team needed this year,” said Brea of what she tried to improve on coming into this season. “I wanted to be more flexible. If they needed me to be more of a passer, I would be able to do that. More of a rebounder, more of a defender; whatever it was. I just wanted to help my team win in every situation possible.”
An Indiana Wesleyan commit, Brea tops our all-area team as well, joining Bethany Christian junior Zoe Willems, Elkhart junior Samiyah Stout, Goshen junior Kyra Hill and Northridge senior Eva Fisher on the First Team. All 15 players selected across the three all-area teams can be found at the bottom of the story.
A HISTORIC SEASON FOR FAIRFIELD
Expectations coming into the season were high surrounding Fairfield. In 2022, the Falcons went 24-4, winning Class 2A sectional and regional titles before falling one-point short in the semi-state championship game, 35-34, to Frankton.
Brea noted how that loss motivated the team coming into this year.
“Ending the way it did last year, starting this season, we didn’t want that feeling again,” Brea said. “Slowly as we started getting more into the season, we just started really coming together more and more.”
The season started strong for Fairfield, winning its first five games by comfortable margins. It’s first speed bump of the campaign came Nov. 19, when the Falcons dropped a 51-46 contest to a Columbia City team that finished with a 20-3 record at the Class 4A level. It was a game Fairfield almost came back to win before the Eagles held on at the end.
Six more wins followed after that, including an impressive 49-46 victory over Northridge in the NECC-NLC Shootout. Their last loss of the season would come Dec. 17, losing to another 4A team, Fort Wayne Snider, 59-38. The Panthers would go on to win sectional and regional titles and finish with a record of 21-5.
From that point-on, Fairfield won its final 16 games, including six postseason contests. They also won both the NECC regular season and conference tournament championships along the way.
“When we won the conference tournament, I thought that was kind of a turning point where I felt we were playing really well,” Brodie said. “I felt really confident about getting back to where we were last year. In the end, a lot of things have to go right. We have to stay healthy, which we did. There’s got to be a girl or two that steps up; girls like Morgan (Gawthrop) stepped up.
“There’s a lot of things that have to go well for you, and it did for us nicely.”
2022-23 GOSHEN NEWS ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
(Listed in alphabetical order by school, except for Garber)
1st team
Brea Garber, senior, Fairfield (Player of the Year): 15ppg, 4.7rpg, 3.8apg, 4.1spg
Zoe Willems, junior, Bethany Christian: 17.1ppg, 8.2rpg, 2.6apg, 3.4spg
Samiyah Stout, junior, Elkhart: 16ppg, 4.8rpg, 4.6apg, 5.1spg
Kyra Hill, junior, Goshen: 15.8ppg, 10.3rpg, 1.9apg, 1.2spg, 2.7bpg
Eva Fisher, senior, Northridge: 14ppg, 4.3rpg, 2.7apg, 2.2spg
2nd team
Mariah Stoltzfus, junior, Bethany Christian: 10.9ppg, 3.5rpg, 4.3apg, 4.1spg
Shaniyah Stout, freshman, Elkhart: 13.4ppg, 5.9rpg, 1.1apg, 1.3spg
Morgan Gawthrop, senior, Fairfield: 10.6ppg, 3.4rpg, 1.8apg
Tyra Marcum, senior, Goshen: 10.7ppg, 9.6rpg, 1.1apg, 1.2spg, 1.6bpg
Mackensy Mabie, senior, West Noble: 14.1ppg, 3.8rpg, 1.3apg, 2.9spg
3rd team
Justyce Williams, junior, Jimtown: 13.5ppg, 4.6rpg, 3.0apg, 2.1spg
Morgan Cross, junior, Northridge: 10ppg, 4.5rpg, 2.5apg, 2.5spg
Karis Bennett, junior, NorthWood: 7.6ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.3apg, 1.6spg
Mackenzie Hackleman, sophomore, Wawasee: 10ppg, 3.6rpg, 2.5apg, 3.3spg, 1.8bpg
Hope Bortner, junior, Westview: 8.6ppg, 3.3rpg, 1.4apg