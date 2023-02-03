GOSHEN — Fairfield will get a shot at its third straight IHSAA girls basketball sectional title and the Falcons’ first in Class 3A since 2017-18.
Lakeland has a shot at its fifth sectional championship and the first since 2021.
The No. 7-ranked Falcons (23-2) and Lakers (13-10) will meet in finale of Sectional 20 at Fairfield at 7 p.m. Saturday following semifinal wins Friday.
Fairfield, which moved up from 2A to 3A this season, topped defending sectional champion West Noble 55-6, while Lakeland outlasted NorthWood 41-39. The Chargers wound up 2022-23 at 3-20 and the Black Swish at 14-11.
In a Northeast Corner Conference game earlier this season, Fairfield beat Lakeland 59-33 Dec. 9.
GAME 1: FAIRFIELD 55, WEST NOBLE 6
It was the Falcons’ third win against the Chargers in a four-week span. Fairfield won 62-16 on Jan. 13 and 76-16 on Jan. 27.
“We just had to play our game and do things we want to do no matter what the scoreboard says,” Falcons coach Brodie Garber said. “(Our game) begins and ends with defense. We’ve got to stop people. This whole year we’ve done a great job of taking care of the ball. We average about nine (turnovers) a game.”
Fairfield committed five turnovers while West Noble wound up with 28, including 19 in the first half.
Friday’s game was played with a running clock in the second half.
Fairfield leaders were senior Morgan Gawthrop (17), senior Brea Garber (14), junior Kaylee Dillon (6), junior Natalie Whitaker (6) and freshman Macy Worthman (6) in points and Worthman (6), Gawthrop (5) and Garber (4) in rebounds. The Falcons gathered 31 caroms as a team.
Of Fairfield’s six 3-pointers, Gawthrop made three, Garber two and Whitaker one.
West Noble’s points came from freshman Kayle Jordan (4) and junior Alexia Mast (2). Led by junior Alayna DeLong (11), Jordan (5) and junior JaLynn Baker (5), the Chargers collected 24 rebounds.
The Falcons were ahead 44-2 after three quarters. Gawthrop netted eight second-quarter points and Fairfield was up 42-2 at halftime.
West Noble’s first points were a layup by Jordan at 3:36 of the second quarter. Brea Garber and Gawthrop tallied nine points each and Fairfield held a 23-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
GAME 2: LAKELAND 41, NORTHWOOD 39
The Lakers ended the game on an 11-1 run after NorthWood took a 38-30 lead thanks to a 15-5 surge punctuated by a Karis Bennett 3-pointer at 6:53 of the fourth quarter.
A basket by senior Peyton Hartsough with 1:32 remaining made it 41-39.
Lakeland missed the front end of two 1-and-1’s in the final minute and NorthWood turned the ball back over.
“All year long we’ve been getting better at ball pressure and trying to create turnovers,” Lakers coach Dale Gearhart said. “I expected this to be a heck of a ballgame.”
The Black Swish had possession with 20 seconds to go. A 3-point shot by freshman Aaliyah Bonner just before the final horn grazed the rim and junior Takya Wallace collected the rebound for the Lakers as time expired.
“We had opportunities down the stretch,” said first-year NorthWood coach Taylor Burkhart. “We did a lot of things right. But when it came down to it, the small details is why we didn’t get this win.”
The Black Swish bunched seven of its 20 turnovers in the final period.
“(Lakeland) had good pressure,” Burkhart said. “That’s something we have to work on. We can’t let the defense take our space away.
“Our pressure at the beginning of the game was good, then it backed off. I’m just proud of the girls. They bought into a system quickly with a brand new coach. They weren’t sure what they were getting.
“They kept fighting and accomplished a lot this year.”
The Lakers leaders were Hartsough (18), junior Olivia Oman (15) and senior Alivia Rasler (6) in points and Oman (6), Wallace (6) and senior Grace Iddings (6) in rebounds. The team total was 31.
Of the team’s four 3-pointers, Oman knocked down two and Hartsough and Rasler one each.
Pacing the Black Swish were sophomore Claire Payne (13), senior Aniyah Bonner (8), Bennett (8) and junior Joselyn Edwards (6) in points and Payne (13), Bennett (6), Aniyah Bonner (6) and Aaliyah Bonner (5) in rebounds. NorthWood snagged 39 as a team.
Bennett and Edwards connected on one 3-pointer apiece.
Lakeland was ahead 29-28 after three quarters. Payne scored 10 points during the period.
The Lakers were up 20-16 at halftime.
Lakeland took the lead for the first time at 3:13 of the second quarter with an Oman 3-pointer to make it 17-16. Hartsough tallied six points and Oman five during the period.
NorthWood netted the contest’s first five points and held a 12-9 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Bonners — Aaliyah and Aaniyah — scored four first-quarter points each for the Black Swish.