GOSHEN [mdash] Lawrence Ramer, 73, of Goshen, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. He was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Wakarusa, to Samuel and Martha (Martin) Ramer. Mr. Ramer was a lifetime resident of this area. On Jan. 3, 1974, he married Anna Rei…