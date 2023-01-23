GOSHEN — There were three distinct parts to the girls basketball game between Fairfield and Bethany Christian Monday night.
The first part was the first 13:43 played of the game. Fairfield dominated that stretch, scoring all 17 points to take complete control of the contest.
Then there was the next 2:17 of play, where the Bruins went on an 11-2 run, making all four of their shot attempts to go into halftime only down eight, 19-11. The offensive explosion sent the home crowd into a frenzy, hoping it could spark their team to an upset victory over the Falcons.
Unfortunately for the home fans, the third and final part was the entire second half, where Fairfield regained control on its way to a 50-26 victory in a game between two of the better teams in the area.
It was a dream start for the No. 7 (Class 3A) Falcons, who improve to 21-2 on the season with the win. They scored all 13 points in the first quarter, then the first four of the second period. Fairfield’s swarming full-court press defense led to Bruin turnovers and subsequent fast-break opportunities for the Falcons, helping build the huge margin.
“Just defensive intensity and defensive pressure,” said Fairfield coach Brodie Garber of what worked for his team to start the game. “When they did get shots, I thought they were tougher shots for them. We got some nice looks at the basket, too, to help us out a little bit.”
No. 8 (1A) Bethany Christian (19-3) finally broke through on offense after missing its first 11 shots of their game. Senior Julia Moser canned a ‘3’ from the top of the key to give the Bruins its first points of the game with 2:17 to go before halftime. Then, a steal from junior Mariah Stoltzfus and subsequent ‘3’ from her 11 seconds later made it a 17-6 game.
Moser then made another long-distanced shot on Bethany's next possession to cut the deficit to eight. After a pair of free throws from Fairfield Morgan Gawthrop, Bruins junior Zoe Willems made a layup with 10 seconds to go in the frame to make it a 19-11 Falcon lead at the break.
“I think it was like, finally, a shot went in more than anything,” Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson said. “… (Fairfield) plays a really good zone, and it just frustrated us. I thought we had some really good shots that just didn’t go in, and finally they started falling.”
The Bruins scored the first point of the third quarter, as a Kiersten Todd free throw cut Fairfield’s lead to seven. That’s as close as Bethany Christian would get the rest of the game, however, as the Falcons outscored the Bruins, 15-8, the rest of the quarter.
Nine of those Fairfield third quarter points came from Brea Garber, which coach Garber said was a point of emphasis coming out of the halftime locker room.
“There was a little bit of talk at halftime, but then she kind of figured out to use a little bit of the outside looks, a little bit of the inside looks; just mixing it up and making herself as hard to guard as possible,” Brodie Garber said. “She figured it out, and the passing in the second half was also good for us.”
Gawthrop was then the offensive catalyst in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her game-high 14 points in the final frame.
Fairfield’s defense forced 15 turnovers in the game. They also held the Bruins to just 10-of-30 (33%) shooting, while the Falcons shot 20-of-35 (57%) from the field for the contest.
Moser had 11 points to lead the Bruins’ offense. Stoltzfus added six, Todd five and Willems four.
Bethany Christian’s regular season is over. The Bruins won’t play again until next Friday, Feb. 3 in the Class 1A, Sectional 51 semifinals against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. The Braves are the host school for the tournament.
“We talked about it (after the game): Fairfield showed us some things that we need to be better at,” Parson said. “We can’t make the same mistakes next Friday and expect to win a sectional game. What I love about the end of our schedule is we’re playing good teams, and that’s what you want going into sectional. You don’t want to be playing teams you’re beating by 30 or 40. You want teams that’ll make you better, and (Fairfield) made us better (Monday).”
Along with Gawthrop’s 14 points and Brea Garber’s 13, freshman Eva Herbert scored seven, senior Bailey Willard six, junior Kaylee Dillon four and two points each from senior Delana Geiger, junior Jayslynn Hall and junior Natalie Whitaker.
The Falcons have one last regular season contest this Friday at home against West Noble. A win for Fairfield clinches them the regular season Northeast Corner Conference championship, which is plenty of motivation for Brodie Garber’s team.
“I think having an older, more savvy group of kids, they’ve got that focus,” the coach said. “They’ve got that intentionality that we’ve got to finish things off right.”