BENTON — While Fairfield never went on a huge run in the contest, they did enough to continuously grow their lead throughout the night, ultimately defeating Lakeland, 59-33, in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball contest Friday in Benton.
“Lot of spurts were good, and then there were some spurts that were not so good,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “Some of that I have to credit to Lakeland: that first half defense kind of got us out of sorts in certain ways. … I think we pushed through some things and got some things done. Lakeland gave us a good push there.”
The biggest run of the game for the Falcons (10-1, 4-0 NECC) was a 10-0 one in the fourth quarter that expanded their lead to 25. Senior Bailey Willard drilled a ‘3’ to make it 46-28, then fellow classmate Brea Garber rattled off seven-straight points over a 90-second span.
Garber scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“There’s games where she’s dishing it more and maybe other girls aren’t making as many shots, so she tries to get a feel for the game,” said Brodie Garber of his daughter, Brea. “There are times where she’s just got to push the issue and decide on that she’s going to score more.”
Compounding the issues for Lakeland (5-5, 1-2 NECC) were turnovers. The Lakers had eight in the fourth quarter alone and 20 in the game, never finding a groove against Fairfield’s tough zone defense.
“It helps that they have Brea at the top (of the zone); she has long arms and it’s hard to pass around it,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “They’re aggressive, defensively. They play pretty good defense, but I still feel we should’ve been able to handle that.”
Coach Garber explained what makes his defense so hard to play against.
“These kids have played together a lot,” Brodie Garber said. “Typically, there’s usually three of four seniors out there, and (junior Kaylee) Dillon has played almost enough to be a senior with them with her experience.”
Fairfield led wire-to-wire. They held a 12-5 advantage after the first quarter, with senior Morgan Gawthrop scoring six of her 11 points in the frame for the home team. The Falcons then outscored the Lakers, 16-11, in the second quarter to go up 12 points, 28-16, at half.
It was a relatively fast first half, as only five total fouls were called — three on Lakeland and two for Fairfield. The foul disparity changed in the second half, however, as the Lakers were called for 11 fouls and the Falcons just six.
Ten of Fairfield’s 31 second-half points came from the charity stripe, while the Lakers had zero points scored from the free-throw line over that same time.
Lakeland was led in scoring with eight points each from Peyton Hartsough, Alivia Rasler and Olivia Oman.
“Our problem was we weren’t making shots,” Gearheart said. “I bet if I looked at the stats, the shooting percentage wasn’t good. We don’t win games when we don’t shoot well — that’s ‘Mr. Obvious.’ And then some of our decision making in certain situations, whether making a bad pass or not a good pass, didn’t help. … I can’t fault my kids for their effort. Give credit to Fairfield, though; that’s why they’re 10-1.”
Along with the 20 points from Brea Garber and 11 from Gawthrop, Willard added nine, junior Kaylee Dillon eight, freshman Eva Herbert five, junior Natalie Whitaker four and junior Savannah Cronin two.
The Falcons have nine regular season games remaining — excluding the NECC Tournament, which could see Fairfield play anywhere from two to four games in five days from Jan. 10-14, depending on how they perform.
Fairfield has three games before Christmas break: this Tuesday at Fremont, next Saturday at home against Fort Wayne Snider (1:30 p.m. varsity start time) and home against NorthWood Dec. 20.
“We just have a really hard push here until Christmas,” Brodie Garber said. “Another conference game coming up, a really good Fort Wayne Snider team and then a young and emerging NorthWood team that are starting to play better. It’s some nice games to finish up on before Christmas.”