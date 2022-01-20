GOSHEN — In a game where neither team shot better than 33% from the field, one stat proved to be key for allowing Bethany Christian to knock off Concord in non-conference girls basketball action Thursday: free throw shooting.
The Bruins went an impressive 21-of-25 from the charity stripe, while the Minutemen made only 4-of-14 attempts from the free throw line. That 17-point difference allowed Bethany to win, 47-34, for their fifth victory in the last six games.
“I wasn’t expecting for us to be at the free throw line as much this year and shoot as well as we have, so that has been a pleasant surprise,” Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson said. “I honestly think it shows that we’re being aggressive. It’s not that other teams aren’t, but there’s been several games where we’ve been in the 20s in terms of free throw shot attempts. It’s really been helpful for us when the shots haven’t been falling.”
The last nine points for the Bruins (9-10) came from the free throw line, helping them salt away the victory. Sophomores Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus made four each, and senior Ivonne Ortiz made the last one during the final 6:09 of the contest.
During that same timeframe, Concord (7-13) struggled to make baskets to stay in the game. They only made two field goals in the fourth quarter and shot 5-for-27 overall in the second half.
“That’s kind been one of our weaknesses here,” said Concord coach Cassie Cepeda of the poor shooting performance. “We get in a panic and rush when we get down. We look for good shots, but not great shots. We had some good looks, and sometimes that’s just how it goes; the shots just don’t fall.”
Willems, who’s been the leading scorer for Bethany Christian all season, didn’t score at all in the first quarter. She picked up the slack in the second frame though, scoring her team’s first eight points of that quarter. She then added seven more in each quarter in the second half to finish with a game-high 22 points.
Willems also added 11 rebounds, giving her 11 double-doubles in 19 games on the season.
“Zoe is a selfless player, and she has grown leaps and bounds this year in just every area,” Parson said. “It really says a lot about who she is: she knows she needs to score, but she also knows that she does other things for us. She just doesn’t score for us; she’s a well-rounded player, and that’s just proof of how she’s played this season.”
For the Minutemen, they were led in scoring by junior Aliyah Hershberger’s 13 points. Sophomore Dominique Stilley also had a nice game, adding seven points off the bench.
Concord has one more Northern Lakes Conference game left Saturday at Warsaw. They then have a non-conference tilt with Prairie Heights this upcoming Tuesday before they begin Class 4A, Sectional 4 games the first week of February at Penn High School.
“When that postseason comes, everyone is 0-0,” Cepeda said. “We’re just trying to find consistency. There are moments where we do a lot of good things, and then there’s moments where there’s a lot of confusion. Going forward, it’s just being consistent with the things we can control, and that’s something we struggled with a lot this season.”
Along with Willems’ offensive output, Stoltzfus finished with 12 points. Stoltzfus missed the first 13 games of the season for the Bruins due to an injury sustained in the soccer season, with Bethany struggling to a 4-9 record in that span. Since her return at the beginning of the calendar year, though, Bethany Christian has gone 5-1 to put them on the brink of a .500 record for the season.
“This is the first game we’ve had all of our varsity roster players available to play,” Parson said. “Obviously, losing one of your court leaders and your floor general (Stoltzfus) at the beginning of the year — at least we knew before the season so we could prepare. We just had to move forward. People face adversity all year, and we were facing a lot with COVID and injuries and all sorts of stuff.
“These girls have been resilient. They’ve probably faced more adversity in one season than I have in six or seven, and they still keep fighting every day.”
The Bruins will have a strong chance to reach that .500 mark when they play Hamilton at home Saturday. They then have two tough games in the final week of the regular season: this Monday at No. 7 (Class 2A) Fairfield and a home contest Saturday, Jan. 29 against Mishawaka.
“Our focus has never changed in that, in the end of the season, playing Concord, Fairfield and Mishawaka: these are teams that get us ready for our sectional,” Parson said. “We want to compete at a high level with these teams.”
