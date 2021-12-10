GOSHEN — In a game that was back-and-forth throughout, one big run by Goshen to start the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball action Friday night.
Tied at 30 with Wawasee to start the final frame, the RedHawks went on an 11-2 run to open up a nine-point lead with 3:03 remaining in the game. The Warriors battled back and had a chance to potentially tie the game with one last shot, but a turnover with 1.2 seconds gave possession back to the home team.
Goshen then inbounded the ball and dribbled out the clock for a 43-40 victory over the Warriors.
“Just attention to detail on the defensive end,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill was what sparked that 11-2 fourth quarter run. “We told them we had to get it done on that end of the court and let our offense come to us.”
What maybe sparked the RedHawks’ fourth quarter surge was a shot right at the end of the third period. Trailing 30-27, junior Breyana Cline drilled a ‘3’ as time expired to tie the game at 30 heading into the final eight minutes of play. Cline would finish with nine points in the game, but none three bigger than those.
“That’s huge because, there was a minute left in that quarter — we had a chance, we turned it over; they had a chance, they turned it over,” Hill said. “We come back, (Cline’s) wide open and she knocks it down. That was a big play to tie it up right there.”
Senior Tori Eldridge then stepped up for Goshen in the final frame. She made a bucket 42 seconds into the quarter to put her team up 32-30. After Cline made it a four-point lead, Eldridge scored again to extend the RedHawk lead to six. After Goshen and Wawasee traded two-point baskets, Eldridge sank a three-point shot to make it 41-32 home team.
Eldridge finished with 14 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. She would sink two more free throws to make it 43-38 at the time. Her and sophomore Kyra Hill both finished with 14 points offensively for the RedHawks.
“She had a heck of a second half … her second half was great, defensively and offensively,” said Shaun Hill of Eldridge. “That put-back near the end there, a couple ‘3’s’ down the stretch. It was a big-time game from our senior.”
Wawasee assistant coach Dina Coverstone — who was the interim head coach due to head coach Matt Carpenter being out sick — gave credit to Goshen for making shots when it mattered.
“I think we lost track of shooters,” Coverstone said. “They hadn’t shot the ball well from the outside up until that point, and so we just lost track of them and they hit a couple shots to give them some momentum. I don’t think it was anything that we didn’t adjust to.”
The Warriors raced out to a 5-0 lead to begin the game before Goshen countered with a 10-0 run of their own. It ended up being a 12-7 RedHawk lead after the first quarter, but a big second quarter would give Wawasee the halftime lead.
The visitors outscored Goshen, 16-6, in the second frame to make it a 23-18 Warrior lead at the break.
“I think (our seniors) just settled and got our team to settle, and we were doing that; getting those stops,” Coverstone said. “We had to battle hard defensively … I think they did a fantastic job in the second quarter as we headed to halftime of looking for those shots that were good for us.”
Wawasee never trailed in the third quarter, but Goshen was also able to claw their way back into the contest and tie it going into the fourth.
For the Warriors, they were led offensively by senior Jada Carter’s 10 points. Senior Kennedy White had nine, senior Emily Haines and sophomore Kaydence Shepherd six each and senior Lindsay Doss four. It’s a tough loss for Wawasee, as they drop to 6-5 overall and 0-3 in the NLC, with two of those conference losses — Friday and against Concord on Nov. 19 — coming by a combined nine points.
Kyra Hill, Eldridge and Cline combined for 37 of Goshen’s 43 points. The other six came from four out of senior Brooklynn Collins and two from senior Maddie Garber.
The RedHawks are now 5-5 overall and 1-1 in NLC contests. After an injury to junior Tyra Marcum right before the season began affected the team’s depth, coach Hill believes his team is finding its footing in the highly-competitive NLC.
“We had a lot of returners, but it looked different once Tyra was out,” Hill said. “I think her being out was a big loss, so some girls had to play some different roles than they may have if she was on our team. … The girls are learning, and they’re coming eager to practice every day. So, I can’t complain.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.