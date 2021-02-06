GOSHEN — How does a team win by 23 after shooting just 28% from the field?
By being relentless on the defensive side of the court.
That’s been the identity of this Fairfield team, and the Falcons clamped down on Prairie Heights from the beginning in Saturday night's Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship game at Fairfield High School.
Coach Brodie Garber’s group held the Panthers to 31% (10-of-32) shooting, outrebounded them 26-18 and took advantage of the freebies at the stripe (18-of-22) to win 46-23.
The Falcons will advance to the regional round for the first time since the 2017-2018 season, when they advanced to the 3A semistate game. Fairfield has moved down to 2A since then.
“We started the season wondering if we’d even have one,” Garber said. “But we’ve been able to stay healthy. We’ve been fortunate to only lose two games (to cancellation) at the end of it. I feel really good for the kids. We talked a little bit about it on Friday, but again we played against some really tough competition, and I really feel like this week that showed.”
The first half wasn’t a pretty one — unless you really enjoy defense. The Falcons and Panthers made easy baskets and open looks almost impossible early on.
The underdog Prairie Heights actually led during a couple different points during the first quarter and kept the game within a couple possessions late into the second quarter before the Falcons offense got going.
After what was a 9-8 contest at the end of the first quarter, the Falcons outscored the Panthers 9-2 in the second quarter to bring a 18-10 advantage into the half.
Fairfield sophomore Brea Garber had eight to lead all scorers during the defensive struggle of a half.
“The offense can come and go and some shots maybe won’t fall on some nights,” Garber said. “The defense though is completely in your control when it comes down to effort and executing the game plan. … We held both teams in the low 30’s (in shooting percentage) in a sectional. That’s some pretty good defense.”
The Falcons seemed to make some adjustments on offense at the break, because they almost matched the same amount of points they scored in the first half in the third quarter.
Fairfield outscored Prairie Heights 16-2 in the third period to blow open the game and all but assure itself a sectional title. Halfway through the quarter, with the game still within single digits, Brea Garber — who led all scorers with 20 points — put back-to-back ‘3’s' in the basket to put her team up 15. Thirty seconds later, Brooke Sanchez netted a ‘3’ of her own to put the preemptive dagger in the Panthers’ regional hopes.
In addition to Garber’s 20, Sanchez scored nine on the night, while sophomore Bailey Willard dropped in five.
The Panthers’ top scorer was Kennedy Kugler with eight. Nobody else on the team scored more than four points on Saturday night.
The Falcons (14-8) will now play Bluffton (14-10) at the Winamac regional next Saturday, with tip-off slated for 2 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of the North Judson-San Pierre (18-5) and Andrean (18-1) semifinal later in the day.
“On Sunday and Monday, we’re going to enjoy the moment, but on Tuesday we’ll start getting into some stuff to prepare,” Garber said. “Regional week is really special, because you have to go in there on Saturday and win yourself two games. In Indiana high school basketball, if you can walk away with two wins with four teams that are probably deserving to be there and good, you’ve earned yourself a regional title. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.