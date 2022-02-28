For years now, publications like ours have always been focused on spotlighting one player at the end of the year as their “Player of the Year.” We’ve done these selections traditionally with football, girls basketball and boys basketball.
As we, The Goshen News sports staff, sat down to do our selections for girls basketball player of the year, though, we hit a roadblock in the discussions of who our POY should be: Northridge senior Julia Mantyla, Fairfield junior Brea Garber and Bethany Christian sophomore Zoe Willems. All three had sensational seasons for their teams, putting up eye-popping numbers along the way.
Mantyla was clearly the most improved, elevating her play to a new level this year that few anticipated seeing. Garber was the best player on the best team we covered this year, as Fairfield beat Northridge head-to-head in the regular season and made a run to the Class 2A semistate championship game. Willems’ value to the Bruins was undeniable, as she carried both the offense and defense for the majority of the season.
All three are worthy selections for our Player of the Year, but we can only choose one. However, instead of just focusing this story on one of them, we have decided to spotlight all three.
With that being said, Garber is officially our pick for Player of the Year, with Mantyla winning Most Improved of the Year and Willems the Most Important Player of the Year. All three have made our All-Area first team as well, along with West Noble senior Jazmyn Smith and Lakeland junior Peyton Hartsough. Our full all-area team is listed at the end of this story.
Here are the numbers to back up our selections of Garber, Mantyla and Willems for these honors.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Brea Garber, junior, Fairfield
Garber was one of the most consistent players in the area this year, averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Already considered to be the best player on her team entering the season, Garber’s role became more pronounced when senior point guard Brooke Sanchez tore her ACL in January, ending her season.
From that point-on, the 6’0” Garber became the primary point guard for the Falcons. She was able to use her combination of size, strength and shooting ability to lead her team to five postseason victories. Garber was the leading scorer in all six postseason games for Fairfield, including 16 of her team’s 34 points in the semistate loss to Frankton. The University of Indianapolis commit has one year left at Fairfield, where she’s in line to break some program records if she keeps playing the way she has been the last three seasons.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Julia Mantyla, senior, Northridge
While most of Mantyla’s stats from her junior season were similar to her senior one, it was the offensive production that saw a massive jump this year.
After averaging 8.7 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign, Mantyla scored 14.5 points a contest this season. Along with the offensive numbers, she also had 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game as Northridge went 16-8 on the season.
Not only was it an uptick in offensive production, but Mantyla also had big scoring games against some of the best teams in northern Indiana. She had 35 points against Fort Wayne South Side, 26 against Fort Wayne Homestead and 29 in the Raiders’ sectional loss to Penn. She also had 25-point games against Rushville and Indy Homeschool as well.
Mantyla will now continue her playing career at The University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.
MOST IMPORTANT PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Zoe Willems, sophomore, Bethany Christian
There’s no denying the importance Willems brought to the Bethany Christian program this year.
The sophomore finished the season averaging a double-double of 19.3 points and 10.2 rebounds a game to go along with 3.1 steals a contest. She played the first two months of the season without classmate Mariah Stoltzfus, who was a TGN All-Area second team selection last year as a freshman. Not having Stoltzfus hampered the Bruins’ record in November and December, but the production of Willems during that time kept Bethany close in virtually every game they played.
Once Stoltzfus came back, so did the winning for Bethany Christian. Even with the return of Stoltzfus, Willems continued putting the same numbers up that she had without her running mate. Bethany finished the season with an 11-12 record, and without Willems on the roster, it could’ve been much worse.
2021-22 GOSHEN NEWS ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Brea Garber, Fairfield
Coach of the Year: Brodie Garber, Fairfield
1ST TEAM
Brea Garber, junior, Fairfield: 15.8ppg, 5.4rpg, 2.8apg, 2.9spg, 1.3bpg
Julia Mantyla, senior, Northridge: 14.5ppg, 4.2rpg, 1.4apg, 1.3apg
Zoe Willems, sophomore, Bethany Christian: 19.3ppg, 10.2rpg, 3.1spg
Jazmyn Smith, senior, West Noble: 17.1ppg, 6.8rpg, 1.9spg
Peyton Hartsough, junior, Lakeland: 14.1ppg, 4.7rpg, 2.5apg
2ND TEAM
(Players listed in alphabetical order by school)
Aliyah Hershberger, junior, Concord: 13.7ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.3spg
Kyra Hill, sophomore, Goshen: 9.8ppg, 10rpg
Bailey Willard, junior, Fairfield: 9.6ppg, 4.2rpg
Faith Riehl, junior, Lakeland: 15.3ppg, 6.3rpg
Eva Fisher, junior, Northridge: 12.5ppg, 4.6rpg, 3.3apg
3RD TEAM
(Players listed in alphabetical order by school)
Brooke Sanchez, senior, Fairfield: 9.9ppg, 5-7rpg, 3.4apg, 1.1spg
Colleen Miller, senior, Northridge: 6.4ppg, 4.0apg, 2spg
Joselyn Edwards, freshman, NorthWood: 9ppg, 2.5rpg
Claire Payne, freshman, NorthWood: 5.3ppg, 9.6rpg, 2.6bpg
Mackensy Mabie, junior, West Noble: 10.3ppg, 3rpg, 3spg
Honorable mentions: Kennedy White, senior, Wawasee; Hope Bortner, sophomore, Westview.
Final 2021-22 records of teams from The Goshen News coverage area:
Bethany Christian: 11-12
Concord: 8-15
Fairfield: 24-4; sectional and regional champions
Goshen: 8-15
Lakeland: 11-12
Northridge: 19-6
NorthWood: 3-22
West Noble: 7-18; sectional champions
Westview: 6-17
