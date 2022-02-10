GOSHEN — Fairfield coach Brodie Garber didn’t want to call it a restart to his season, but when senior point guard Brooke Sanchez went down with a torn ACL in early January, the Falcons had to re-tool their team a little bit.
After an initial loss to Eastside, Fairfield has found its footing, winning eight-straight games since Jan. 11. Three of those came in last week’s Class 2A Sectional 35 tournament, as the Falcons beat LaVille, Westview and Bremen to reign as sectional champions for a second-straight season.
The wins have earned No. 4 Fairfield (22-3) another game with Eastside (16-9), this time in the regional semifinals Saturday at Winamac High School.
“I feel like each game, we’ve kind of come along and people have kind of figured out what are different ways to help the team win, whether it’s scoring or rebounding,” Garber said. “Little by little by little, we’ve kept on improving. … We didn’t necessarily start the season back over again, but we did kind of have to find a little bit more of an identity for ourselves minus a starter that played major minutes and a starter that had the ball in her hands a lot. I think we’re at the place now where we feel pretty good about everybody’s roles.”
Fairfield has shortened up its rotation since the loss of Sanchez, primarily relying on six players to play the bulk of the minutes. Junior Brea Garber leads the team with 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.1 steals a game, while classmate Bailey Willard isn’t far behind with averages of 9.7, 4.3, 1.8 and 1.6 in those categories, respectively.
The other three starters of juniors Delana Geiger and Morgan Gawthrop and sophomore Kaylee Dillon have also stepped up, and sophomore McKenna Fisher has been a valuable asset off the bench for the Falcons the last month of the season as well.
“We’ve gotten some big minutes from sophomore McKenna Fisher, who began on the JV team this season —and not even starting on the JV; she was just a sub,” Brodie Garber said. “She’s kind of catapulted herself to now where she’s the first one off our bench. For her, McKenna’s minutes aren’t really huge. But man, the energy she brings to the team has been really, really good these last couple of weeks.”
Saturday will be the third time the Falcons and Blazers have played this season. Fairfield won the first matchup, 48-43, in Benton on Jan. 7. That was also the game Sanchez tore her ACL, ending her season and career for Fairfield.
The rematch came four days later in the first round of the NECC Tournament, with Eastside winning 37-36 on a shot from Grace Kreischer with eight seconds remaining in the game.
Fairfield will have the rest advantage going into Saturday, as the Falcons wrapped up their sectional this past Saturday. Meanwhile, the snowstorm that hit the state of Indiana last week delayed the sectional Eastside was playing in. The Blazers had to win games on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday to win their first sectional crown since 2016.
Fairfield and Eastside are part of a talented regional that features two other ranked teams in Class 2A. After the Falcons and Blazers play the first semifinal game at 11 a.m., they’ll be followed by a matchup between No. 14 Andrean (20-6) and No. 1 South Central (Union Mills) (26-0). The winner of those two games will face off for the championship at 8 p.m.
“There for a while, Eastside was getting votes in the Class 2A (poll); I think they were in the top 15 or so there for a little bit, and they’re just a very well-coached, strong team,” Brodie Garber said. “You go to South Central; anytime there’s a zero in the loss column, you’re obviously doing something very well — or a lot of things very well. Then Andrean, just playing their schedule and being up there in The Region, they’re playing teams that us southern three aren’t playing. They’re coming in there playing a very tough schedule.”
One thing the Falcons can lean on is experience. Although the roster doesn’t have many seniors now that Sanchez is gone, the majority of Fairfield’s roster was on the sectional-winning team a season ago that lost a 52-47 double overtime game to Bluffton in the regional semifinals. Having that experience from last February is something Brodie Garber hopes works for his team’s advantage on Saturday.
“It’s nice that the majority of them have been there, done that. Literally, we’re going to the same place. Now we’re playing the first game instead of the second game; that’s really the only thing that’s a little bit different. Hopefully that experience, we can lean on that a little bit more. Hopefully that’s the one thing that can push us over the top. … It should shape up for an interesting Saturday of basketball, and hopefully it’ll be a full day of basketball for us.”
CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL AT WINAMAC — Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1: No. 4 Fairfield (22-3) vs. Eastside (16-9), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 14 Andrean (20-6) vs. No. 1 South Central Union Mills (26-0), 1 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
