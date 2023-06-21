BENTON — Brodie Garber can’t get rid of the coaching bug just yet.
Less than two months after announcing his resignation as the head girls basketball coach at Fairfield, Garber is back on the sidelines, this time as an assistant coach for the boys team at the school. His son, Brant, will be a sophomore at the school next year and is a member of the basketball program.
It’s been a whirlwind 2023 already for Brodie, who coached the Falcons’ girls team to the Class 3A state championship in February. He caught up with The Goshen News Wednesday night after coming back from a camp in Findlay, Ohio, to reflect on the year so far, winning the state title and making the transition to the boys coaching staff.
Q: So, when did you become part of the boys coaching staff?
BRODIE: “Well, Derek (Hinen) came to me — it may have been the day after I resigned, I don’t know. He kind of threw that out there and said, ‘Take your time.’ A that point, there was so many emotions going on, from, one, the (girls) season, and two, from saying I was done with coaching girls’ basketball. So, I said, ‘Yeah, just give me a month or so.’ I kind of took the month of May, chewed on it and said, ‘I don’t think I’m done.’ My son is a sophomore, and there’s a chance having more time with him through this. Knowing most of those boys from teaching them in the weight room, that was an easy call as far as that.
“And, I still get to coach, right? I don’t have three schedules now — I’m down to two. I was going to go to most of Brant’s games and, obviously, (his older daughter) Brea’s games (at Indiana Wesleyan), so it made a lot of sense in a lot of ways. I’m just looking forward to helping in that regard and not having all of that upon you, whether you call that pressure or organizing stuff. Like, the last couple of days have been nice: I just sit there, I point out the finer points, pull kids over, have little side conversations. I’ve enjoyed the last couple of days.”
Q: So, it was basically a trade between you and Kyle Hartman (the new girls basketball head coach who was a boys assistant the last two seasons)?
BRODIE: “We just traded seats.
“Obviously, I knew he was going to apply, and then he knew that Derek had asked me. That was kind of the joke at first; like we’re just going to flip-flop chairs. But I’m happy for him. He’s kind of wanted a head coaching gig for the last couple of years. He’s coming to our gym a lot. He asks tons of questions. I think he’s ready for this, and I’m happy I still get to do something I love. It’s just in a different position.”
Q: When did you really make the decision to step down from the girls’ job? Was that something you had maybe thought about during the season, or was it truly an after-season decision?
BRODIE: “I guess preseason, I probably would’ve been telling you that 90% of me was saying that I was going to be done. It just felt like it. It is a grind. Head coaching it for 11 (seasons), but I was an assistant for another 12 years before that at the varsity level. Being at baseball, too — it’s just a lot. You get close to kids, you get close to families, and then they move on and you try and to recreate it. All throughout the season, I just kept on saying, ‘Alright, Lord, whack me across the face with a message that I need to be done.’ And nothing really did, I guess. So, when I got to the end of the season, I was more like 60/40 as far as leaving.
“Deep down, the root of it was: am I going to be OK with going to Brushy Prairie, coaching a high school girls game, and all of a sudden I look at my phone and my wife (Amy) texts me and says, ‘Hey, Brea had the game of her life tonight,’ and here I am coaching — with girls that I love, don’t get me wrong — but not my own. Wrestling with that and that idea is kind of what sealed it, I guess.”
Q: It felt like it was not necessarily a surprise when you announced your resignation, but it also felt like it came quickly. Is that a correct assessment of that?
BRODIE: “I feel like other people were (resigning) right off the bat. I did have to remember that our season was longer, right? We went through more; it wasn’t like we lost in the first round of sectionals. I told Mark Engle, the AD, ‘Can I have until spring break where I don’t really think about it much?’ I wanted spring break because Brea and Amy took off for Florida, and me and Brant stayed back. Well then, I got jury duty that week, and I served on it for the whole entire week. And then I went back to school and I told Mark, ‘I really didn’t think about it.’ It was kind of a major trail, honestly, so I was involved with that. I wasn’t ready to make the decision as soon as I got back. So, in the weeks after that, it gave me some time to call a couple of people, friends, other coaches. Bob Lapadot from Garrett … he and I probably had a nice hour-long phone conversation. Bob’s become a close friend of mine, especially being a coaching confidant. He poured some wisdom into it.
“I texted the four seniors right before I met the returning girls at school to tell them what I was going to do. Right before that meeting, I told (the seniors), ‘Well, I know I couldn’t tell you face to face, but I wanted to ride out into the sunset with you guys.’”
Q: When you look back at this run, is there a moment you go back to that always stands out above the rest?
BRODIE: “I can’t even tell you how many pictures — whether it’s you guys, or Michael Deak, or a lady named Stephanie DeBoldt, who went on her own to a couple of games — I think we’re in the thousands for how many pictures we have. And, you go back to them every once in a while. There are a lot of photos you look at and go, ‘Oh yeah, that was right after Morgan (Gawthrop) hit that three. That was right after a big steal. Oh, there’s Brea’s big block in the state finals.’ There’s so many of those photos because, honestly, I have not gone back and watched the (state title) game. I’ve kind of gone back to watch the highlights, but I haven’t watched the full game and I don’t know if or when I will. I think at some point, I do, right? That seems to make sense. But these photos just take me back to little instances, and things like that.”
Q: When did you know that this team had the chance to win a state title?
BRODIE: “The Central Noble games back-to-back tended to really push me forward. After the second one where it was just a really good game for us, it was like, ‘Dang.’ That was one where I honestly thought we could get back to the same place. I don’t think I let my mind go that far, I guess; a lot of times, you just work week-by-week and you’re focused on the next step. I kind of thought, though, that after the Central Noble games, even though we had moved up to 3A — I knew what we had in regional, and I kind of figured what semi-state would look like. I figured Twin Lakes was going to be at semi-state.”
Q: What would you say was your confidence level going into the state title game?
BRODIE: “Pretty good. If I put it on a scale of 1-10, I was around a 7 or an 8. I felt pretty good. I felt like we could do some things to take (Corydon Central) away. It goes back to defense, right? I felt like our scheme kind of matched up with them. Like, OK, they have a girl that likes to go inside a lot, and I think we can take her away — except for that fourth quarter, where she had her way. I felt we could handle their shooters.
“I just felt like all the things our girls had gone through and all the teams we had played — Columbia City, Fort Wayne Snider, Northridge, Twin Lakes. I’m not trying to belittle Corydon Central, but there were probably five teams we had played already that I felt were better than Corydon. Sure, we had lost to Columbia City and Snider, but we had played better teams than (Corydon). Now, not at this level and not at that venue, but (Corydon) has to play there, too. I think the schedule and who we played, beating a Twin Lakes (who was previously undefeated) — you’ve got to be confident, at that point.”
Q: I’m sure it was talked about after the game, too, but the crowd turnout had to be pretty surreal for you to see.
BRODIE: “Phew. I remember the girls ran out first, and the coaches, we kind of lag around behind. I remember being at the point where you can finally just look left and right, and I just paused — it felt like a half-second, but it was probably more like five or six seconds — and I just looked around and took it all in. And then you see they brought a lot of people, too. In that venue, that place can look massive, and for some reason, our crowd made it feel more home-y. Kudos to our community that did that for us because I felt like the game felt more natural because of it. We weren’t quite as awe-struck I think as we could’ve been at that point.”
Q: Obviously, you feel good for your players, coaching staff and the community. But you’re a guy that’s put a lot into this school, so what is your personal satisfaction with winning a state title?
BRODIE: “I think the personal level of it is enjoying it with people you truly like to be around: the girls, coaching staff, the people in the building I get to work in. It’s great. … In the basketball scheme, you’re fully emersed with all those people I just talked about.
“We’ve gone to all of these open houses recently, and I’ve got these older gentlemen coming up to me that probably went to the games when I played — I won’t throw out any ages or anything. But they’re coming up to me, shaking my hand and they can’t even talk because they’re so emotional about it. My next-door neighbor, he’s a farmer. Every time he sees me, he stops and is like, ‘I taped that game and I’ve went back and watched it a dozen times, and I cry at the end of it every single time.’ He’s just a 70-year-old farmer over here, getting emotional about it because it meant that much to him. That’s cool. That’s really cool.”