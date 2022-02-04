GOSHEN — Fairfield applied pressure and put itself in position for a girls basketball championship.
The Falcons’ defense clamped down on Westview — particularly in the first half — on the way to a 53-17 win in the semifinals of IHSAA Class 2A Fairfield Sectional 35.
In Friday’s other semifinal, Bremen topped South Bend Career Academy 72-15. The championship — No. 4-ranked Fairfield (21-3) vs. Bremen (16-9) — is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’ve been playing fairly well,” said Fairfield coach Brodie Garber after his team got Westview to give up the ball 22 times and held the Warriors to six field goals. “We put the ball in the hole in different ways. We went inside, made some 3-pointers and turned them over.
“We needed to step up a little more offensively and we did. We’re looking good.”
The Warriors were forced into 11 first-quarter turnovers and the Falcons took a 21-0 lead into the second period.
Westview’s first points were a layup by Hailey Miller that cut the gap to 24-2 at 7:32 of the second quarter.
Fairfield took a 36-6 lead into halftime. The Falcons made 14-of-28 field goal attempts in the first two quarters while the Warriors went 2-of-12 with 16 turnovers.
With Brea Garber and Kaylee Dillon at the top of the zone defense, Fairfield was once again able to intercept or re-direct passes.
“You’re starting to see the comfort between those two,” Garber said. “If Brea goes this way, I go this way.
“We had a lot of skip-pass steals (against Westview) as well (as through the air). We did a good job of reading and anticipating.”
Garber, who is now 149-86 in his 10th season as head coach, saw the kind of scoring depth he appreciates.
“We had four people between 7 and 17 points and that’s nice,” Garber said.
In the first quarter, Brea Garber scored 12 of her game-high 19 points and Kaylee Dillon added nine of her 11.
Garber canned three 3-pointers (all in the first half) and also dished out four assists, which tied Morgan Gawthrop for the team lead in that category.
Bailey Willard (8 points with a pair of 3-pointers) and Gawthrop (7 with one 3-pointer) also helped Fairfield extend its winning streak to seven.
The Falcons defeated Westview 48-30 in Northeast Corner Conference play Jan. 21. In the rematch, the Ryan Yoder-coached Warriors got two 3-pointers and six points each from Hope Bortner and Kamryn Miller.
Fairfield and Bremen did not meet during the regular season.
“We have two pretty evenly-matched teams,” Garber said. “They have two pretty good scorers in (Kila Foster and Katie Moyer).
“They have that inside-outside thing.”
Fairfield bested Bremen 52-32 in the 2020-21 semifinals on the way to its fourth sectional championship. The Lions topped the Falcons 51-32 in the 2019-20 sectional semis.
Bremen, which is coached by Alex Robinson, has won six sectional titles — the last in 2020.
