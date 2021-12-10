LAGRANGE — Sometimes one stat line can be the biggest difference in a sporting event.
On Friday night at Lakeland High School, the free-throw line swayed the game in favor of the Fairfield Falcons against Lakeland on the road.
Head coach Brodie Garber’s group shot 21-of-27 from the charity stripe — compared to 1-of-2 from the Lakers — to outlast its Northeast Corner Conference foe, 62-52, and remain undefeated.
“We handled Lakeland’s defense about as well as we could in that fourth quarter,” Garber said. “It was up in your face, man-to-man, every kid that caught a pass had a Lakeland girl in their face. I thought we handled it well, and at that point, even with the tired legs we were able to make some free throws. To be able to go 21-of-27 is pretty impressive.
“Usually we have about four goals, night-in and night-out, and one of them is to make more free throws than the other team shoots. It’s not a 100% guarantee that you win, but you win almost all the time when you make more than the other team shoots and obviously that happened (Friday).”
Early on, the Falcons zone defense seemed to throw Lakeland’s game off offensively through a lot of the first quarter. That confusion led to some costly turnovers for the Lakers early.
Fairfield would take advantage, outscoring Lakeland 9-3 after the first four minutes of the first period. Five of those came from junior Bailey Willard, who led her team with 19 on the night.
“We tried to make some adjustments (in the first quarter),” said Lakeland head coach Dale Gearheart of Fairfield’s defense. “We tried putting Faith (Riehl) somewhere else, so we could get her open, but it didn’t work. Then we went back to what we normally do, and that seemed to work better. … When they went to that box-and-one, we’ve been working on things (against the box-and-one), and our execution wasn’t where it needed to be.”
The 2-3 zone eventually allowed Lakeland’s shot-makers to get open looks from beyond the arc, and players like Riehl and Peyton Hartsough were able to take advantage. Riehl knocked down three ‘3’s’ late in the first quarter, while Hartsough added one to help bring Lakeland within two, 14-12, after the first eight minutes of play.
In the second quarter, Willard knocked down two of her six ‘3’s’ during the period, helping the Falcons build a 29-21 lead at halftime. She led her team with nine points at the half, while sophomore Kaylee Dillon added six during the first 16 minutes of play.
Riehl had nine first-quarter points but was held scoreless in the second. She still led all Lakeland scorers at the break, with Hartsough adding eight and senior Kayla Poole scoring four.
In the second half, it seemed every time Lakeland would build some momentum, Fairfield would kill it with a big shot. That happened a couple times in the third quarter after Lakeland managed to cut a double-digit deficit to seven twice.
The Lakers made it 32-25 behind a Riehl layup, and then again at 35-28 when Riehl drained a three-point shot. Both times, though, the Falcons answered with big shots from beyond the arc by senior Brooke Sanchez and Willard, respectively.
“My biggest disappointment was our defense,” Gearheart said. “We’re resting on defense, and we aren’t denying. They took advantage of that. You can’t let their shooters shoot open three’s, and we did that.”
The Lakers did stay within striking distance for the rest of the third quarter, but a beautiful step-back ‘3’ at the buzzer of the third quarter from junior Brea Garber put the Falcons up 47-34, while deflating the Lakers in the process.
Lakeland continued to improve on the offensive side of the court, outscoring the Falcons 18-15 in the fourth. Fairfield was able to keep a healthy distance between it and the opposition, though, behind eight made free throws during the final frame.
With the loss, Lakeland’s three-game winning streak came to end, and the Lakers fell to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference on the season. Riehl had a game-high 21 points and Hartsough added 13. Junior Alivia Rasler scored in double digits as well with 10.
It’s a performance to build on against the No. 2 team in 2A, but the 14 turnovers will have to improved upon for Gearheart’s team moving forward.
“That’s a good team,” said Gearheart of Fairfield. “If they’re lucky, I think they can win their regional. … We continue to grow, and we’re a good team. A 10-point loss against a top-ranked 2A school. I mean, I’m happy with that.”
The Falcons now sit at 10-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play after their seventh double-digit victory of the year. Willard led her team with 19 points, Brea Garber had 14 and Sanchez and Dillon finished with 10 each.
Outside of their efficient night from the charity stripe, Fairfield shot an impressive 41% (9-of-22) from the three-point line.
“We did a really good job of finding shooters,” coach Garber said. “Bailey (Willard) was hitting her three’s, and we were looking for her. We’ve talked a lot about finding the girl that’s making those shots. Getting her open and getting her the ball. … We had three or four girls score in double figures, and when you can do that, you’re tougher to guard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.