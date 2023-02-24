BENTON — Each of the last four years, the Fairfield girls basketball program has gone a step farther.
In 2020, they lost in the sectional semifinals.
In 2021, they won the sectional title, but then lost in the regional semifinal.
In 2022, they reigned as sectional and regional champs — then lost the semi-state championship game by one point, falling just short of making the Class 2A state title game.
Now, in 2023, the Falcons have broken through, winning sectional, regional and semi-state titles to reach the Class 3A championship game Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The No. 7 Falcons (27-2) take on No. 6 Corydon Central (27-2) for the title at 6 p.m. The game can be viewed on TV on Bally Sports or via a pay-per-view stream online at ihsaatv.org.
“It’s been a fun year,” senior Bailey Willard said. “Going undefeated in conference, winning conference and sectionals and now, obviously, we’re here. It’s just been a fun year, win or lose.”
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Despite moving up from 2A to 3A, not much changed for Fairfield in the sectional round. They received a bye into the semifinal, meaning they only had to win two games on their home court to be champs. They did just that, cruising past West Noble, 55-6, before dominating Lakeland, 66-40, in the final.
The one-game regional championship against Highland proved to be a little bit of a speed bump for the Falcons. After entering the game as the favorites over the Trojans, their opponents went on to build a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Fairfield threw a strong counterpunch, however, ending the game on a 26-11 run to knock off Highland, 40-32.
In the semi-state semifinal game, the Falcons used its suffocating defense to contain Tippecanoe Valley, winning 54-33 to advance them to the championship game later that night. In the title bout against No. 1 and undefeated Twin Lakes, the Falcons went down, 8-0, before roaring back. They cut the deficit to four at halftime, then outscored the Indians by 12 in the second half to win, 42-34.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
While a lot of teams are offense-first in the modern day of basketball, Fairfield takes the most pride in its defense.
The Falcons allow a state fewest 28.3 points per game on average, with that number being slightly higher in the postseason at 29 points a contest. They held Tippecanoe Valley to 20 points below their season average and Twin Lakes to 24 under what it normally scores in a contest.
“The consistent thing, really, has been the defense,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “If you were to tell me, ‘Hey, you’re going to hold Twin Lakes to 34 points on Saturday,’ I probably would’ve been, ‘Well, maybe in the 40s, low 40s.’
Offensively, the Falcons are led by Brodie’s daughter, senior Brea Garber. She’s second all-time in the program’s scoring list with 1,380 points — only trailing her mom, Amy, who has 1,534. As far as this season goes, Brea Garber has been averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, leading the team in points and assists.
Three other seniors start around Garber in Willard, Morgan Gawthrop and Delana Geiger, along with junior Kaylee Dillon. Offensively, Gawthrop is second in scoring with a 10.6 points-per-game average, while Willard is right behind at a 9.8-point average. Dillon averages 7.5 points a game, while Geiger only averages 1.5 a contest, instead relying on her defense to lead the team with 4.9 rebounds a game, on average.
“We’ve always played together,” said Willard of the seniors. “It’s always been us four seniors. It’s just a lot of fun because they’re my best friends off the court and then also on the court. It’s just really special to have these moments with them.”
Key reserves are freshman Eva Herbert and junior Natalie Whitaker, who average 5.8 and 4.2 points a game, respectively.
COACH PROFILE
There aren’t as many people who have bled the Blue and Gold like Brodie Garber.
A 1995 graduate of the school, he returned right after college to start coaching the varsity baseball team. He led the Falcons to their only regional championship in the sport in 2010.
In 2012-13, Garber took over as the head girls basketball coach, and has led them to their best stretch of success in program history. After having only won two sectional titles in the first 37 years, Garber has won four in his 11-year stint, along with three regional titles (2018, 2022-23) and the semi-state crown this year. That success has earned him a 179-89 overall record during that time.
“It’ll be a very similar effort to what we did (in semi-state),” said Brodie on what it will take to win the state title game. “It’s going to have to be a constant thing. A lot of the things we’ve talked about recently is sustaining runs. I go back to the Twin Lakes game: I think they went on an 8-0 run, and a lot of people were probably thinking, ‘What in the world?’ But that’s one thing we’ve really worked on, is working through the runs and sustain it because you’re going to get one of your own.”