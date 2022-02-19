LAPORTE — In the end, Fairfield was in position to win the game.
The Falcons just fell one point short.
Frankton senior Bailee Webb hit a tough layup with 16.9 seconds remaining. Fairfield’s ensuing possession following a timeout led to a rushed, contested shot from junior Bailey Willard that fell short of the rim.
The Eagles inbounded the ball wit 0.5 seconds left, the final horn sounded and Frankton was semistate champions, 35-34, in a thriller Saturday at LaPorte High School. With the win, Frankton (23-5) advances to the Class 2A state championship game next Saturday, Feb. 26 for the second time in three seasons.
“We kind of halfway joked in the locker room — would it have been better to get drilled by 20?” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “But we put ourselves in a place to win the ball game. As a coach, at the end of the day, you kind of have to think back and say, ‘Did we put ourselves in a position to win?’ The coaching staff did, and obviously the girls did, too.”
The Fairfield head coach talked through his team’s final possession.
“I think (Frankton) knew who they had to clamp down on,” said Brodie, referencing his daughter, junior Brea Garber, who had a game-high 16 points. “They were taking away Brea a lot — and even Bailey Willard, to a certain extent. And credit to them: we just did not get a good look. What we drew up didn’t play out, but that was on them. You can obviously tell that their experience paid off for them at the end.”
The sting of the loss was compounded by the fact that Fairfield erased an eight-point second half deficit to take a 34-33 lead with 2:01 to go in the game. Junior Morgan Gawthrop found classmate Brea Garber in the post, who then went up for a layup to give the Falcons the lead for the first time since they were up 13-12 in the second quarter.
A minute ran off the clock before the next key play of the game occurred. Fairfield had the ball following a timeout with 1:07 to go. Frankton came out and put pressure on the Falcons, and it paid off as Eagles sophomore Amaya Collins forced a five-second call against Fairfield sophomore Kaylee Dillon. This gave Frankton the ball back with 51.9 seconds remaining.
Fairfield still had one timeout at the time, but Brodie Garber elected not to call one.
“I thought about it, but I wanted one in the back pocket in case we needed it at the end,” said Brodie Garber of not calling a timeout in that moment. “And probably that’s one of those things where I’ll kick myself for a while. Calling a timeout — would (the referees) have even heard me at that point? Hard to tell.”
The ensuing Eagles possession almost resulted in a turnover, as Dillon nearly intercepted a pass toward the hoop. The ball went off Dillon’s hands and out of bounds, though, letting Frankton retain possession with 22.5 seconds to go.
Webb would inbound the ball to teammate Cagney Utterback at the top of the key, who then passed it back to a cutting Webb along the baseline. The senior would get past Willard and then put a tough shot up over Dillon to give the Eagles the final lead of the contest.
Webb finished the game with six points.
1 of 17
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Brea Garber (2).JPG
Fairfield junior Brea Garber (15) tries to get past Frankton junior Bella Dean (12) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Amaya Collins.JPG
Frankton sophomore Amaya Collins (32) passes outside to a teammate during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Bailey Willard.JPG
Fairfield junior Bailey Willard (32) drives into the paint around Frankton defenders during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Bella Dean.JPG
Frankton junior Bella Dean (12) puts up a floater during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Brea Garber.JPG
Fairfield junior Brea Garber (15) shoots a layup during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Frankton at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Brodie Garber.JPG
Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber talks to his defense during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Frankton at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Emma Sperry.JPG
Frankton sophomore Emma Sperry, middle, splits the Fairfield defense during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Fairfield Huddle.JPG
Fairfield huddles before Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Frankton at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton FF Students.JPG
The Fairfield student section heckles a Frankton player during a free-throw attempt at Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship hosted by LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Frankton Students.JPG
The Frankton student section looks on as Frankton senior Lauryn Bates shoots a free throw during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Kaylee Dillon.JPG
Fairfield sophomore Kaylee Dillon (24) drives past Frankton sophomore Amaya Collins (32) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Lauryn Bates.JPG
Frankton senior Lauryn Bates (30) heads toward the basket past Fairfield junior Brea Garber (15) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Morgan Gawthrop.JPG
Fairfield junior Morgan Gawthrop (14) brings the ball upcourt past Frankton junior Bella Dean (12) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Stephan Hamaker.JPG
Frankton head coach Stephan Hamaker talks to his offense during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Trophy Celebration.JPG
Frankton poses with the semistate trophy with coaches and fans after Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Celebration (2).JPG
Frankton rushes the court after winning Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship over Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Celebration.JPG
Frankton mobs each other after winning Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship over Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
GALLERY: Fairfield falls late to Frankton at semistate
The Fairfield girls basketball team lost to Frankton, 35-34, in the Class 2A North semistate girls basketball game Saturday at LaPorte High School. Here are some of the images from the contest between the Falcons and Eagles.
1 of 17
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Brea Garber (2).JPG
Fairfield junior Brea Garber (15) tries to get past Frankton junior Bella Dean (12) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Amaya Collins.JPG
Frankton sophomore Amaya Collins (32) passes outside to a teammate during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Bailey Willard.JPG
Fairfield junior Bailey Willard (32) drives into the paint around Frankton defenders during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Bella Dean.JPG
Frankton junior Bella Dean (12) puts up a floater during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Brea Garber.JPG
Fairfield junior Brea Garber (15) shoots a layup during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Frankton at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Brodie Garber.JPG
Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber talks to his defense during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Frankton at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Emma Sperry.JPG
Frankton sophomore Emma Sperry, middle, splits the Fairfield defense during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Fairfield Huddle.JPG
Fairfield huddles before Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Frankton at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton FF Students.JPG
The Fairfield student section heckles a Frankton player during a free-throw attempt at Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship hosted by LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Frankton Students.JPG
The Frankton student section looks on as Frankton senior Lauryn Bates shoots a free throw during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Kaylee Dillon.JPG
Fairfield sophomore Kaylee Dillon (24) drives past Frankton sophomore Amaya Collins (32) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Lauryn Bates.JPG
Frankton senior Lauryn Bates (30) heads toward the basket past Fairfield junior Brea Garber (15) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Morgan Gawthrop.JPG
Fairfield junior Morgan Gawthrop (14) brings the ball upcourt past Frankton junior Bella Dean (12) during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Stephan Hamaker.JPG
Frankton head coach Stephan Hamaker talks to his offense during Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Trophy Celebration.JPG
Frankton poses with the semistate trophy with coaches and fans after Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship against Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Celebration (2).JPG
Frankton rushes the court after winning Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship over Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
Class 2A Semistate FF-Frankton Celebration.JPG
Frankton mobs each other after winning Saturday's Class 2A semistate championship over Fairfield at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
It was an offensively-challenging game for both teams early, as the first points of the content didn’t come until nearly four minutes in. The lead would change on every made field goal in the first quarter, ending with Frankton up 7-5.
Early in the second quarter is where the Falcons would find its most success. They would open the frame on an 8-2 run to build its biggest lead of the game at 13-9. Brea Garber was the catalyst of the run, scoring the first four points of the stretch.
“We talked a lot about just trying to go inside-outside with (Brea),” Brodie Garber said. “… Honestly, a couple of her shots were tough shots. And that’s what big-time players do: they step up and make shots when you need them to.”
Up four with 2:47 to go in the first half, Fairfield seemed poised to take the lead into the locker room. Frankton had other ideas, however, as they closed the second quarter on a 9-0 run. Sophomore Emma Sperry jumpstarted her team, scoring eight of her team-high 15 points during that stretch.
Turnovers during that time also doomed the Falcons. They committed three-straight miscues in a row from 1:58 to 0:58, which allowed Sperry to score five points during that stretch.
Fairfield only had 11 turnovers total in the game, but the timeliness of them ultimately hurt the Falcons.
“We talked about it all week that, at some point, (Frankton) is going to put pressure on us when maybe you don’t kind of expect it,” Brodie Garber said. “They did it, and we did not handle it very well. Everybody wants to point back to that last shot with 20 seconds there, but you can go back to that first quarter where we lost (the game) at times in that quarter.”
Frankton would build its lead to as many as eight, 23-15, with 4:54 to go in the third quarter. Fairfield would slowly chip away at that margin, trailing by just four, 27-23, going into the fourth.
Willard would then hit a ‘3’ — her only points of the game — less than a minute into the final frame to cut the deficit to one. Fairfield pulled within one point again on a ‘3’ from Brea Garber with 3:04 remaining. A minute later is when Garber’s layup put the Falcons ahead for the final time in the game.
Although it’s a bitter ending for Fairfield (24-4), all six players that played for the Falcons Saturday — Brea Garber, Willard, Gawthrop, Dillon, junior Delana Geiger and sophomore McKenna Fisher — all return next season. The only seniors graduating are Brooke Sanchez and Riley Yoder.
“Very similar to Frankton a couple years ago, right? Where they got down to this area with a lot of young kids,” said Brodie Garber, comparing his team to the Eagles’ 2020 state runner-up team. “We told those youngsters that hopefully this experience pays off in the end. You could tell there, though, that there’s still some more work to do.”
Coach Garber also offered his thoughts on what he’ll remember the most from this season.
“I’m most proud of that we had a senior leader go down in January — Brooke Sanchez, point guard, ball in her hands all of the time — and we really could’ve just folded,” Brodie Garber said. “But all those six girls that got in the game (Saturday), they upped their game their last little bit. … Really a tribute to these young ladies.”
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] James Spurgeon, 67, Middlebury and formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. James was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Kentucky to Kenneth and Dorothy (Knight) Spurgeon. His parents preceded him in death. He married Julie Moran Oct. 24, 1987. …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.