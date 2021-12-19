GOSHEN — Fairfield junior Brea Garber removed any suspense over what her college decision would be next year by announcing on social media Saturday that she was committing to the University of Indianapolis. The Falcon standout will play basketball for the Greyhounds starting with the 2023-24 season.
“I visited in the summer there, and I’ve been able to go back and watch a game of theirs,” said Garber of U-Indy. “I’ve just been able to get to know their coaches and their program really well for a really long time now, so it’s just been pretty evident to me since I visited this summer that it was home for me and that it was the right fit. It’s an amazing coaching staff that I know genuinely care about me.”
Garber’s commitment comes while still having the rest of her junior year and senior season left to be played.
“I never really put a specific time limit on it,” said Garber of her college recruiting process. “I think, after visiting there, it was just clear to me that this was home. Once I knew this is where I wanted to go, I just figured it was time to commit. It’s just a big weight off my shoulders now. It just feels so good to commit and know that’s where I’m going to go.”
The 6’1” junior has been one of Fairfield’s best players the last two-plus seasons. In her freshman year, she averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game. Those numbers mostly improved in her sophomore campaign last season, averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.
So far this season, Garber is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game. The Falcons are also off to its best start in program history, currently sitting at 12-1 overall. Their first loss actually came this past Saturday against a Class 4A team in Fort Wayne Snider. As of this week, Fairfield was ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A polls.
“It’s been so fun this season, and each game has just been a test to see where we’re at,” Garber said. “Obviously, Saturday’s game did not go how we wanted it to, but we’ve learned to grow from each game. We just take each game we get and focus on one game at a time. It’s just been amazing. All of my teammates and I, we’re just enjoying it so much. It’s been so fun so far.”
Along the way, Garber has had support from both of her parents, Brodie and Amy. Both of Brea’s parents played collegiately at Huntington University and both are inducted into the athletics hall of fame at the university as well. Brodie is also Brea’s high school head coach, but Brea said that the conversations between her and her parents about where to play in college have been more parent-daughter based than coach-athlete.
“They’re so helpful with everything,” Brea said. “It’s really, really nice that they played college sports, so they had some nice insights on things they taught me. I think more of it just was the parent bond we have; nothing to do with basketball at all, really. They’ve just given me the best fatherly and motherly advice mostly, I’d say.”
In terms of helping her with the recruiting process, Brea singled out two people that helped her find the right place in U-Indy.
“My AAU coach, Larry Wright — he first coached me this past summer, and he was just a really big help,” Brea said. “He helped me grow in my basketball game, especially this summer. And, Vernard Hollins (President of Always 100 Basketball Academy) was a huge, huge help for me through the recruiting process. He helped me put my name out there, getting me to exposure events and just also giving me advice on how to talk to coaches and what to say to them.
“Those were two really huge people that helped me through this process.”
