ELKHART — Last year, the Fairfield girls basketball team rode a strong defense and a solid offensive output from Brea Garber, Bailey Willard and Brooke Sanchez to a sectional championship.
This season picked up right where the Falcons left off Tuesday against Jimtown. A smothering defense and double-digit point totals from those three players mentioned above led to a dominant 68-25 victory for the Falcons over the Jimmies in the season opener for both teams in Baugo.
Garber, a junior, led all scorers with 17 points. The senior of the bunch, Sanchez, had 14, while the junior Willard scored 12.
“We call them ‘The killer B’s,’” said Fairfield coach Brodie Garber of his team’s top three scorers. “… Bailey and Brea might as well be seniors (both are currently juniors). Brooke, this is her fourth year on varsity. You can kind of tell in their play that ‘been there, done that’ kind of thing; kind of that calming experience.”
Jimtown briefly held a 2-0 lead in the game on a bucket from junior Caitie Wolfe in the first minute of action. That would be the only time the Jimmies lead, as Fairfield countered with an 18-0 run to put the game out of reach early. The 3-point shot was key for the Falcons, as they knocked down five in a row — three from Sanchez, one from Willard and one from Brea Garber — to open the game up for the visitors.
“We talked about stepping on that accelerator a little bit; kind of getting things going,” Brodie Garber said.
Another key for Fairfield in the opening frame was forcing turnovers, as the Falcons 1-3-1, three-quarters court defense forced 10 Jimtown giveaways in the first eight minutes. It would ultimately be a 21-5 Fairfield lead through eight minutes of play.
“Defensively, that’s the thing that we think we can control the most,” Brodie Garber said. “Offensively, there’s some things that you can’t; the shot doesn’t always go in, things like that. But defensively, that’s got to be our calling card.”
Fairfield increased its lead to 34-9 at halftime, then lead 56-16 after three quarters. A basket from sophomore Kaylee Dillon put the Falcons ahead 48-11 with 4:55 to go in the third, triggering the new running clock rule the IHSAA adopted for this season. Once a team goes up by 35 or more points in the second half, a running clock will be had and can only be stopped on a few occasions.
Also contributing offensively for Fairfield was sophomore Jayslynn Hall with 12 points, Dillon nine and both junior Morgan Gawthrop and junior Delana Geiger two points each.
“Some balanced scoring,” Brodie Garber said. “Appreciated the sharing of the ball that we did there. I feel like there’s five gals that we can roll out there that can probably put-up double-digit points, and then Jayslynn Hall off the bench did a lot of clean-up stuff there, which is exactly what we need. Everybody kind of did their thing and their role well.”
Tuesday’s season opener was different than last year’s, as many strict COVID-19-related attendance policies were in place still last season. Most of the girls basketball year was played in front of minimal crowds, so to have fans back in the stands was a breath of fresh air for Brodie Garber.
“It was really nice to play in front of a crowd with noise,” Brodie Garber said. “We talked about last year how a lot of times you could hear the ball dribbling. Well here, I didn’t think anything about that because of the crowd noise, so it was great to see people in the stands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.