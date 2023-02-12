JIMTOWN — Sometimes, you just have to rely on your instincts.
When the chips were down and Highland was preparing to throw its winning hand, Fairfield went all in with what has worked all season: seniors being seniors and court awareness overwhelming opponents.
Fairfield had the final say, as its seniors took over the fourth quarter and willed the Falcons to a 40-32 win over Highland in the Class 3A Jimtown Girls Basketball Regional championship Saturday afternoon.
“It’s that old adage of ‘been there, done that,’ but these five starters were doing this last year in this type of environment,” Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber said. “I think their veteran play showed up there. A little later than I wanted, but it showed up.”
The scene had played before earlier this season. Down big to Central Noble in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship, Fairfield used a big run late into the third and through the fourth to roar past the then-No. 1 team in Class 2A. Down seven to a Highland team that was slowly figuring out how to get shot attempts against Fairfield’s ultra stingy defense, Fairfield rallied back to even in the fourth, then pulled away doing what it does best.
In a defensive chess match that was mired by some poor finishing at the basket in the first half, Highland didn’t score its first bucket until the 1:14 mark of the first quarter, but led 14-13 at the half after Briana Flores hit a three to give the Trojans its first lead of the game.
A mini 5-0 run for Highland looked like a big lead in a game that was so low scoring, but pushed the advantage to just seven at 21-14 with 5:04 to go.
But that senior intuition kicked in, and the first to enact was Brea Garber. Five points, two blocks and a steal in the final 1:30 of the third quarter by the Indiana Wesleyan commit helped the Falcons claw back to trail just 23-22 as the momentum was swinging completely to the locals.
“They went on their run in the third and us seniors knew we had to make a run, too,” said Brea Garber, who ended with 13 points, six rebounds, four blocks, four steals and two assists. “We just took ownership of the moment. We didn’t want this to be our last time playing, especially me. I was not letting this be my last game.”
Morgan Gawthrop hit a three moments into the fourth to tie the game at 25, and Bailey Willard followed with a three to give Fairfield its first lead of the second half at 28-27.
With all the senior moments, it was a freshman, Eva Herbert, who maybe made the play of the game. Taking the ball right to the bucket, she drew the fourth foul on Jordan Steele. Herbert was just 1-2 from the line, but it forced Highland to take out its star freshman, to which she later fouled out, killing the rhythm of the Trojan offense.
“I tried to go after her to get her in foul trouble,” said Herbert of playing at Steele, who was Highland’s best interior defender throughout. “I saw where she was and just drove to the basket to make her have to try to defend me. That worked out.”
Fairfield (25-2) would outscore Highland 11-4 the rest of the way, locking up its second straight regional title, last year’s a 2A crown. Gawthrop and Willard each finished with 10 points, and the fourth senior, Delana Geiger, managed 10 rebounds - five offensive. Geiger struggled with a leg injury at the end of the first half that limited her play in the second half.
Payton Reid and Aaliyah Keil each had eight points to lead the Trojans (17-7) and Steele finished with seven points.
The return was an all-in moment for Garber’s crew, who haven’t forgotten a second of that semi-state loss a year ago.
“I think the memory of losing by one, it comes back to them every once in a while,” said Garber, whose team set a program record Saturday with its 25th win of the season. “Maybe it played out in the game like, no we aren’t going to let it happen again. Kudos to the four seniors, they willed us to this victory today.”