GOSHEN — Just as soon as Krysten Parson was going to start talking to reporters after her team’s regional championship win, someone tapped her shoulder.
It was her dad, Rusty, with tears in his eyes.
The two embraced for a hug that probably felt like an eternity.
There’s been plenty of moments like that in the last four weeks for the Parson family. Krysten has led the Bethany Christian girls basketball team to sectional, regional and semi-state championships in consecutive weekends this February, leading to this Saturday’s Class 1A state championship game against Lanesville.
“When she won her first sectional in 2016, I was just proud of her then,” Rusty said. “But now, they were just so undersized. It’s like David vs. Goliath. They’ve just been unbelievable, and I hope they can continue that this Saturday.”
Both of Parson’s parents, Rusty and mother Deborah Wilson, have been to each of the five postseason games the Bruins have played this year. Rusty lives in Indianapolis, so he’s had to make drives to Fort Wayne, Rochester and Frankfort — all progressively shorter. This Saturday will be the quickest of them all, as Rusty said he lives about 20 minutes away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Deborah lives in Goshen, meaning her drives — just like the Bethany team — have gotten longer as the tournament has progressed. The “team mom” for the Bruins has been impressed with how the group has handled all the adversity of the postseason.
“There were those ups-and-downs where they were behind, and then they came ahead,” Deborah said. “It was just like, ‘Oh my god, they’re just staying so composed.’ That’s one thing I’ve really noticed about the team. They weren’t coming back and arguing with each other; they were out there, doing what they needed to do, taking the advice from the coaches from what I could see. It was just amazing. I’m just thrilled for (Krysten) and the team.”
Two other people that have been front and center for Bethany Christian’s run to Indianapolis are Krysten’s nephews, Isaiah, 17, and Zane, 15. Although they have always been her nephews, they have had a closer connection to Krysten over the last five years.
AN INSTANT MOTHER
In 2018, Krysten’s brother, Ryan, was in a difficult spot. Married with four total children (two from his wife’s prior relationship), Ryan had been dealing with personal issues that were affecting not only his life, but his children’s as well.
“At my old house, I kind of had to fight for food, and if we got food for, like, Christmas or something, we had to hide it so nobody else would take it,” Zane said.
Seeing what was happening to her nephews — and knowing they were on the verge of being evicted from their Goshen household — Krysten approached her brother.
“I went to my brother and said, ‘You need to get your crap together, and you need to give me the boys until you figure it out,’” Krysten recalled. “’And not only are you going to give me the boys, but you’re going to sign papers that say I have guardianship so I have every single right over them.’”
Krysten also told Ryan that as long as he got a house and stable job, she would “rip up the papers” and let Isaiah and Zane live with him again.
Ryan agreed to the terms and relinquished guardianship of his two sons.
“He knew he needed to figure out who he was, and I told the boys that it was a big sacrifice on their dad’s part,” Krysten said. “It is not easy to say, ‘I need my sister to take care of my kids.’ But it was what was best for them.”
Over the next year, things didn’t improve for Ryan. By the time Christmas 2019 rolled around, Isaiah and Zane decided that not only did they want their aunt Krysten to look over them, but they wanted her to officially adopt them as their children.
“They wrote me a letter for Christmas and had my mom help them,” Krysten said. “And so, I was kind of like, ‘I already have every right over them,’ but then I thought, ‘Adoption means they have a place to belong.’ They will have everything; they will inherit everything of mine. If this is what they want, I’m going to do it.”
In early 2020, Krysten visited her brother in Indianapolis. The two had “a frank discussion,” per Krysten, about what was going on with Ryan’s life. After a lengthy chat, Ryan gave the OK for Krysten to officially adopt Isaiah and Zane.
COVID slowed down the official process, but in 2021 and 2022, respectively, Zane and Isaiah became the legal children of Krysten.
“I said, ‘If something were to happen to you, what would these boys have?’ Nothing,” said Krysten when recalling the conversation with her brother in 2020. “If something happens to me, they have everything; they take everything of mine. I have money, I have a retirement. I said, ‘You need to let me adopt them because it’s what’s best for them.’”
Unfortunately, something did happen to Ryan.
On Jan. 26, 2021, Ryan died of a drug overdose at the age of 43. By that point, Isaiah and Zane had been living with Krysten for more than two years.
EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD
Krysten credited those around her for helping make the transition into parenthood a smooth one.
“I have some incredible best friends who have families, and I got to watch them raise their kids and learn different parenting things from them,” Krysten said. “And, my parents too — nobody loves everything about how their parents raised them, but there’s a lot of great things that my parents did. There were rules and there were boundaries, and it was to protect me.”
Both parents couldn’t stop heaping praise on the way Krysten has helped her nephews in the last five years.
“I’m just thrilled with it,” Deborah said. “She’s done such a great job with them. There’s been some ups-and-downs, of course, with teenagers, but she has just done an absolute wonderful job with them.”
“She’s still their aunt,” Rusty added. “But to be their aunt, and then all of a sudden, you’re their mom — your responsible for everything now, not just something here or there. She’s done an amazing job.”
Isaiah has already graduated high school and works at a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka. Meanwhile, Zane is a freshman at Bethany Christian and a member of the JV boys basketball team. Part of being with that team is scrimmaging the girls varsity team, which he said has been mutually beneficial.
“As a basketball player, it’s a pleasure because it helps me get better and I also help them get better,” Zane said.
The freshman also helps lead the student section at the girls basketball games. He made sure to give credit to the likes of Shemaya Magatti, Josiah Yoder and Kyle Boyer for helping him fit right in with the upperclassmen of the student section.
“I guess in middle school, I always had a loud voice,” Zane said. “I get out there and I yell. I get loud. The juniors, they let me in the middle because I’m a loud cheerer, so that’s how I got there.”
All the Parson’s, as well as countless other Bethany fans, will be in Indianapolis Saturday with the hopes of seeing their Bruins win the school’s first state title in any sport. Win or lose, though, Krysten will surely be getting hugs from plenty of people afterwards — including her two children.
“It was obviously massive sacrifice, but I would never change my decision — ever,” said Krysten of adopting her nephews. “It was worth all the sacrifice. Every bit of it.”