GOSHEN — A battle of two Goshen-area schools came down to physicality, and Fairfield asserted its dominance in that area on Senior Night at home.
The Falcons and Bethany Christian Bruins were tied at nine after the first eight minutes of play, but Fairfield’s defense made the difference the rest of the way.
Head coach Brodie Garber’s team would go on to outscore the Bruins, 33-15, during the final three quarters to take down scorching hot Bethany, 42-24, on Monday night.
“We just played really hard,” said Garber of his team’s defensive performance. “The girls bought in to the game plan that we wanted to do, and that was just trying to hold them down as best we could. We knew we weren't going to keep (Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems) scoreless, because they are both really good scorers in their own right. … But the girls, again, they just really bought in.”
The Bruins (10-11) — winners of six of their last seven coming in — looked up to the challenge early against Fairfield (18-3). They managed to match the home team’s energy and keep the game tied after eight minutes of play.
However, in the second and third quarters, Fairfield’s 2-3 zone smothered Bethany on the offensive end. Willems and Stoltzfus were harassed all game, and very rarely had any good looks at the basket. Willems scored just two points the rest of the game after dropping in five in the first quarter. Stoltzfus failed to score the entire game.
“They really kept us off balance,” Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson said. “We really struggled with that offensively. They’re a good team, and everybody knows they’re one of the best teams in the area. Brodie does a great job of scouting and coming up with a game plan, and defensively, they were just better (Monday night).
“We tried to make some adjustments, but really, you have to just let players be who they are. Part of it is, you can’t just ride (Stoltzfus and Willems) all the way. We all have to show up and be ready to shoot. That was one of the things we talked about. If you get a wide-open shot, you have to take it. We didn’t do a very good job of that.”
In the second quarter, Bethany took a brief 12-9 lead after junior Julia Moser knocked down a ‘3’, but Fairfield junior Brea Garber came right back with a trey of her own to tie the game again during the next possession.
From there, the Falcons went up by as many as eight after an 11-0 run with buckets from junior Morgan Gawthrop, senior Bailey Willard and Garber.
Fairfield outscored the Bruins, 11-6, during the second period to bring a 20-15 advantage into the locker room.
In the third quarter, Fairfield's lead continued to grow. The Falcons went on a 10-3 run during the first five minutes of the second half before the Bruins brought the lead back to single digits behind four straight points from junior Kolette Kern and Willems.
Before the buzzer sounded at the end of the third though, Garber hit a step back three-pointer to bring an abrupt end to the momentum Bethany had built.
Garber stood out the most for Fairfield on Monday night, scoring a game-high 17 points.
“I liked how she looked both inside and outside,” said Brodie Garber of Brea’s performance. “We’ve been working on that a little bit more. The girls have been looking to find her in a bunch of different spots. Also just her ability to play inside and then go outside and knock down some jumpers is just really huge for us.”
The Falcons would clamp down on defense even more in the fourth quarter, holding Bethany to just two points during the final eight minutes.
Along with Garber, Gawthrop scored in double digits with 13. Willard was third on the team with seven points on the night.
For the Bruins, Moser led her group with nine points, making three treys, while Willems finished with seven and Kern had six.
SANCHEZ GETS HER MOMENT ON SENIOR NIGHT
Before the game, a familiar number could be seen on the bench with the rest of Fairfield’s team.
Senior Brooke Sanchez, who was lost for the season due to a knee injury suffered against Eastside on Jan. 7, got the chance to take the court at the start of Monday night's contest.
With her knee wrapped and in full uniform, Sanchez ended up with the ball at the tip and was given a standing ovation by everyone in the gym. After a timeout was called, she then embraced every single member of the Falcons bench before the game officially got started.
A three-sport athlete throughout her entire Fairfield career, it was an emotional moment she rightfully deserved to bask in.
“That really was emotional,” Brodie Garber said. “Kudos to the officials, Krysten and her staff, they were all for it. We wanted to respect the game, but we really wanted to get Brooke out there. Everybody on both ends were really good about it.
“(Brooke)’s just a steady rock. I think the softball coach would say the same thing, and I think the volleyball coach would also say the same thing. You know what you’re going to get out of Brooke day-in and day-out. She’s just always been that steady force, and she’s been that way since her freshman year. It’s nice to have a kid like that on the team, and we are going to miss her a lot.”
