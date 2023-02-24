BENTON — Who is the best shooter in the Garber family?
It’s a simple question, on paper, but a hard one in practice.
The statistics say its Amy Garber, formerly Amy Bechtel. She finished her high school career at Fairfield with 1,534 points — then added another 2,019 in a four-year career at Huntington University.
Then there’s Amy’s husband, Brodie, who scored 1,076 points at Fairfield and 1,766 at Huntington.
Another strong candidate is Amy and Brodie’s daughter, Brea. A current senior on the Fairfield girls basketball team, she only trails her mother on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,380 career points. She’ll play collegiately at Indiana Wesleyan, so it’s still to be determined how many points she scores for the Wildcats.
Could the answer be the youngest Garber, Brant? The Fairfield freshman believes he’s better than at least one family member.
“Better than mom, that’s all I can say,” Brant said.
When Brant said this, Amy was standing nearby. She immediately gave her son a dastardly look.
“I beat you in ‘Around the World’, like, two weeks ago,” Brant remarked.
“Yeah, if we’re moving,” Amy countered. “If it was a stand-still game of ‘HORSE,’ I can still take you.”
“I’d just do some layup that you can’t do,” Brant responded.
“That’s true,” Amy confessed. “He would.”
Regardless of who the best shooter is in the Garber family, one thing is for certain: basketball has shaped their lives. They’ll get the ultimate family experience Saturday when Brea takes the floor with the rest of her Fairfield teammates in the Class 3A state championship game against Corydon Central.
Brodie is the head coach of the team, while Amy is an assistant coach, making it truly a family affair for the Falcons inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“It’s fun on a lot of levels,” Amy said. “It’s literally a dream come true as a parent to see Brea do this her senior year. And then to see Brodie, all the hours he’s put into coaching and the pressure he puts on himself, take this program to where it is now is amazing. And then these girls, even the younger ones, I was the main coach of their feeder system, bringing them through all of that. I’m also friends with these moms of these girls.
“So, I feel like on so many levels — as a coach, as a wife, as a mom, as a friend — it’s been a dream season.”
GROWING UP IN BASKETBALL
According to Brodie, basketball was the sport Brea gravitated to the most as a child.
“We introduced her to a lot of things — at that point, when she was younger, I was coaching baseball,” Brodie said. “We tried the tee-ball thing, and that didn’t go well; ‘It’s too boring’ and that type of thing. The basketball thing, it just came really natural to her.”
When Brea entered second grade in 2012-13 school year, Brodie took over as the head coach of the high school varsity program. At the time, Amy had been an assistant coach with the varsity staff. Needing someone to help start a feeder system for the high school program, though, Brodie turned to his wife for help.
Amy did just that, leading the youth programs for Fairfield through Brea’s freshman year. By that point, however, the matriarch of the Garber family wanted a change.
“I felt like I had been in the feeder program for a while — it was great, and we won a lot — but I thought I was ready to be back on the varsity staff,” Amy said. “And so, Brea’s sophomore year was my first year back on the bench.”
For essentially her entire playing career, Brea has had one of her parents as a head coach. It’s something she doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s really special,” Brea said. “It’s an honor. Not everybody gets to say they played for their parents, and I think it’s just special, the relationship that we have. He might get on me harder than others, but after it’s done, we just have that special bond. It just works out really well.”
GOING TO STATE TOGETHER
It’s been a successful run for Brea in her four years in high school. After losing in the sectional semifinals in 2020, Brea has won three-straight sectional titles with her teammates. They added regional championships both last year and this year, then finally broke through at the semi-state level last weekend.
So, while mom might have more career points, the team success helps Brea’s case as the best player in program history, according to dad.
“My wife was pretty good, but as far as a legacy of success and winning, what (Brea) has been doing far outweighs what my wife and I did, for sure,” Brodie said.
That doesn’t mean Amy isn’t the better scorer, in her husband’s eyes.
“It’s probably Amy,” Brodie said. “Brea probably has the best all-around game, as far as she can do a little bit of everything. Me, I had a very high basketball IQ and kind of could figure things out that way, but maybe didn’t have the ability of those two. When your wife is still, at age 45, the best free-throw shooter in the family, that’s kind of saying something.”
Brea gave a long pause before giving her answer on who the best scorer is in the family.
“I’m going to say, me,” Brea said.
Saturday will be the last time all four Garber’s are together at a basketball court, all representing Fairfield at the same time. The moment of this weekend isn’t lost on any of them, including the youngest one.
“It’s awesome,” Brant said. “My mom joined the coaching staff a year or two ago, and it’s just been awesome to see them win and move on. They’ve always gotten really close to the state championship, so it’s awesome to see them get there now.”
Brea also knows what it’ll mean to win with her parents being right by her side, literally, on the sidelines Saturday.
“Just the support I get from them is incredible, and to be able to share this moment with them and win it for them would mean so much to me,” Brea said.