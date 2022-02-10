Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy this evening then windy with periods of snow late. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then windy with periods of snow late. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.