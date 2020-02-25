NAPPANEE — There’s three words that define Corey Duncan’s coaching style.
“Repetition, repetition, repetition,” Duncan said.
Her style has worked this year, as the NorthWood girls basketball assistant has the Panthers playing some of the best defense in the state leading up to their Class 3A state championship game Saturday against Salem.
Duncan, a Plymouth graduate, played at Purdue University Fort Wayne for two years before transferring to Bethel College. From there, she’s spent numerous years being an assistant coach for both boys and girls basketball teams.
She had her chance to be a girls head coach starting in the 2015-16 season when LaVille hired her for the job. Duncan went 39-54 in four seasons coaching the Lancers. After the end of the 2018-19 school year, Duncan took a job as a teacher at the NorthWood Alternative School. She didn’t intend to coach high school basketball in any capacity this year.
And then head coach Adam Yoder called her.
Yoder and Duncan have been friends since they were kids. Yoder’s mom, Betty, taught and coached Duncan in middle school. When Yoder asked Duncan to join the coaching staff, it was a no-brainer for her.
“Coach Yoder said, ‘Hey, we’ve known each other since we were in diapers. Heard you’re coming to NorthWood. Would you like to be on the staff?’” Duncan said. “So, that’s kind of how I got to where I am today.”
Not only was Duncan added to the coaching staff, but Yoder entrusted her to run the defensive side of the ball for the team. During her four years at LaVille, the Lancers gave up only 41 points-per-game on average.
Duncan started establishing her defensive structure on day one.
“When we came in here at the beginning of the season, coach Duncan — that’s her passion and she really put the pedal to the ground on defense,” senior guard Reagan Hartman said. “We just come in and we do the same stuff every day and just repeat and repeat.”
The repetition has worked. NorthWood ranks 17th in the state in defensive scoring average, only allowing 34.9 points per game. They’ve held their opponent to 30 points or less 10 times this season, including the last two victories in the regional final against Knox (44-30) and semistate over Benton Central (36-22). They haven’t allowed more than 39 points in their six postseason victories.
The win over Benton Central was even more impressive because of the offensive prowess of the Bison. Coming into the game, Benton averaged 64 points-per-game. The Bison didn’t even score a third of that against the Panthers’ defense.
“I was super proud of the kids,” Duncan said. “Sometimes, we do a lot of the same drills. … There are times where they’re probably like, ‘Oh my gosh, we do this all the time.’ But I think (against Benton Central), it really hit home that what we do is important. It translated onto the court. For me, it was just neat to see taking something from practice and it transitioning onto the floor.”
NorthWood plays man-to-man defense primarily, with minimal pressing and zone defense usage. This requires the Panthers to play total team defense in order to shut an opponent down.
“Everybody’s got to be on the same page, everybody’s got to be rotating and talking to one another,” Duncan said. “And, I think all of those things are important to being a good defensive basketball team.”
Yoder has been quick to give all defensive credit to Duncan throughout the tournament run.
“Corey is an outstanding basketball coach, first and foremost, and she’s been through it,” Yoder said. “She’s coached boys, she’s coached girls … it was outstanding to have her come on to the staff this year.”
Beyond coaching, though, the players on NorthWood’s team say they’ve connected with Duncan because she is a female coach. Duncan is the first female assistant coach the team has had in four seasons.
“I think that aspect brings something else; like a relationship that we just can’t have with our male coaches,” senior center Maddy Payne said. “We love them, but it’s not the same at all. She understands a lot of things, but she also pushes us in a way that other people don’t really know how to. She’s so powerful and motivational with the things she says.”
“Having all guy coaches throughout my high school career, and finally having a girl there who understands us more, that’s been awesome,” senior guard Karlie Fielstra added. “She gets us better than middle-aged men.”
Just like against Benton Central, the Panthers get a full week to prepare for their opponent, Salem, Saturday night. A week after shutting down one of the state’s best offenses, NorthWood will look to slow down the No. 1 Lions en route to winning the program’s second state title.
“(Senior) Kate Rulli came off the floor on one timeout (against Benton Central) and she said, ‘Coach, they’re so frustrated. They don’t know what to do,’” Duncan said. “And so, hopefully, we can kind of emulate and do that again (against Salem).”
