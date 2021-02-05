GOSHEN — Fairfield coach Brodie Garber was a little worried heading into Friday’s sectional semifinal.
“Sometimes, I feel like one of your worst quarters of basketball is that first one in your first game of a sectional,” he said.
That worry quickly froze over like your face would if you took a step outside into the blistery cold on Friday night.
The Falcons were focused from the tip-off, not showing any signs of laziness on either side of the ball. Fairfield led by seven at the end of one, and that lead swelled into double digits for most of the game, as the Falcons handled Bremen 51-32 to move on to Saturday night’s sectional final.
It was clear from the jump that Fairfield had a successful game plan to halt Bremen’s offensive strategy. The interior defense that Garber’s team displayed left Bremen with no answers as far as points in the paint in the first half.
Bremen sophomore Katie Moyer — who scored 29 points on Tuesday against Westview — only had two points in the first half. With every empty trip down the floor, the frustration clearly showed for the Lions’ center.
“The young ladies that play for me down there. The tallest one between (Laney) Faldoe, (Kayla) Miller, (Bailey) Willard and (Brooke) Sanchez is 5-6,” Garber said. “They’re just willing to go down there and get involved with girls that are bigger. They’ve done it all year. Despite their size, they just fight really hard.”
The Falcons fought really hard to build a 16-point lead in the second quarter before the Lions went on a quick 7-0 run, which was highlighted by five-straight points from junior Emma Graverson. She led her team with 11 points in the first half, while Fairfield sophomore Brea Garber led all scorers with 13.
The nine-point deficit would be the closest the Lions would get the rest of the game. The Falcons deflated any hope for a comeback after back-to-back ‘3’s’ in the third quarter’s first few minutes upped the Falcons’ advantage to 15.
The Lions only scored four points in the third quarter; as a team, they’d shoot just 26% (10-of-39) from the floor. Bremen never got comfortable on offense, and any open look they’d get was a low-percentage shot most of the game.
The Falcons defensive game translated to the offensive side of the floor as well. They displayed patience and a willingness to wait for the best possible shot on multiple possessions on Friday night.
Fairfield knocked down nine treys to shoot 39% from beyond the arc, secured 14 offensive rebounds that helped them score some second chance points, and beat the Lions in the assist department, 14-8.
“We did a really great job on the offensive glass to give us some second-chance opportunities with the ‘3’s’ that didn’t go in,” Garber said. “We took advantage of what the other team was giving us. They were face guarding Brea (Garber) a little bit, which opened up shooting opportunities for other people like Sanchez and Willard, and the girls took advantage of what they had.”
The Lions had some size inside with Moyer, but Fairfield out-rebounded Bremen 32-19 in the sectional semifinal.
Garber led all scorers with 17 points on the night, while Sanchez and Willard each added 11 for the Falcons.
For Bremen (12-10), Graverson only scored a single point in the second half, but led the Lions with 12. Moyer added 10 after some late scoring in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (13-8) will now host the sectional final on Saturday night against Prairie Heights (12-12), who defeated LaVille (2-15) 52-38 earlier on Friday.
“I just told the girls that our schedule has prepared us for this,” Garber said. “At one point, we had the 79th-toughest schedule in the state of Indiana, and it was the toughest one in 2A. We’ve played some really good teams throughout, and now I feel like toward the end of the season that its benefitting us now playing that type of schedule.”
