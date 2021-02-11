GOSHEN — The Fairfield girls basketball team looked like the clear-cut favorite during the Class 2A, Sectional 35 tournament this past weekend.
Given a bye on their home floor, the Falcons (14-8) used a smothering defense to defeat Bremen and Prairie Heights on back-to-back nights to celebrate the program’s first sectional title since coach Brodie Garber led the 2017-18 group to semi-state.
“It was so exciting,” Fairfield sophomore Brea Garber said of winning the sectional Saturday. “It’s something that we’ve been working for since the beginning of the year. That was our goal, and when it happened we were so happy. I think we deserved it so much as a team.”
For Mackayla Stutsman and the rest of the seniors on the squad, it marks the first time they’ve advanced this far as varsity players.
“It just means so much to me and all the other seniors because we were freshmen when we saw the previous seniors advance to regionals and semi-state,” Stutsman said. “That team played with so much heart, and I really think we play with just as much heart, so I hope to see us advance just like them.”
If the Falcons are going to advance, they’ll have to earn it against a very good group of teams.
Their first matchup will be against Bluffton (14-10) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Winamac. The Tigers defeated Churubusco in the semifinals and host Eastside in the finals to win Sectional 36.
The Tigers are led by senior Emme Boots — a Goshen College commit — and fourth-year player Zoe Barger.
Boots averages 15.5 points-per-game, while Barger is just under double digits at 9.3 PPG. In sectionals, Barger actually outscored Boots 30 to 20, which could be concerning for Fairfield if both score at a higher clip than usual.
Neither team may break into the 40s on Saturday with the way both Fairfield and Bluffton play defense. The Tigers have allowed more than 50 points just twice this season, and they give up 36 PPG. The Falcons have also only given up more than 50 points twice, and opponents are averaging just 33 PPG.
“Bluffton’s very athletic,” coach Garber said. “They’ve got some kids that can move. They’re going to play a 1-2-2 defense, and they’re very active in it. They have a post player (Barger) that can put the ball in the hole and their best player (Boots) is solid as well, so we’ll have our hands full for sure on Saturday.”
If the Falcons were to advance to the nightcap of the Winamac regional, they’d face the winner of North Judson-San Pierre (18-5) and Andrean (18-1) at 8 p.m.
The Blue Jays and 59ers are both explosive offensively, and it’s clear each team knows how to win games. North Judson-San Pierre is riding an eight-game winning streak, while Andrean began the season 16-0 before a six-point defeat to Crown Point (21-1) on Jan. 23.
“Both Andrean and North Judson are very solid teams,” coach Garber said. “In an ideal situation, you’d have a couple of days to prepare, but this is what makes the state tournament different in Indiana. The regionals are set up to where you have to win two games in a day to call yourself regional champions. So, you know, we’ll kind of take it as it goes, but as of right now, almost all the focus is going toward Bluffton.”
While the trio of Garber (12.7 PPG), sophomore Bailey Willard (9.3 PPG) and junior Brooke Sanchez (8.7 PPG) will need to hit timely shots and score when it’s necessary for Fairfield to win the regional, a tenacious defense will be even more imperative to the Falcons’ success this weekend.
“I really think it comes from each other and the bench,” said Garber when asked about her team’s energy and motivation on defense. “We can really hear everyone from across the court, and that always motivates us. … When teams score, we correct what we did wrong to make sure that they don’t get a scoring opportunity like that again. And then, when we get stops, we kind of feel that momentum grow and take it on the offensive side of things.”
Just like in anything, experience always helps. And with this being coach Garber’s second time advancing to the regionals, there’s always going to be comparisons from team to team.
While the records at the start of regionals are a bit different between the 17-18 team (22-2) and this year’s team (14-8), Garber sees a lot of similarities in both.
“A lot of the qualities I do see are a lot of the non-basketball-type qualities,” he said. “Their grit and determination are very similar. Defensively, they play very similar. If you look at our defensive average from that year, it’s very similar. One through five, we don’t quite have the same balance, but we have some similar type of kids in terms of being defensive-minded tough kids. … Those seniors who played that season actually sent all the girls a video to wish them good luck, so it was really neat to see them showing support.”
That team is the only one in program history to make it past the regional round.
