Brodie Garber has resigned as the Fairfield girls basketball head coach, effectively immediately, per a press release by Fairfield Community Schools Tuesday afternoon.
Garber spent 11 seasons as head coach at Fairfield, leading the Falcons to a 180-89 overall record and just one losing season in that span. He won two Northeast Corner Conference regular season championships, one NECC conference tournament title, four sectional championships, three regionals and then both Class 3A semi-state and state championships this winter.
“I have decided to step down as girls basketball coach at Fairfield High School," said Garber in a statement. "By no means was this an easy decision. I have several heartfelt thank you’s. Thank you to my family for their support and allowing me to do something I have thoroughly enjoyed. To the many administrators that I have worked with throughout the years, you have constantly supported and believed in me and I greatly appreciate that. My coaching staff has been amazing. Winning was nice, but spending quality time with you guys in the gym was even better. To all the young ladies I’ve been able to coach. You all hold a special place in my heart.
"Whether you are a current player or past player, I look forward to supporting you in the years to come. Lastly, thank you to the Fairfield Community for your constant support of Fairfield Girls Basketball."
Garber was named the IBCA Coach of the Year for District 1 for his accomplishments this season.
Fairfield Superintendent Carrie Cannon raved about Garber in a lengthy statement.
"I am sad to hear but fully understand the next journey in his life," Cannon said. "It's sad to have coach Garber step down, but we fully understand and support his decision, and are proud of what he has brought to Fairfield Community Schools as a basketball coach, but also a person of high character and educator.
“Coach Garber has built a great program that consists of mental toughness, high character players and a great feeder system that is demonstrated by our Lady Falcons on a daily basis. We will be looking for the same type of values, skill set and leadership qualities from our next ladies basketball coach."
Cannon concluded, "Coach Garber will still be a teacher here at Fairfield Community Schools and we are luck to still have him in that capacity. We want to thank coach Garber for everything he has brought to our basketball program and the personal investment he has brought to the girls' lives.”
Garber is a Fairfield High School graduate. He also coached the baseball team during his time at the school, guiding them to their long regional title in 2010.
This past season was a special one for the girls basketball program, but also the Garber family. Brodie was joined by his wife, Amy, as an assistant coach, and the two coached their daughter, Brea, to a Class 3A state championship. Brea was named the Mental Attitude Award winner as well.
Of the 11 seasons Brodie was the girls basketball head coach, only one of those finished with a below-.500 record. They set new program records for wins both in the 2018 and 2023 seasons, with this past year's total of 28 shattering the previous best of 24.