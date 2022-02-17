GOSHEN — To advance to the program’s second semistate in its history, the Fairfield Falcons first had to avenge its early regional exit in the same gym a year prior.
The Falcons played with a sense of urgency, and purpose that outlasted both Eastside and Andrean on Saturday in Winamac.
“Last week, leading into regionals, we just had a really good week of practice,” Fairfield junior Bailey Willard said. “We came into (last) Saturday very serious. With what happened last year, it left a really sour taste in our mouths. It was awful the way it ended. So we were very determined on Saturday, because we knew we had a chance at winning (the regional championship).”
“We didn’t want to have that feeling again,” added Fairfield junior Brea Garber of last season’s regional semifinal exit. “After we won sectionals, we wanted the feeling of winning a championship again at regionals.”
Fairfield would end up getting that feeling again after two strong double-digit victories. They celebrated the trophy, cut down the nets and basked in the program’s second regional championship since the 2017-2018 season.
Now, the Falcons (24-3) have to lock in with a trip the state finals in Indianapolis on the line this Saturday against Frankton (22-5) in the Class 2A North semistate game at LaPorte High School. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET (noon CT at LaPorte).
“I think the bus ride home coming back from regionals is when it finally hit me that we were one of the final four teams in the state,” Brea Garber said. “It’s been a really amazing experience so far. Our community has been a big part of it, and that’s been amazing as well. We’re excited for Saturday.”
MATCHING UP WITH FRANKTON
According to Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber, Fairfield and Frankton have a lot of similarities after watching the Eagles on film. A deeper dive into the two teams confirms his observations.
The Eagles and Falcons have very similar records, play suffocating styles of defense (37.6 and 32.1 points per game allowed, respectively) and are separated by just .27 points in the 2A Sagarin ratings.
“They are very similar to us in terms of size and style of play,” said Brodie Garber of Frankton. “But I think one thing they really have going for them is their experience factor. It’s a real senior-laden group. And this is probably the third time that they’ve played at a post-regional level. … But yeah, I’ve had people come up to me and tell me how much Frankton is just like us. We’ll just have to play well and maximize our possessions against them to win.”
To reach Saturday’s 2A semistate matchup with Fairfield in LaPorte, the Eagles won straight games during sectionals to advance to the regional round. Three straight double-digit wins over Alexandria, Monroe Central and host Lapel earned the Eagles a 2A Sectional 40 title.
Hosting the regional round, Frankton handled Carroll (Flora) by 12 before narrowly beating a Winchester team, 60-56, that had lost just one game all season entering the championship game.
Like Fairfield, Frankton’s rotation only goes six or seven players deep. The Eagles two best scorers are senior Lauryn Bates and sophomore Emma Sperry. During the regular season, Bates led the team with 12.2 points per game, while Sperry added 10.4. Three other players within Frankton’s rotation average at least six points per game in senior Cagney Utterback (6.7 PPG), sophomore Amaya Collins (6.4 PPG) and senior Bailee Webb (6.2 PPG).
At 5’11”, Sperry is one of the threats inside to score points around the basket. From behind the three-point line, Sperry, Bates, Webb and Collins all have the ability to hit from long range.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to hold them down,” Brodie Graber said. “I think they are a pretty good offensive team. They’ve only played against a zone defense a couple times from what I’ve seen. So maybe they haven’t necessarily seen the type of defense we play before, so we’ll see how that comes into play. But we’ll have to be ready.”
Offensively, the Falcons have been winning games by taking care of the ball (only 11 turnovers per game) and hitting shots from beyond the arc (16 total ‘3’s’ during Saturday’s regional victories).
Brea Garber will continue to be a threat on the inside and out offensively at 6’1”. Willard will look to stay hot from behind the three-point line, having hit seven of them during the regional round. Those two, combined with the efforts of junior Morgan Gawthrop and sophomore Kaylee Dillon, will be a rugged challenge for Frankton to stop if they play like they did last Saturday.
With a win, Fairfield will advance to next weekend’s state championship game in Indianapolis for the first time in school history.
“There’s some youthfulness on our roster, but this group plays more mature than what their grade or experience says,” Brodie Garber said. “As a coaching staff, the first time we went through it (in 2018), it was like ‘here we go. We’ve been here, and we’ve never done that.’ So now that we’ve been there, we can use that experience to feed into this team a little bit. … I don’t think the spotlight will be too big for them.”
“It’s honestly crazy,” Willard added. “We’re one game away from going to play where the Pacers do. That’s crazy to me. I’m just really looking forward to this Saturday.”
