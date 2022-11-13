BENTON — The Fairfield Falcons won 24 games last year, coming just a basket short of a trip to the Class 2A state championship game in Indianapolis.
With a majority of that roster back, it appears the now-3A Falcons may be in the beginning stages of a revenge tour after a commanding start to the 2022-23 season.
Coming into Saturday night’s game, the Falcons had won their first three games by 25 points or more.
That streak was extended to four following Fairfield’s big-time defensive performance in a 47-18 victory over Goshen.
During the opening quarter, the Falcons (4-0) allowed the RedHawks (2-1) to hang around due to some missed opportunities offensively.
Fairfield didn’t allow a Goshen basket until the final minute of the first quarter when freshman Ava Yordy hit a triple from the left corner to end a seven-minute scoreless streak for the RedHawks.
However, the Falcons themselves only scored six first-quarter points of their own — with four of those coming from junior Kaylee Dillon.
In the second quarter, some of those missed shots started to fall for the Falcons, as they’d go on to outscore the RedHawks 17-0 to bring a 23-3 lead into the locker room.
Junior Morgan Gawthrop had six points (6-for-6 from the free-throw line), junior Natalie Whitaker had five and seniors Brea Garber and Bailey Willard had three each.
On the other side of the court, the RedHawks had no answers for Fairfield’s smothering zone defense.
“We were very physical,” said Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber of his defense. “They had the height advantage, so we knew we had to take the inside away. We were just talking before the end of the game that for a half, it was maybe one of the better defensive halves that I’ve ever been a part of. … I’ve been a part of some decent ones, and that one is right up there.”
“I didn’t get them ready,” added Goshen head coach Shaun Hill when asked about his team’s offensive struggles in the first half. “I own that. They weren’t ready for it. I tried, but I didn’t get them there. I fell short. … Brea (Garber) up top for them is a gamechanger. She plays it well, and she helps them get a lot of deflections up there. … They were really physical, and we didn’t quite match that physicality. Something like that is hard to simulate.”
In the third quarter, Goshen found some success — scoring nine points in the first four minutes of the period — but Fairfield still managed to outscore the RedHawks 16-11 to lead 39-14 heading into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Fairfield’s defense didn’t let up, allowing just two points to keep Goshen under 20 in the 29-point win.
In the win, Brea Garber was held to nine points for the Falcons. However, her layup in the third quarter, which handed her team a 31-12 advantage, helped her reach 1,000-career points at the school.
The game was temporarily stopped, and she received a huge ovation from the crows during the brief intermission.
“There’s a lot of work that goes behind the scenes to get to that milestone,” Brodie Garber said. “Whether it be girls or boys basketball, that player definitely put some time in, and I’ve been lucky to see a lot of it, just being her dad and coach. … She’s very skilled, and she’s been able to contribute since she was a freshman. She’s averaged around three assists per game her entire career, so for her to be able to score that many points with the type of team concept we have, that really impresses me.”
The Falcons were led by Whitaker, who finished with 16 points.
The junior is a welcomed addition to an already-experienced Falcons roster after transferring in from Michigan.
“She’s got some basketball savvy,” said Brodie Garber of Whitaker. “She was one of Constantine’s main players, and he’s played travel basketball. … She has some comfortability with the ball, and so far, she’s knocked down some shots too. … She’s meshed really well with this group, the girls have accepted her, and she’s kind of formed to our style of basketball.”
For Goshen, junior Kyra Hill led her team with seven points, while senior Tyra Marcum had four on the night.
“This was a tough team, but we’re going to see some more tough ones down the stretch,” Shaun Hill said. “We have to bounce back and get better.”