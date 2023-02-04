BENTON — Stick to what you know.
It’s an old coaching adage that has been used for decades. Fairfield has been working under that mantra of sticking to what they know, and it is winning them titles.
Defense, defense and more defense. Fairfield, the number one team in the state in defensive average, poured it on once again on the defensive end of the floor to suffocate Lakeland, 64-40, Saturday to win its third straight sectional championship, this time the Class 3A, Sectional 20 title on its home floor.
“We know that offense wins games, but defense wins championships, and we have taken that to heart,” noted senior Bailey Willard, who was part of an effort by Fairfield that held Lakeland to just two offensive rebounds all night. “We take pride in the defense and it’s something that we are good at. Getting rebounds and steals are very important.”
The Falcons, who led the state coming into the night at 25.3 points per game, saw its average "rise" to 27.8, but did the job early and often in allowing just two baskets over the first 10 minutes of the game while building a dizzying 29-6 lead.
Three blocks, a half dozen steals and several bunny layups were the recipe early for Fairfield, which also exposed Lakeland’s lack of height inside to attack the basket at will on the offensive end. Brea Garber hit a pair of gimmies, Morgan Gawthrop dove in for a bucket, and when Lakeland finally rotated down into the paint to help the chaos, Willard lined up and drilled a three.
“That first quarter, we were blessed a little with some misses going right to (Delana) Geiger and (Morgan) Gawthrop, and then being able to turn them into second shots that were going in,” Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber said. “Our interior defense was much better tonight, knowing their shooters were likely going to be from the outside, so we made sure they didn’t get anything going inside as much as we could.”
Lakeland showed just a small sign of life to end the first half, ending the second quarter on a 10-3 run to get the game to 32-16, but Fairfield scored six of the first eight points of the third to end any threat from its Northeast Corner Conference rivals.
Gawthrop and Willard combined to hit seven three-pointers and both finished with 17 points each to lead Fairfield, while Garber was close behind with 16.
Lakeland, which sees its season end at 13-11 overall, had its star, Peyton Hartsough, finish with 15 points, but 10 of those were in the fourth quarter in complete chase mode. With her hands on her hips in the second quarter, Hartsough was gassed trying to keep up with the blistering pace on both ends, much to the design of the Fairfield defense.
“This was a total team effort on defense,” said Geiger, who indirectly held Lakeland post Grace Iddings to just four points. “We knew they had a tough game (Friday night against NorthWood) and were probably more tired coming in than we were, so we put more pressure on them and forced them to run more than they probably wanted to.”
Fairfield (24-2) will bring its defensive machine to Jimtown next Saturday, Feb. 11 for a one-game regional to face Highland (17-6), and a shot at a second consecutive regional championship. The game will be played at 4 p.m.
It’s quite a motivating factor to stick to what you know.
“Defense is something you can bring every night,” Brodie Garber said. “Offensively speaking, you know you are going to miss shots and turn the ball over a little. But you can play good defense, that’s in our hands.”