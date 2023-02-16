GOSHEN — Everything is a competition for Mariah Stoltzfus.
With the household she grew up in, it’s no wonder why.
The youngest of four siblings, Stoltzfus was raised competing against her older sister, Ariana, and twin brothers, Carter and Clayton. All three of their athletic successes has fueled Mariah in her athletic career as well, which has led her to being the starting point guard for the first-ever regional championship team in Bethany Christian girls basketball history.
The Bruins will make its first-ever semi-state appearance this Saturday against Washington Township at Frankfort High School.
“We competed against each other a lot when we were younger, and it would get pretty intense,” Stoltzfus said. “I guess that prepared me for those intense moments, but I’ve also watched my brothers and my sister and how they act and play when they’re in intense moments in college now, too. So, I’ve kind of learned from watching their body language and what they do, and it lets me go, ‘OK, this is what I should do.’”
Ariana, Carter and Clayton all played in high school at Northridge. A 2019 alum, Ariana’s best sport was soccer, as she set the single-season goals scored record with 26 in her senior campaign. She also won sectional titles in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Ariana’s played the last four seasons at Spring Arbor University, embracing a more defensive role during that time. She achieved the ultimate team goal this past fall, as she was part of the NAIA National Championship-winning Cougars. The oldest Stoltzfus sibling started 21 of 22 games for Spring Arbor, including the title-clinching game against Marian.
Carter and Clayton both shined in soccer and basketball during their time at Northridge. Both were on sectional-winning teams as sophomores and juniors in both sports, reaching the regional championship game in both soccer seasons and then their sophomore basketball campaign as well. Their junior basketball season was canceled after the sectional round due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter is now a sophomore on the Grace College men’s basketball team that’s ranked in the top-five of the NAIA polls. Clayton decided to not play collegiate sports and instead enrolled at Indiana University.
With all of her older siblings’ accomplishments, Mariah is quick to point out the one trophy she has that they don’t.
“Right now, I’m the only one that’s ever won a regional,” Stoltzfus said. “Everyone else has only won sectionals.”
It’s been a successful career at Bethany Christian so far for the youngest Stoltzfus. While she’s won sectional soccer titles her freshman and junior seasons, basketball is her primary sport. She’s started every game that she’s been healthy for, missing one game her freshman year and 13 games in the 2021-22 season, the latter of which while recovering from a stress fracture in her right foot.
With Stoltzfus on the court, the Bruins have a combined record of 45-13. When she was injured last season, Bethany went 4-9 without her. She’s put up consistent numbers in all three seasons, averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.5 steals a game. Her 263 steals for a career are already a program record.
Because of her work ethic, Stoltzfus has become a leader for the Bruins both on and off the court, alongside classmate Zoe Willems.
“She has the respect of people, and I think that’s because of how hard she works,” said Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson of Stoltzfus. “She doesn’t take plays off, and because of that, she expects everyone else to do the little things well. She commands that from other people, and people don’t look at her like, ‘Why are you telling us that?’ They’re like, ‘Oh man, Mariah’s telling us this, it must be important.’ She’s another voice on the court that I always don’t have to be in those moments.”
READY FOR SEMI-STATE
Stoltzfus will need to play some of the best basketball of her life if the Bruins are going to win Saturday’s Class 1A North Semi-state championship.
No. 7 (1A) Bethany Christian (22-3) plays No. 6 Washington Township (20-6) in the second semi-final game of the day at noon. The first semifinal pits No. 2 Tri (25-1) against Tri-Central (12-13) at 10 a.m. The two winners will then play for the championship and a spot in next week’s state title game at 8 p.m. All games will be played in the historic Case Arena at Frankfort High School.
“I think the team is pretty excited to go down there and play in that gym, even though it’s far away,” Stoltzfus said.
Frankfort is about 115 miles south of Goshen.
“We’ve gotten this far, and we don’t want to stop now," Stoltzfus added. "Everyone’s been pretty focused in practice and are pushing each other to be better. We’re just excited to still be in it.”
While some preparation has been done for Tri and Tri-Central, the majority of the Bruins’ focus this week has been on Washington Township. The Senators love shooting from beyond the arc, as they’ve attempted 600 three-point shots and 696 two-point field goals this season. For comparison, Bethany has attempted 393 three’s and 735 two’s.
Unsurprisingly, the top three 3-point shooters are also the leading scorers for Washington. Sophomore Clair Klinger and senior Addison Graf are both at exactly 15 points a game on average, while sophomore Gracie Little is at 14.8 points a contest. Nobody else on the Senators averages more than five points a game.
For Parson, the script doesn’t change for her team despite Washington’s high-powered attack from beyond the arc.
“We always talk about how our main focus is to continue to be who we are,” Parson said. “We don’t just change and throw a random defense in because my girls are going to be thinking about that all week and worrying about if they mess up. So, we just tweak what we do well. This is what we’ve done all tournament: we give them three focuses. We don’t want to overwhelm them. We just say ‘If we do these three things well, we’ll probably come out on top.’”