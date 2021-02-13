WINAMAC — The security of a second-half, double-digit lead can sometimes be deceiving.
In what looked like a probable win midway through the third quarter, the Fairfield Falcons sputtered late in Saturday’s 2A regional matchup against Bluffton.
Coach Brodie Garber’s group held a 30-17 advantage with four minutes to play in the third and took a nine-point lead into the final quarter of play. The Tigers then lit it up from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-point shots in the fourth to close the gap and help force overtime.
After a competitive first OT, Bluffton outscored Fairfield 6-1 in double OT to complete the comeback and end its opponent’s season in heartbreaking fashion with the 52-47 victory.
“We didn’t see that on film,” said Garber when asked about Bluffton’s performance from behind the three-point line. “There were a couple of their players we thought could hit some ‘3’s,' but in the end they shot 55% from ‘3’. Granted some of them were open looks, but you have to give them credit. We were concerned down low for them. We took her away really well inside, but sometimes, in order to move on, you need points from unexpected areas, and Bluffton had some players step up.”
The atmosphere had the energy of a high-impact postseason game and both teams did a good job of feeding off that early.
The Falcons and Tigers, on paper, looked even coming into Saturday’s meeting, and they both played that way in the first quarter. Brea Garber hit a step-back ‘3’ from the corner to give the Falcons a 9-6 lead, but before the buzzer sounded, Bluffton’s Natalie Lehrman netted a ‘3’ of her own to make it 9-9 after a quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Bluffton’s best player, Emme Boots, went on a 4-0 run of her own to put the Tigers up 13-9 early in the second, but the Falcons would go on to outscore the Tigers 13-4 the rest of the quarter.
Sophomore Bailey Willard stepped up big in the first half, scoring 10 points, including 7-of-7 from behind the charity stripe, to propel the Falcons to a 22-17 halftime lead.
That momentum carried over to the second half for Fairfield, and the five-point lead ballooned to 13 behind the 8-0 run to start the half. Garber scored five of her 10 first-half points during the run, and the Falcons looked prime to ride their stout defense to the regional championship against North Judson-San Pierre.
The Tigers, though, weren’t going to roll over.
Bluffton went on an 8-0 run of its own after falling behind 32-20. And with less than six minutes left in the fourth, a triple from Bluffton junior Monroe Heller — 21 points on the day with six ‘3’s' accounting for 18 of them — cut the deficit to three.
“They put some pressure on us down the stretch,” Garber said. “We didn’t have many turnovers, but the timing of the one’s we did have were bad. Some of our turnovers led to layups for them, and that’s when you started seeing that tide turn a little bit. Kudos to them for getting after us a little more in that fourth. We didn’t close it out, and we haven’t really haven’t closed out fourth quarters very well, and that’s something we’ve got to get better at in the future.”
Despite the pressure from Bluffton, The Falcons maintained the lead up until the final two minutes of regulation.
Fairfield led 41-36, but a ‘3’ from Heller, coupled with a steal-n-score with a minute left by Boots, tied the game at 41. The Falcons had a chance on their final offensive possession to win the game, but nothing found the bottom of the net.
Bluffton had its own chance to close it out at the end of the first OT when Heller got an open look from the top of the key, but she missed, leading to a 46-46 tie heading into double OT.
Defensively, Bluffton smothered the Falcons in double OT, then slowed down the tempo on offense to drain the clock as much as possible.
A clutch trey from Boots — who had 16 for the game — gave the Tigers a 49-47 lead with just over two minutes left, and her team would ice the game with a few stops and key free throws to cement the postseason win.
In the losing effort, the Falcons had three scorers in double figures with Garber (13), Willard (13) and Sanchez (11).
“We threw the toughest schedule in 2A at them,” Garber said. “To come out 14-9 and play some really tough teams, some larger teams and schools that are bigger than us. We got some tough kids in that locker room. The three seniors (Laney Faldo, Mackayla Stutsman and Kayla Miller) who statistically-wise, didn’t lead us in a lot of categories, but they were just really hard workers. I’m really proud of those three.
“We’re still pretty young. We kind of know what to expect from our first and second-best players, but it’s those ladies that are three through eight that are going to have to step up their game for us to move forward in the future. I just flat-out told those underclassmen, that’s where we’re at right now. They have to play more and work on their game more, and it’s got to be more than when the coach tells you to do things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.