GOSHEN – Ten years as the head coach of the Fairfield girls basketball team has now culminated into 150 victories for Brodie Garber.
This one in particular, he’ll likely never forget.
The Falcons scrapped and clawed their way to the final buzzer against a formidable Bremen team on Saturday night. Fairfield did just enough in the second half on offense to fend off the Lions and earn its third Class 2A Sectional 35 championship in five years after winning 49-46 on its home court at Fairfield High School.
“At one point, we had four different varsity girls go down with injuries that were over a month long,” Garber said. “Obviously, namely, with Brooke Sanchez going down toward the end. And the girls just found what their role was over the last few weeks. This (sectional championship) in a different way is just really, really nice.”
The Falcons (22-3) got off to a fast start defensively after a lockdown effort against Westview the game prior. Fairfield wasn’t super efficient on the offensive end – 11 points in the first quarter – but its defense held Bremen’s perimeter-heavy offense to just three points during the first eight minutes.
The Lions (16-10) began to find the bottom of the basket in the second quarter though, leaning on a 12-0 run to take the lead early in the second quarter after Fairfield scored the first 11 points of the contest.
Freshman Kila Foster hit a couple of ‘3’s' and senior Ella Foster added four points of her own to help Bremen get back into the game.
Fairfield sophomore McKenna Fisher hit an important putback near the rim just before the first half ended to bring the halftime deficit to just one at 16-15.
Even with Fisher’s bucket, the Lions managed to outscore the Falcons, 13-4, in the second period.
“The halftime speech was ‘you didn’t play very well in that second quarter, and you’re down one,’” Garber said. “Thankfully that first quarter got us off to a good start. We knew going into this that it was going to be a kind of gritty, gutsy game. Just because of what Bremen likes to do as a team, and because this was the sectional finals.”
Junior Brea Garber ended up being the spark Fairfield desperately needed in the second half. She scored the first five points of the third quarter for the Falcons to put them back ahead early in the second half. Overall, the junior scored 14 points during the final two quarters of play.
The Falcons held a 31-26 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Bremen wasn’t done fighting at that point.
The Lions managed to tie the game twice during the final quarter – once at 31-31 on a jumper from Kila Foster and again at 36-36 after a three-point basket from sophomore Mikayla Shively – but that didn’t rattle Fairfield.
With four minutes to play, the Falcons hit two three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to build a six-point lead with 3:22 remaining. Junior Bailey Willard hit the first before Garber nailed the second.
Fairfield hit eight three-pointers in total on Saturday night, with five of them coming in the second half.
“Bailey and Brea just hit some really big shots,” Garber said. “And kudos to them, because they both sat on the bench a lot with foul trouble, and it's kind of hard to sit on the bench for several minutes. Bailey sat a good number of minutes in that third quarter, and then boom, she came in and hit a ‘3’ within the first minute of being in. That’s tough stuff right there.”
The rest of the game, Fairfield tightened up on the defensive side of the floor and made key free throws in necessary situations to put the Lions away and advance to next Saturday’s regional round in Winamac.
Fairfield saw three players in Garber, Willard and junior Morgan Gawthrop score in double figures. Garber led the team with 17, Willard finished with 14 and Gawthrop had 10.
During its final game of the 2021-22 season, Bremen had one double-digit scorer in Kila Foster (13). Ella Foster and junior Katie Moyer had nine a piece.
The Falcons will now wait and see who their next opponent will be from the Bluffton sectional. Due to postponements from last week’s snowstorm, that championship game won’t be played until Tuesday night.
“Monday we’ll take a deep breath,” Garber said. “We’re going to relax, and we’ll probably enjoy a day off. And then we’ll hit it hard the next four days. It could be a conference opponent with Eastside being there (in the Bluffton sectional), so it might be someone we’re familiar with.”
