INDIANAPOLIS — Fairfield made three shots in the second half. Just 10 for the game.
And when the final horn sounded, they were state champions.
The Falcons were an impressive 25-of-35 from the free-throw line, scoring more than half their points from the charity stripe in a 49-42 triumph over Corydon Central in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It’s the first state title in school history for any sport at Fairfield.
“In the end, free throws were dynamite,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “To do it on this stage is what really, really impresses me a lot. … It was several years ago, these four (seniors) kind of led the challenge; we did 25,000 shots, and we said a decent amount of them needed to be free throws. And these four young ladies led us in that. It’s just crazy to think you’d make them in that moment.”
Nobody exemplified the free-throw making of the Falcons more than Garber’s daughter, Brea. The senior was only 3-of-14 from field — but made 13 of her 15 attempts from the foul line. She finished with a team-high 19 points.
After the game, Brea Garber was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for Class 3A.
“It’s just such an honor to be chosen for that,” Brea Garber said. “We’re all very deserving of that, so I know it wasn’t an easy decision, I’m sure. It’s such an honor. All credit to my teammates as well.”
Fairfield (28-2) entered the fourth quarter with a 32-26 lead. Senior Morgan Gawthrop then drilled a ‘3’ with 7:39 remaining in the frame to give the Falcons its largest lead of the game, nine points.
Amazingly, that’s the last field goal Fairfield would make in the game. The Falcons made 14 free throws the rest of the way on 21 attempts while missing its four remaining shots from the field.
While Fairfield was making its free throws, Corydon Central (27-3) was doing everything it could to either tie or take the lead. The closest they would end up getting was three points after an old-fashioned three-point play from senior Ava Weber trimmed the Fairfield lead to 38-35 with 2:44 remaining.
Gawthrop then made a free throw at 2:20 to extend the lead to four. Brea Garber added another one at 2:02 to push the margin to five. Senior Bailey Willard then did her part, calmly sinking two from the charity stripe to give Fairfield a 42-35 lead with 128 to go in the game.
Two free throws from Weber cut into the Falcon lead. Gawthrop then countered with two free-throws of her own with 1:11 to put Fairfield back up seven.
It seemed like the Panthers’ best chance to complete a comeback came on the next possession, as Weber made a layup and was fouled by Garber, giving the Fairfield senior five for the game and forcing her out of the contest. After Weber made the ensuing free throw, the Fairfield lead sat at 44-40 with 40 seconds left and Garber no longer on the floor.
After a timeout, Fairfield freshman Eva Herbert was fouled. She would miss both free throws, and the Panthers pushed the ball up-court. Weber had a wide open ‘3’ attempt to cut the deficit to one, but the shot fell short and bounced out of bounds.
On the ensuing Fairfield possession, Herbert was fouled again. This time, the freshman made both of her shots, pushing the margin to six — letting Falcon fans and players breathe a deep sigh of relief.
It was the only two points Herbert scored in the game.
“That magical thing was, I wanted to get (the lead) to six or seven,” Brodie Garber said. “Eva was the one putting a lot of pressure on herself. She’s a freshman, she’s 15 — I don’t even know if she has her driver’s permit at this point. … I really think, deep down, she knew she had to step up for her teammates, and she did.”
Weber made two free throws to make it a 46-42 game with 14 seconds left. Two seconds later, Willard made a pair from the charity stripe. Weber then turned the ball over on the next possession, giving the ball to Fairfield.
Willard made one of two free throws to follow, and the last six seconds of the game ran out when Corydon missed a shot at the horn. The celebration was then officially on for the team wearing blue and white.
“It meant so much to me to have all my friends there, all my classmates there,” said Fairfield senior Delana Geiger of the Falcon fan turnout. “They obviously were cheering us on, and they’ve been with us all the way since sectionals and beginning of the season. Without them, we couldn’t have done it.”
Fairfield led the entire second half. That wasn’t the case in the first 16 minutes, as there was a total of seven lead changes in the first half.
The Falcons built the lead to as many as six in the first quarter, going up 14-8 after a pair of free throws from Garber. Corydon Central then went on an 8-0 that stretched early into the second quarter, giving them a 16-14 lead.
The lead then changed on the next four made shots, ending when sophomore Josie Vaughn sank a ‘3’ to put the Panthers ahead, 21-19, with 4:52 to go in the first half. That would be the last three that Corydon Central made in the entire game, as they finished 3-of-26 from beyond the arc.
Fairfield could close on a mini 6-3 run to take a 25-24 lead into halftime.
They then outscored Corydon, 7-2, in the third quarter to expand its lead to six going into the final frame.
Along with Brea Garber’s 19 points, Gawthrop added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Willard scored 12 points, junior Kaylee Dillon three and the two from Herbert to round out the winning team’s scoring.