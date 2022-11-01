BENTON — It may only be a matter of time before Eva Herbert starts seeing her name in the starting lineup.
The Fairfield freshman had a memorable debut performance, scoring 15 points off the bench in a 55-30 win over Jimtown Tuesday in the season opener for both girls basketball teams. She scored all of her points in the first three quarters, helping her team build a 26-point lead during that time.
“She’s very even-keeled; nothing really rattles her, and it showed out there,” said Fairfield coach Brodie Garber of Herbert. “If she misses a bucket or has a turnover, she just goes onto the next play. She benefitted from some nice passes. She knocked down some shots, too … she had a really nice game.”
While Herbert is new, the older players were also just as effective for the Falcons.
Seniors Bailey Willard and Brea Garber both impacted the game in their respective ways. Willard had a big night shooting the ‘3,’ knocking down four long-range shots on her way to a team-high 16 points. Three of those buckets were assisted by Garber, who also had nine points and five total assists.
“She had the ball in her hands a lot,” said Brodie Garber of her daughter, Brea’s, performance. “She got the ball where she needed to be and took shots when she needed to as well. Overall, a pretty efficient game. It comes down to a lot of times, ‘What does this game need from me?’ with her.”
Fairfield’s relentless press defense gave the Jimmies fits all night, especially in the second quarter.
Trailing 14-6 after the first frame, Jimtown junior Justyce Williams made a ‘3’ to cut her team’s deficit to five just 12 seconds into the quarter. That would be the only points the Jimmies scored in the second stanza, however, as Fairfield closed the half on an 18-0 run to take a 32-9 advantage into the locker room.
“For us, we knew what they were going to do,” Jimtown coach Shante’ Williams said. “We knew we had to handle their pressure and not play panicked. I thought we started off well and composed, and then in the second quarter, we for some reason went away from our game plan. We started trying to dribble through the zone-press … we got a little bit away from what we worked on and talked about, and credit to (Fairfield): they’re a good team, and they’re going to capitalize on the mistakes that we made.”
Fairfield forced a total of 18 turnovers in the contest, 13 of which came in the first half.
“It starts up top with Brea (Garber) and Kaylee (Dillon), and now Eva (Herbert),” said Brodie Garber of his team’s press defense. “We like to put our length up-top and change passing angles to get some deflections. Sometimes, the girls in the back don’t get a lot of the credit, but they’re back there and manning the back-end of the defense. So, it was nice; I didn’t feel like we really missed a beat on defense.”
A bright spot for the Jimmies was Justyce Williams, who finished with a game-high 17 points. Also scoring for Jimtown were sophomore Natalie Butler with six points, junior Abbey Brown with four and junior Alexis Garrettson with three.
“We know that (Justyce) can shoot, and I think she’s passing the ball better this year,” Shante’ Williams said. “She’s going to have to do it for us, especially creating off the dribble. She just has to stay mentally tough.”
While Willard, Herbert and Brea Garber did the most of the scoring for the Falcons, they also picked up nine points from junior Kaylee Dillon and two points each from senior Delana Geiger, junior Savannah Cronin and sophomore Zoie Miller.
Fairfield is coming off a season where they went 24-4 and won Class 2A sectional and regional championships. They have moved up to Class 3A this season, however, due to IHSAA reclassification bumping the Falcons up a class.
With a lot of experienced players back from last season’s semi-state run, expectations are high around the program. Still, Brodie Garber knows there’s room for improvement after the first contest of the season, despite the 25-point margin of victory.
“The second half consistency,” said Brodie Garber is somewhere he wants his team to get better at. “I thought the first half was really solid, offensively and defensively. We just kind of went through some lulls in the second half, and maybe the way the game went caused that. But to get where we want to be, it has to be an every-quarter thing.
“It’s one of those nights where maybe we could’ve pushed ourselves to be in the 60-points range instead of the 50s. We do demand a lot on defense, both mentally and physically, and I do think that takes away from our offense a little bit.”
Jimtown is next in action Thursday at home against LaVille, while Fairfield will make about an hour-long road trip south towards Wabash to take on Northfield Saturday night.