WINAMAC — For just the second time in school history, the Fairfield Falcons are regional champions.
In his 10th year as head coach, Brodie Garber has guided a group of girls — without one of their best players and leaders in senior Brooke Sanchez over the past six weeks — to the final four for the second time since the 2017-18 season.
To get there, the Falcons played their style of ball — strategic offense and suffocating defense — against Andrean to win, 40-22, in the regional championship game at Winamac High Community High School on Saturday night.
“Both of the teams have so many similarities with selfless players,” said Brodie Garber of his two regional championship teams. “Kids just willing to play a role, and both of those teams are very, very identical in that aspect. I’ve had a hundred people ask me ‘who would win?’, and I just always say it’d be a tie.
“But as for these kids this year, they just really deserve it. Especially after having a senior leader get an injury and be done. So many kids have stepped up in different ways over this last month-and-a-half, and I just feel really good for them.”
The Falcons (24-3) were locked in from the start, punching the 59ers (21-7) in the mouth from the opening tip.
Junior Bailey Willard hit a ‘3’ to open the scoring, followed by another trey from junior Morgan Gawthrop to open a 6-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. That lead grew to as many as 12 in the first quarter behind a scorching frame by junior Brea Garber. She had 10 points within the first eight minutes, including back-to-back ‘3’s' under the three-minute mark to put Fairfield up 16-4 with two minutes to go in the quarter.
“The kids came back (from the semifinal) just totally locked in,” Brodie Garber said. “And if you go back to the last time we won regional, it was really almost in a similar way with the way the scores were almost identical. We were just really locked in, and with the type of start we had in the first quarter, we are a really hard team to beat when that happens.”
In the second quarter, Andrean got to within seven at 16-9 early in the second quarter, but a 9-2 run the rest of the frame — topped off by a corner ‘3’ from Willard just before the first half buzzer — put the Falcons up 25-11 at the half.
With a double-digit lead going into the second half, Fairfield was able to slow the game down even further, bleeding the clock with each offensive possession.
The offensive struggles that haunted Andrean in the first half carried over into the second. Because of that, the 59ers were never able to threaten Fairfield’s quest for a regional championship.
“We just talked about getting really good shots for who was going to take them in the second half,” Brodie Garber said. “They were trying to trap us a lot, so we were happy to play a little bit of keep away, and take some time off the clock. The girls did a great job of that. During that fourth quarter, it felt like we were able to take two or three minutes off the clock doing that there.”
Brea Garber put in 35 points over the two-game stretch on Saturday, leading the team with 17 during the regional championship game. Willard had 14 points, knocking down three ‘3’s,' while Gawthrop finished with nine to help secure the win.
Now, Fairfield will prepare for a semistate matchup with Frankton (22-5) — who beat Winchester Community (24-2), 60-56, on Saturday night — next Saturday, Feb. 19 in either LaPorte or Logansport.
FAIRFIELD BEATS EASTSIDE IN SEMIFINAL
To get to Saturday night’s 2A regional championship against Andrean, the Falcons matched up with Eastside for the third time this season.
Fairfield played efficiently on offense, especially in the second half, outscoring the Blazers 31-21 to win 54-42 over its Northeast Corner Conference foe.
“That fourth quarter, we took care of the ball well enough down the stretch,” Brodie Garber said. “It wasn’t perfect, but then we ended up making a lot of free throws. We went 9-of-11 from the line and just found ways to keep them off the three-point line on defense.”
The Falcons managed a hot start during the first quarter, taking a 14-5 lead over Eastside heading into the second period.
The Blazers closed that gap during the second frame, going on a 13-3 run during the first four minutes of the quarter. Eastside hit a few ‘3’s' during the run, with two of them coming from freshman Paige Traxler.
The Blazers then maintained a slim one-point lead at 21-20 heading into the final minute of the half before Fairfield junior Brea Garber knocked down a trey to put the Falcons ahead, 23-21, at halftime.
The third quarter is when Fairfield really took over the contest. Brodie Garber’s group outscored the Blazers, 18-7, while shutting down the perimeter defensively. On offense, Brea Garber, juniors Bailey Willard and Morgan Gawthrop and sophomore Kaylee Dillon hit key shots to guide Fairfield to a double-digit lead at the end of three.
The Blazers slowly cut a 12-point deficit to six at 44-38 with a little over three minutes to play, but a ‘3’ from Willard with less than three minutes to go effectively put the game out of reach.
The Falcons made seven free throws in the last minute and-a-half of play to secure the regional win.
“They put a lot of pressure on us (in the second half), and I thought we did a good job of adapting a little bit,” Brodie Garber said. “Delana Geiger, in particular, had a great second half by pulling down two offensive rebounds that led to a couple ‘3’s' for us. That was huge for us. Everybody’s going to say Brea and Bailey did a great job making the shots, but that was a great job by Delana to fight for those extra possessions.”
Fairfield saw Brea Garber lead the team with 18 points. Willard added 11 and Gawthrop scored nine.
Dillon had one of her best offensive games of the season with 14 points. She hit four of the team’s free throws late in the contest to help seal it.
“She really stepped up,” said Brodie Garber of Dillon. “I think the upperclassmen have really given her opportunities to shine. As a coach, I can give you some confidence, but when your teammates back you up and give you confidence, that’s big.”
