GOSHEN — Eva Fisher only had two points at the end of the first quarter.
By the time the game had ended, she had set a single-game scoring record.
The Northridge senior seemingly could not miss the final three quarters of the game, scoring 10 points in the second quarter, 14 in the third and 11 in the fourth to give her 37 for the game.
Fisher’s offensive outburst proved be more than enough in a 71-32 Raiders win over Goshen Friday night in a Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball matchup.
“Just unbelievable,” said Fisher after the game. “It’s just crazy to think about. I started freshman year averaging, like, two points a game. And then in senior year, all the hard work pays off.”
The previous single-game record was set just a season ago when Julia Mantyla tallied 35 points in a win over Fort Wayne South Nov. 13, 2021.
Fisher explained what changed for her in the final three quarters.
“The rim started getting really wide for me,” she said. “Shots started falling and my teammates started hyping me up, which felt amazing. Everything just started going my way.”
Because of how slow she started the game offensively, Northridge coach Doug Springer didn’t realize Fisher was close to the record until she hit a ‘3’ midway through the fourth quarter, tying her with Mantyla’s mark.
“I’m not a point watcher, but she hits that seventh ‘3,’ and I looked up at the scoreboard and said, ‘Oh man, she just tied the record,’” Springer said. “I had no idea she was even close.”
“I didn’t even know I was close to (the record),” admitted Fisher as well. “It’s just so crazy. Coach Springer looked to me and said, ‘one more.’ That’s when all the nerves started to kick in.”
Fisher then broke the record when she made the first of two free-throw attempts with 3:09 remaining in the game. She sank the second shot to give her 37, then was immediately subbed out. Her teammates mobbed her in celebration after both made free throws.
“What a night for her,” said Springer of Fisher. “My assistant coach, (Dan) Huizenga, said this was the first game where she really just let it come to her. She wasn’t forcing shots and she wasn’t getting out of control. She just let it come to her.”
Goshen coach Shaun Hill tipped his cap to the performance Fisher had.
“We knew she was capable of a big game,” Hill said. “It’s hard to stop her when she gets rolling. She’s confident. She’s a college-bound player.”
While the final score ended up being a blowout, the first quarter-plus of the contest was a tight one between the Raiders (11-2, 3-0 NLC) and RedHawks (7-5, 1-2 NLC).
A combined 18 turnovers in the first quarter hampered the offensive flow a little bit, as Northridge led just 12-10 after the first quarter. Goshen led for the first half of the frame, then also led 8-7 on a shot from junior Kyra Hill.
The margin stayed within single digits for nearly six minutes into the second quarter as well. With 4:07 to go in the first half, the Raiders only led 18-16.
“I think we came out with the right energy,” Shaun Hill said.
The Raiders turned on the afterburners for the rest of the second quarter and entire second half. A 20-3 run over the final 4:07 of the first half pushed their lead to 19 at halftime. It reached double digits for the first time when sophomore Ella Mohamed sank a ‘3’ with 2:10 before the break.
Mohamed and junior Sabrina Miller carried the Northridge offense before Fisher took over. Both Mohamed and Miller finished with nine points on three made 3-point shots each in the first half.
“Sabrina Miller got us started,” Springer said. “Ella then coming in off the bench — that’s been her role. She’s a sophomore, and she’s going to have her time. … That just boosted us up.”
Fisher then scored 14 of her team’s 16 points in the third quarter, with the other two coming from sophomore Sophie Brown. Eleven of 17 fourth-quarter points were tallied by Fisher as well.
On top of Fisher’s record, Northridge tied a program record with 14 made ‘3’s’ in the game.
Complimenting the Northridge offense was its ferocious defense, which forced 27 Goshen turnovers throughout the game.
“That’s where the weight room has really helped us,” said Springer about his defense. “I think, with us, we’ve spent a lot of time in there the last year. The girls are extremely confident in their bodies and how strong we are and what we can do. We’re quicker, and now that we’re starting to read eyes, we’re able to get a lot of deflections and steals.”
Kyra Hill led the Goshen offense with 12 points. Tyra Marcum and Grace Kercher scored six each, Kaelyn Marcum four and Joelle Hochstetler and Ava Yordy had two points each. The RedHawks are next in action Tuesday at Elkhart.
“The girls fought until the end,” Shaun Hill said. “I’m happy with their effort. I think it’s something we can learn and grow from.”
Also scoring for Northridge on the night was Savannah Boerema with six points, Camryn Conley with three and two points each for Brown, Reese Wise and Morgan Cross.
Northridge plays another potential sectional opponent, Penn, Tuesday night in Middlebury.